RotoBaller staff's fantasy football Week 3 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire RB, WR, TE, QB targets from Phil, Dan, Craig and John
It's already time for the second waiver wire run of the year, and last week's slate was full of injuries, meaning many fantasy managers are in need of reinforcements this week. We're here to assist with our Week 3 RotoBaller Staff waiver wire picks, including Kaelon Black, Denzel Boston, Pat Freiermuth, and Malik Willis. Some of the players in this article can help right away, while others have contingent upside moving forward.
Pivoting when your players are injured, underperforming, or on a bye (soon) is always the name of the game in fantasy football, and we're here to guide your waiver-wire decisions. Note that these are deeper selections, so some of the more trendy and obvious Week 3 targets aren't listed here.
Our RotoBaller experts Phil Clark, John Johnson, Craig Rondinone, and Dan Fornek are here to help you identify the top RB, WR, TE, and QB targets ahead of Week 3.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Running Backs Waiver Wire Week 3
Selections By Phil Clark
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
Black soared atop the waiver wire list at his position one week ago after he secured a favorable workload and delivered an impressive performance in San Francisco’s season opener. Black secured a 44% snap share in Week 1 while accumulating 14 attempts, 65 rushing yards, and finishing among the top 25 in efficiency and rush yards over expected according to Next Gen Stats.
Black’s usage and output decreased when the 49ers hosted the Dolphins in Week 2. Black registered a 30.6% snap share, carried seven times, and assembled 25 rushing yards. Black also ran seven routes but was not targeted during the contest.
McCaffrey has registered a 55.3% snap share during the 49ers’ first two matchups, while averaging 10.0 attempts per game. That represents a decline when contrasted with his results from 2025 (76.9% snap share/18.3 attempts per game). Black’s proficiency should compel Kyle Shanahan to maintain a similar allotment of touches between McCaffrey and Black during San Francisco’s upcoming matchups.
Black also remains primed to operate as the 49ers’ temporary lead back if McCaffrey is forced to the sideline. That cements him among the backs to pursue from this week’s waiver wire.
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona’s investment in Jeremiyah Love during last April’s NFL Draft (third overall) ensures that he will be utilized consistently in the Cardinals’ rushing attack.
However, Allgeier is also operating with a weekly allotment of touches as Mike LaFleur deploys both backs in a rotation. Allgeier led Arizona's backfield in snap share (58.7%) during Week 1, and paced the Cardinals’ backfield once again when Arizona hosted Seattle in Week 2 (63.8%). Allgeier also leads Arizona’s backfield in attempts (22), rushing yards (71), and routes run (33), and has collected all four of his targets.
Love has attained a 40.4% snap share, carried 20 times, and generated 70 rushing yards. Love has also run 25 routes, while securing seven targets and generating 25 receiving yards. Allgeier is also a critical handcuff, as Bam Knight remains the only other back who is contained on Arizona’s depth chart. James Conner is currently on injured reserve (ankle/foot) and will not resurface until at least Week 5.
That leaves Allgeier primed to seize a significant workload if Love is sidelined, and he can approach RB1 production if that occurs. It also makes Allgeier a viable insurance policy for anyone who has Love contained on their roster.
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders
The offseason debate within the fantasy community surrounding the distribution of touches between Washington and Ashton Jeanty has subsided.
Jeanty is operating with an extensive workload while functioning as the lead back in Klint Kubiak’s reconstructed offense. However, that does not eliminate your incentive to target Washington for your roster, as he is the unchallenged RB2 within an attack that has been rejuvenated under Kubiak.
Washington remains a physical downhill runner who functions with a favorable blend of size, speed, and athleticism, which preserves his big-play ability. Washington has operated with a 19.5% snap share during his first two games with Las Vegas. He has also carried 10 times and assembled 48 rushing yards. He also rose to seventh among all backs in explosive run percentage (43.9%) in Week 1, per Fantasy Points Data.
Jeanty has secured a 77.3% snap share entering Week 3. He has also accumulated 44 attempts,150 rushing yards, 13 targets, and 60 receiving yards while performing proficiently with his sizable workload. However, Washington’s status as an enticing handcuff remains unquestioned, as he would seize a massive workload if Jeanty is forced to the sideline.
Washington is also capable of delivering RB1 production if that scenario develops.
Wide Receivers Waiver Wire Week 3
Selections By John Johnson
Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns offense wasn't thought to be capable of producing any good fantasy football players by many analysts. However, improbably, the rookie Boston has 154 yards and two receiving touchdowns on seven catches through two games of the 2026 season.
Boston has played well as a big, physical deep threat, averaging 22 yards per reception this year. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled in Week 2, but put together a better performance the following game. Boston was the main beneficiary.
Rookie Denzel Boston goes 55 yards for the TD!
CLEvsTB on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/nmkRtJNhIv
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
He showed impressive ability after the catch on his long touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, and was a big reason Cleveland came out on top in the shocking upset. He's earned a decent-sized role in this offense, and they'll likely continue to target him at a high rate in the coming weeks.
This offense might have some upside after all, and one of its rookie receivers should be a good pickup.
Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets
Mitchell continues to serve as the WR2 for the Jets. He was targeted a whopping 12 times in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers, catching six of those passes for 63 yards. After just three targets in Week 1, it was a big step up in volume for the former Indianapolis Colt.
Mitchell's mental gaffes from previous seasons appear to be behind him, and the targets should keep coming his way as long as he doesn't fumble the ball before reaching the goal line on a long touchdown play.
Geno and Adonai Mitchell connect for a big play
NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5p8rLXItYS
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Mitchell was actually targeted more than Jets WR1 Garrett Wilson, which at least reinforces Mitchell's status as the clear WR2. Next week, the Jets face the Detroit Lions, who have one of the most depleted secondaries in the NFL due to injuries. Mitchell should be added in all leagues.
Kalif Raymond, Chicago Bears
Raymond perplexingly continues to look like the best wide receiver on the Chicago Bears' roster. Offseason debates centering on the Bears' No. 1 pass-catcher raged for months -- it was either Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, or Colston Loveland that would have a monster season this year and take over as the primary passing game target.
Caleb Williams evades the sack and finds Kalif Raymond
MINvsCHI on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/w3vdBCjNwP
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Yet it's been Raymond outproducing all of them so far, with 120 receiving yards to Odunze's 95, Burden's 94, and tight end Colston Loveland's three (yes, three) receiving yards on the season. Raymond played with Bears head coach Ben Johnson as a member of the Lions previously, so the two could already have familiarity that has led to this many targets.
He's an intriguing add in 14-team leagues.
Tight Ends Waiver Wire Week 3
Selections By Craig Rondinone
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers’ 42-year-old arm can no longer throw passes over 20 yards that do not look like dying quails, but he can make the short-yardage passes. If this means DK Metcalf’s fantasy value nosedives at the expense of Pat Freiermuth, oh well!
Freiermuth has caught nine of the 10 passes that Rodgers has put at him for 78 yards and a touchdown. This Sunday, he runs routes against a Cincinnati squad that he burned for 111 yards and two touchdowns in a game last season.
Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets
One of New York’s three first-rounders this April, Kenyon Sadiq is showing flashes of why the Jets made him the first tight end taken off the board. Five catches for 38 yards to go along with a Week 1 rushing TD is not the worst start, but let’s hope he improves as the weeks go on and possibly gets more snaps if Mason Taylor’s thumb injury is not minor.
Also, how about a round of applause for the Jets using a five-TE formation! Let’s bring back the wishbone while we are at it!
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
Brock Bowers is going to be back before you know it, so Michael Mayer better enjoy his short stint as the Raiders’ top tight end. I still don't understand why the Raiders gave their backup tight end a contract worth $15 million annually. That said, he and his big body have caught nine Kirk Cousins passes over the first two weeks, and he could catch another five this weekend if Bowers needs another week of rest.
Quarterbacks Waiver Wire Week 3
Selections By Dan Fornek
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
Tyler Shough has become a quarterback that must be rostered in all leagues and formats. Shough has scored at least 17.0 fantasy points in nine straight games dating back to the 2025 season, surpassing the 20-point mark six times, including five straight contests.
Shough was impressive against a talented Baltimore Ravens’ defense in Week 2, completing 27 of 34 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown while adding nine carries for 23 yards and a touchdown on a game-winning quarterback sneak.
Tyler Shough sneaks it in for the lead!
NOvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1hkVCDfSDB
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
More importantly, the Saints continue to operate as a fast-paced, pass-first offense, which gives Shough one of the highest floor and ceiling combinations in fantasy thanks to his passing volume and mobility. The second-year quarterback has averaged 35 pass attempts per game in his 11 career starts.
Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings
Kyler Murray played just 11 snaps in his Minnesota Vikings debut in Week 1 before suffering a concussion. Murray was able to practice ahead of Week 2, but was ultimately ruled out to have extra time to heal.
Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz has led the Vikings to consecutive wins in Murray’s absence, but he hasn’t looked impressive enough to take ownership of the starting job when Murray is fully healthy, completing 23 of 39 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions.
Murray is expected to be the starter in Minnesota as soon as Week 3, and his rushing ability alone is enough to make him worth rostering in fantasy. He will have three excellent matchups (at Tampa Bay, vs. Miami, and at New Orleans) before a Week 6 bye.
Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins
Malik Willis has yet to have a game-breaking fantasy performance, but has still put up at least 14.0 fantasy points per game in his first two starts with the Miami Dolphins.
Willis was able to sustain his fantasy production as a rusher in Week 1 (six carries for 39 yards and a touchdown), but hit the double-digit fantasy points mark throwing in Week 2, completing 14 of 23 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown in a big loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
There are volume concerns with the Dolphins’ passing attack, but Willis’s rushing ability should remain a weapon that can help him maintain a high floor in fantasy. He’s worth rostering, even if it’s just as a bye week or streaming option.
He can have massive fantasy weeks if the offense can settle and find its footing, but should still be a consistent producer thanks to his legs and big-play ability.
Who Should I Pickup Tool
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaelon Black, Tyler Allgeier, Mike Washington Jr., Kalif Raymond, Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston, Pat Freiermuth, Kenyon Sadiq, Michael Mayer:
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