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Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups - RotoBaller Staff Fantasy Football Roundtable (2026)

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Mike Washington Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller staff's fantasy football Week 3 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire RB, WR, TE, QB targets from Phil, Dan, Craig and John

It's already time for the second waiver wire run of the year, and last week's slate was full of injuries, meaning many fantasy managers are in need of reinforcements this week. We're here to assist with our Week 3 RotoBaller Staff waiver wire picks, including Kaelon Black, Denzel Boston, Pat Freiermuth, and Malik Willis. Some of the players in this article can help right away, while others have contingent upside moving forward.

Pivoting when your players are injured, underperforming, or on a bye (soon) is always the name of the game in fantasy football, and we're here to guide your waiver-wire decisions. Note that these are deeper selections, so some of the more trendy and obvious Week 3 targets aren't listed here.

Our RotoBaller experts Phil Clark, John Johnson, Craig Rondinone, and Dan Fornek are here to help you identify the top RB, WR, TE, and QB targets ahead of Week 3.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Running Backs Waiver Wire Week 3

Selections By Phil Clark

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

Black soared atop the waiver wire list at his position one week ago after he secured a favorable workload and delivered an impressive performance in San Francisco’s season opener. Black secured a 44% snap share in Week 1 while accumulating 14 attempts, 65 rushing yards, and finishing among the top 25 in efficiency and rush yards over expected according to Next Gen Stats.

Black’s usage and output decreased when the 49ers hosted the Dolphins in Week 2.  Black registered a 30.6% snap share, carried seven times, and assembled 25 rushing yards. Black also ran seven routes but was not targeted during the contest.

McCaffrey has registered a 55.3% snap share during the 49ers’ first two matchups, while averaging 10.0 attempts per game. That represents a decline when contrasted with his results from 2025 (76.9% snap share/18.3 attempts per game). Black’s proficiency should compel Kyle Shanahan to maintain a similar allotment of touches between McCaffrey and Black during San Francisco’s upcoming matchups.

Black also remains primed to operate as the 49ers’ temporary lead back if McCaffrey is forced to the sideline. That cements him among the backs to pursue from this week’s waiver wire.

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona’s investment in Jeremiyah Love during last April’s NFL Draft (third overall) ensures that he will be utilized consistently in the Cardinals’ rushing attack.

However, Allgeier is also operating with a weekly allotment of touches as Mike LaFleur deploys both backs in a rotation. Allgeier led Arizona's backfield in snap share (58.7%) during Week 1, and paced the Cardinals’ backfield once again when Arizona hosted Seattle in Week 2 (63.8%). Allgeier also leads Arizona’s backfield in attempts (22), rushing yards (71), and routes run (33), and has collected all four of his targets.

Love has attained a 40.4% snap share, carried 20 times, and generated 70 rushing yards. Love has also run 25 routes, while securing seven targets and generating 25 receiving yards. Allgeier is also a critical handcuff, as Bam Knight remains the only other back who is contained on Arizona’s depth chart. James Conner is currently on injured reserve (ankle/foot) and will not resurface until at least Week 5.

That leaves Allgeier primed to seize a significant workload if Love is sidelined, and he can approach RB1 production if that occurs. It also makes Allgeier a viable insurance policy for anyone who has Love contained on their roster.

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

The offseason debate within the fantasy community surrounding the distribution of touches between Washington and Ashton Jeanty has subsided.

Jeanty is operating with an extensive workload while functioning as the lead back in Klint Kubiak’s reconstructed offense. However, that does not eliminate your incentive to target Washington for your roster, as he is the unchallenged RB2 within an attack that has been rejuvenated under Kubiak.

Washington remains a physical downhill runner who functions with a favorable blend of size, speed, and athleticism, which preserves his big-play ability. Washington has operated with a 19.5% snap share during his first two games with Las Vegas. He has also carried 10 times and assembled 48 rushing yards.  He also rose to seventh among all backs in explosive run percentage (43.9%) in Week 1, per Fantasy Points Data.

Jeanty has secured a 77.3% snap share entering Week 3. He has also accumulated 44 attempts,150 rushing yards, 13 targets, and 60 receiving yards while performing proficiently with his sizable workload. However, Washington’s status as an enticing handcuff remains unquestioned, as he would seize a massive workload if Jeanty is forced to the sideline.

Washington is also capable of delivering RB1 production if that scenario develops.

 

Wide Receivers Waiver Wire Week 3

Selections By John Johnson

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns offense wasn't thought to be capable of producing any good fantasy football players by many analysts. However, improbably, the rookie Boston has 154 yards and two receiving touchdowns on seven catches through two games of the 2026 season.

Boston has played well as a big, physical deep threat, averaging 22 yards per reception this year. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled in Week 2, but put together a better performance the following game. Boston was the main beneficiary.

He showed impressive ability after the catch on his long touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, and was a big reason Cleveland came out on top in the shocking upset. He's earned a decent-sized role in this offense, and they'll likely continue to target him at a high rate in the coming weeks.

This offense might have some upside after all, and one of its rookie receivers should be a good pickup.

Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

Mitchell continues to serve as the WR2 for the Jets. He was targeted a whopping 12 times in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers, catching six of those passes for 63 yards. After just three targets in Week 1, it was a big step up in volume for the former Indianapolis Colt.

Mitchell's mental gaffes from previous seasons appear to be behind him, and the targets should keep coming his way as long as he doesn't fumble the ball before reaching the goal line on a long touchdown play.

Mitchell was actually targeted more than Jets WR1 Garrett Wilson, which at least reinforces Mitchell's status as the clear WR2. Next week, the Jets face the Detroit Lions, who have one of the most depleted secondaries in the NFL due to injuries. Mitchell should be added in all leagues.

Kalif Raymond, Chicago Bears

Raymond perplexingly continues to look like the best wide receiver on the Chicago Bears' roster. Offseason debates centering on the Bears' No. 1 pass-catcher raged for months -- it was either Luther Burden IIIRome Odunze, or Colston Loveland that would have a monster season this year and take over as the primary passing game target.

Yet it's been Raymond outproducing all of them so far, with 120 receiving yards to Odunze's 95, Burden's 94, and tight end Colston Loveland's three (yes, three) receiving yards on the season. Raymond played with Bears head coach Ben Johnson as a member of the Lions previously, so the two could already have familiarity that has led to this many targets.

He's an intriguing add in 14-team leagues.

 

Tight Ends Waiver Wire Week 3

Selections By Craig Rondinone

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers’ 42-year-old arm can no longer throw passes over 20 yards that do not look like dying quails, but he can make the short-yardage passes. If this means DK Metcalf’s fantasy value nosedives at the expense of Pat Freiermuth, oh well!

Freiermuth has caught nine of the 10 passes that Rodgers has put at him for 78 yards and a touchdown. This Sunday, he runs routes against a Cincinnati squad that he burned for 111 yards and two touchdowns in a game last season.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

One of New York’s three first-rounders this April, Kenyon Sadiq is showing flashes of why the Jets made him the first tight end taken off the board. Five catches for 38 yards to go along with a Week 1 rushing TD is not the worst start, but let’s hope he improves as the weeks go on and possibly gets more snaps if Mason Taylor’s thumb injury is not minor.

Also, how about a round of applause for the Jets using a five-TE formation! Let’s bring back the wishbone while we are at it!

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers is going to be back before you know it, so Michael Mayer better enjoy his short stint as the Raiders’ top tight end. I still don't understand why the Raiders gave their backup tight end a contract worth $15 million annually. That said, he and his big body have caught nine Kirk Cousins passes over the first two weeks, and he could catch another five this weekend if Bowers needs another week of rest.

 

Quarterbacks Waiver Wire Week 3

Selections By Dan Fornek

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough has become a quarterback that must be rostered in all leagues and formats. Shough has scored at least 17.0 fantasy points in nine straight games dating back to the 2025 season, surpassing the 20-point mark six times, including five straight contests.

Shough was impressive against a talented Baltimore Ravens’ defense in Week 2, completing 27 of 34 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown while adding nine carries for 23 yards and a touchdown on a game-winning quarterback sneak.

More importantly, the Saints continue to operate as a fast-paced, pass-first offense, which gives Shough one of the highest floor and ceiling combinations in fantasy thanks to his passing volume and mobility. The second-year quarterback has averaged 35 pass attempts per game in his 11 career starts.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Kyler Murray played just 11 snaps in his Minnesota Vikings debut in Week 1 before suffering a concussion. Murray was able to practice ahead of Week 2, but was ultimately ruled out to have extra time to heal.

Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz has led the Vikings to consecutive wins in Murray’s absence, but he hasn’t looked impressive enough to take ownership of the starting job when Murray is fully healthy, completing 23 of 39 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Murray is expected to be the starter in Minnesota as soon as Week 3, and his rushing ability alone is enough to make him worth rostering in fantasy. He will have three excellent matchups (at Tampa Bay, vs. Miami, and at New Orleans) before a Week 6 bye.

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis has yet to have a game-breaking fantasy performance, but has still put up at least 14.0 fantasy points per game in his first two starts with the Miami Dolphins.

Willis was able to sustain his fantasy production as a rusher in Week 1 (six carries for 39 yards and a touchdown), but hit the double-digit fantasy points mark throwing in Week 2, completing 14 of 23 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown in a big loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

There are volume concerns with the Dolphins’ passing attack, but Willis’s rushing ability should remain a weapon that can help him maintain a high floor in fantasy. He’s worth rostering, even if it’s just as a bye week or streaming option.

He can have massive fantasy weeks if the offense can settle and find its footing, but should still be a consistent producer thanks to his legs and big-play ability.

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaelon Black, Tyler Allgeier, Mike Washington Jr., Kalif Raymond, Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston, Pat Freiermuth, Kenyon Sadiq, Michael Mayer. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kendre Miller, Tyler Allgeier, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Antonio Williams, Dontayvion Wicks, Kenyon Sadiq, Dalton Schultz, Brenton Strange. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaelon Black, Tyler Allgeier, Mike Washington Jr., Kalif Raymond, Adonai Mitchell, Denzel Boston, Pat Freiermuth, Kenyon Sadiq, Michael Mayer:

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Emmett Johnson
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Tyjae Spears
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Adonai Mitchell
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Keon Coleman
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Romeo Doubs
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Keenan Allen
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Devaughn Vele
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Keaton Mitchell
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Dalton Schultz
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Kayshon Boutte
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Jonah Coleman
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Kalif Raymond
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Brian Robinson
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Mack Hollins
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Michael Mayer
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Chris Bell
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Pat Bryant
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Kyle Juszczyk
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Devin Singletary
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Ryan Flournoy
Mike Washington Jr.
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Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Washington Jr.
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Antonio Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
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Tyjae Spears
Mike Washington Jr.
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Malachi Fields
Mike Washington Jr.
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Khalil Shakir
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Washington Jr.
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Tre Tucker
Mike Washington Jr.
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Alvin Kamara
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kendrick Bourne
Mike Washington Jr.
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Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
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T.J. Hockenson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Romeo Doubs
Mike Washington Jr.
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Jonah Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
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Emanuel Wilson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Tyler Badie
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kyle Juszczyk
Mike Washington Jr.
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Devin Singletary
Mike Washington Jr.
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Sione Vaki
Mike Washington Jr.
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Seth McGowan
Mike Washington Jr.
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Demond Claiborne
Mike Washington Jr.
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Chris Brooks
Mike Washington Jr.
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Will Shipley
Mike Washington Jr.
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Emari Demercado
Kalif Raymond
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Rashid Shaheed
Kalif Raymond
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Brian Robinson
Kalif Raymond
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Malik Washington
Kalif Raymond
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Xavier Hutchinson
Kalif Raymond
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Kayshon Boutte
Kalif Raymond
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Mack Hollins
Kalif Raymond
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Keaton Mitchell
Kalif Raymond
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Michael Mayer
Kalif Raymond
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Mike Washington Jr.
Kalif Raymond
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Chris Bell
Kalif Raymond
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Darren Waller
Kalif Raymond
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Pat Bryant
Kalif Raymond
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Keenan Allen
Kalif Raymond
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Ryan Flournoy
Kalif Raymond
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Braelon Allen
Kalif Raymond
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Antonio Williams
Kalif Raymond
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Oronde Gadsden
Kalif Raymond
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Malachi Fields
Kalif Raymond
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Kaleb Johnson
Kalif Raymond
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Kenyon Sadiq
Kalif Raymond
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Keon Coleman
Kalif Raymond
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Alvin Kamara
Kalif Raymond
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Adonai Mitchell
Kalif Raymond
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Kendrick Bourne
Kalif Raymond
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Brenton Strange
Kalif Raymond
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Pat Freiermuth
Kalif Raymond
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Rashod Bateman
Kalif Raymond
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T.J. Hockenson
Kalif Raymond
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Xavier Worthy
Kalif Raymond
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Joshua Palmer
Kalif Raymond
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Tyler Allgeier
Kalif Raymond
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Tyler Badie
Kalif Raymond
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Terrance Ferguson
Kalif Raymond
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Germie Bernard
Kalif Raymond
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Dontayvion Wicks
Kalif Raymond
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Kyle Juszczyk
Kalif Raymond
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Kalif Raymond
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Devin Singletary
Kalif Raymond
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Kalif Raymond
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Devaughn Vele
Kalif Raymond
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Kalif Raymond
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Tre Tucker
Kalif Raymond
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Jaylin Noel
Kalif Raymond
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Cody White
Kalif Raymond
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Konata Mumpfield
Kalif Raymond
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Skyy Moore
Adonai Mitchell
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Adonai Mitchell
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Keon Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
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Adonai Mitchell
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Kaleb Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
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Xavier Worthy
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Terrance Ferguson
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Keenan Allen
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Darren Waller
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Tyjae Spears
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Khalil Shakir
Adonai Mitchell
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Keaton Mitchell
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Tre Tucker
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Kayshon Boutte
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Kaelon Black
Adonai Mitchell
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Malik Washington
Adonai Mitchell
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Emmett Johnson
Adonai Mitchell
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Rashid Shaheed
Adonai Mitchell
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Tank Bigsby
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Kalif Raymond
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Romeo Doubs
Adonai Mitchell
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Brian Robinson
Adonai Mitchell
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Devaughn Vele
Adonai Mitchell
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Xavier Hutchinson
Adonai Mitchell
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Emanuel Wilson
Adonai Mitchell
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Mack Hollins
Adonai Mitchell
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Denzel Boston
Adonai Mitchell
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Michael Mayer
Adonai Mitchell
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Dalton Schultz
Adonai Mitchell
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Chris Bell
Adonai Mitchell
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Jonah Coleman
Adonai Mitchell
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Pat Bryant
Adonai Mitchell
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Ryan Flournoy
Adonai Mitchell
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Antonio Williams
Adonai Mitchell
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Malachi Fields
Adonai Mitchell
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Kendrick Bourne
Adonai Mitchell
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Joshua Palmer
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Germie Bernard
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Jaylin Noel
Adonai Mitchell
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Cody White
Adonai Mitchell
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Konata Mumpfield
Adonai Mitchell
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Skyy Moore
Denzel Boston
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Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
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Emanuel Wilson
Denzel Boston
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Jonah Coleman
Denzel Boston
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Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
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Romeo Doubs
Denzel Boston
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Tank Bigsby
Denzel Boston
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Emmett Johnson
Denzel Boston
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Kaelon Black
Denzel Boston
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Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
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Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
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Tyjae Spears
Denzel Boston
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Dontayvion Wicks
Denzel Boston
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Terrance Ferguson
Denzel Boston
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Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
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Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
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Rashod Bateman
Denzel Boston
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Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
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Adonai Mitchell
Denzel Boston
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Keon Coleman
Denzel Boston
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Kaleb Johnson
Denzel Boston
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Oronde Gadsden
Denzel Boston
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Braelon Allen
Denzel Boston
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Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
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Darren Waller
Denzel Boston
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Mike Washington Jr.
Denzel Boston
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Keaton Mitchell
Denzel Boston
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Kayshon Boutte
Denzel Boston
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Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
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Rashid Shaheed
Denzel Boston
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Kalif Raymond
Denzel Boston
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Brian Robinson
Denzel Boston
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Xavier Hutchinson
Denzel Boston
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Mack Hollins
Denzel Boston
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Michael Mayer
Denzel Boston
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Chris Bell
Denzel Boston
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Pat Bryant
Denzel Boston
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Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
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Antonio Williams
Denzel Boston
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Malachi Fields
Denzel Boston
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Kendrick Bourne
Denzel Boston
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Joshua Palmer
Denzel Boston
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Germie Bernard
Denzel Boston
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Jaylin Noel
Denzel Boston
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Cody White
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Konata Mumpfield
Denzel Boston
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Skyy Moore
Pat Freiermuth
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Kendrick Bourne
Pat Freiermuth
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Alvin Kamara
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Joshua Palmer
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Badie
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Malachi Fields
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Germie Bernard
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Antonio Williams
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Devin Singletary
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Pat Bryant
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Zach Ertz
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Chris Bell
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Jaylin Noel
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Michael Mayer
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Sione Vaki
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mack Hollins
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Seth McGowan
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Demond Claiborne
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brian Robinson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Chris Brooks
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kalif Raymond
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Will Shipley
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Cody White
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Malik Washington
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Emari Demercado
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Skyy Moore
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Kyler Murray
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Darren Waller
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Tyler Shough
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Keenan Allen
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Dalton Schultz
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Brenton Strange
Pat Freiermuth
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malachi Fields
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Antonio Williams
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Pat Bryant
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chris Bell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Joshua Palmer
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Michael Mayer
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Tyler Badie
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mack Hollins
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Germie Bernard
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brian Robinson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Devin Singletary
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kalif Raymond
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Zach Ertz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Malik Washington
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Sione Vaki
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Seth McGowan
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Demond Claiborne
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Chris Brooks
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Darren Waller
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Will Shipley
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Keenan Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Cody White
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Braelon Allen
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Emari Demercado
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
vs
Brenton Strange
Michael Mayer
vs
Mack Hollins
Michael Mayer
vs
Chris Bell
Michael Mayer
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Bryant
Michael Mayer
vs
Brian Robinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Michael Mayer
vs
Kalif Raymond
Michael Mayer
vs
Antonio Williams
Michael Mayer
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Michael Mayer
vs
Malachi Fields
Michael Mayer
vs
Malik Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Michael Mayer
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Michael Mayer
vs
Alvin Kamara
Michael Mayer
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Michael Mayer
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Darren Waller
Michael Mayer
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Mayer
vs
Keenan Allen
Michael Mayer
vs
Joshua Palmer
Michael Mayer
vs
Braelon Allen
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Badie
Michael Mayer
vs
Oronde Gadsden
Michael Mayer
vs
Germie Bernard
Michael Mayer
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Michael Mayer
vs
Keon Coleman
Michael Mayer
vs
Devin Singletary
Michael Mayer
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Michael Mayer
vs
Zach Ertz
Michael Mayer
vs
Brenton Strange
Michael Mayer
vs
Jaylin Noel
Michael Mayer
vs
Rashod Bateman
Michael Mayer
vs
Sione Vaki
Michael Mayer
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Mayer
vs
Seth McGowan
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Mayer
vs
Terrance Ferguson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Jaxson Dart

Could Miss the Rest of the Season
CFB

Benji Blackburn's Volume Keeps Him in the Week 4 Mix
Tyson Bagent

in the Concussion Protocol
CFB

Rocky Beers Faces His Toughest Test at Georgia
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
Alec Pierce

"No Guarantee" Alec Pierce is Able to Return by Midseason
CFB

Jeremiah Hasley Draws Favorable Week 4 Spot
CFB

Luke Reynolds Carries Must-Start Status Into Boston College
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains a Must-Start Against Ole Miss
CFB

Savion Hiter Is a Risky Play Against Iowa
CFB

Wayne Knight Faces His Toughest Test Yet
CFB

Isaac Brown's Week 4 Ceiling Takes a Hit
CFB

Can Fame Ijeboi Survive Notre Dame's Front?
CFB

Nate Sheppard Could Feast on William & Mary
CFB

Koby Howard's Status Uncertain for Wisconsin Matchup
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
CFB

SMU's Defense Has Streamer Appeal In Week 4
CFB

Florida State Defense a Top Streamer For Week 4?
CFB

Pittsburgh Defense Has High Upside In Week 4
CFB

Duke's Defense Has Safe Week 4 Matchup
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Drake Allen

Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
CFB

Oklahoma DL David Stone Suffers Knee Injury In Practice
CFB

Oregon WR Jeremiah McClellan Out With Broken Foot
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Isaiah Likely

Leads Team in Targets Against Rams
Malik Nabers

Popped His Shoulder in Place on the Sideline
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Will "Have to be Managed This Week"
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
David Njoku

Headed to Injured Reserve With Fibula Injury
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Dallas Goedert

to Miss a Few Weeks With Sprained MCL
Michael Penix Jr.

Set to Start for Falcons in Week 3
Caleb Williams

Bears Don't Think Caleb Williams Will Practice This Week
Brock Bowers

to Practice This Week
Zay Flowers

has "Good Shot" to Play in Week 3
Marcus Mariota

Expected to Start in Week 3
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
CFB

Noah Bennee Still Carries Stash Appeal
CFB

Terry Bussey Out for the Season
CFB

Mark Bowman's Role Makes Him Worth Rostering
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Mike Conley

Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Graham Ike

Lands Two-Way Deal with Warriors
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Zach LaVine

Eyes Bounce-Back Season with Kings
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Joan Beringer

Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci in the Mix for Portland's Backup Wing Spot
Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Dorian Finney-Smith

Could be Headed to Atlanta
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Buddy Hield

Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
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