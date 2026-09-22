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Tight End (TE) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 3 (2026)

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Tucker Kraft - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Matt's tight end (TE) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 3 of 2026. His TE lineups advice for Week 3 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
​Week 3 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 3 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 3 is where the early-season fantasy football picture starts to come into focus. We’ve now seen two games of usage, targets, routes, and red-zone opportunities, giving us a much better idea of which tight ends are actually involved in their offenses—and which ones are relying on touchdowns to save their fantasy weeks.

At tight end, matchup matters, but opportunity matters even more. Players like Tucker Kraft and Mark Andrews enter Week 3 with favorable situations and the potential for more involvement. In contrast, others face tough defenses or simply aren’t seeing enough targets to trust in your lineup.

So, who should fantasy managers start, and who should find their way to the bench? From potential breakouts to tight ends whose volume is trending in the wrong direction, here are the Week 3 tight end starts and sits you need to know before setting your fantasy lineup.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

Week 3 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Tucker Kraft - TE, Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons

With Jayden Reed (neck) likely out for an extended period, Kraft is the Packers' pass-catching option who will likely see his role grow.

Green Bay continues to exercise caution in bringing Kraft back post-ACL repair, but they may be forced to increase that workload this week against the Atlanta Falcons. The good news: Atlanta just allowed a pair of touchdown grabs to Darren Waller, who is still somehow in the league, and has allowed 19.4 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season, the seventh-most.

From Week 1 to Week 2, Kraft's snap share and route share each increased by 30 % while he played on 82% of the Packers' run calls. That route share jumped to 94% once Reed left the game; 94% over an entire game would have been a career high for Kraft.

Good matchup, increased workload, that’s the fantasy production formula.

Mark Andrews - TE, Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys

Speaking of good matchups, could I introduce you to a defense that has allowed a league-high 29.7 fantasy points per game at tight end through two weeks? That’s what we have here in the Dallas Cowboys. A healthy portion of that came courtesy of Isaiah Likely’s eight catches, 78 yards, and two touchdowns in Week 1.

Similar to the Giants, the Ravens are looking at Andrews as the second option in the passing game at worst. Andrews gets bumped up if Zay Flowers misses this contest, but early indicators suggest Flowers should be able to suit up.

Andrews’ role has been encouraging recently. He just recorded six catches on seven targets for 49 yards, and the Ravens have increasingly needed him as a reliable middle-of-the-field and red-zone option.

The Ravens’ receiver situation can concentrate targets. Andrews commanded a 33% target share after Flowers left and rookie Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) was unavailable. If Flowers or another key receiver misses Week 3, Andrews’ ceiling rises further.

Andrews hasn’t been spectacular, but he's been consistent, posting 8.9 and 10.9 fantasy points over his first two games, which suggests a fairly reasonable floor in this contest. Bottom line: start Mark Andrews because Dallas has been a highly attackable pass defense, and Andrews offers rare touchdown upside at tight end.

AJ Barner- TE, Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Seattle continues to use multiple tight ends. The Seahawks feature motion, shifts, and frequent 2-TE formations, with AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo playing major roles. That creates a path to consistent routes and red-zone snaps. Against Arizona, neither Barner nor Arroyo was needed in the passing game, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the offense, hauling in nine passes for 155 yards and a trifecta of touchdowns.

Against the Commanders, Drew Lock will once again have his choice of where to go with the ball. Washington is a very favorable matchup for opposing tight ends as they are allowing 23.7 fantasy points per game to the position this season, which is on par with last season when they surrendered the fourth-most to the position.

Barner isn’t without risk, but touchdown upside can matter at tight end. Barner’s projected role is more valuable if Seattle reaches the goal line repeatedly or if Washington focuses coverage on the Seahawks’ wide receivers.

Dalton Schultz - TE, Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have historically been vulnerable to tight ends. Indianapolis allowed the second-most receiving yards per game to opposing TEs last season and is currently allowing 12.6 fantasy points per game this season after Travis Kelce hauled in nine passes for 101 receiving yards and a touchdown on Sunday Night Football.

With Nico Collins nursing a hamstring injury, Schultz tied Kayshon Boutte for second in routes run for the Texans against the Bengals while leading the way in receptions (12), targets (14), and receiving yards (140). After that Week 2 contest, Schultz now has 92 yards after the catch, the fifth-most in the NFL. Schultz saw 28.6% of his targets on early downs and 26.7% on late downs.

Indianapolis has been exploitable. With Houston’s receiving corps thinned, Schultz is the safest short-area target and a viable streamer/low-end TE1.

Week 3 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Kyle Pitts Sr. - TE, Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

At the time this article went to the press, Cooper Rush was still the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons, which means any player not named Bijan Robinson is a sit. Sadly, the Packers are a favorable matchup, having allowed 17.8 fantasy points per game this season, the eighth-most, yet that is not nearly enough for one to bet on Pitts again.

Truth time: right now Matt Donnelly has one fewer reception and 15 fewer yards than Kyle Pitts. One of us has multiple hip replacements, is fat, out of shape, and nowhere near an NFL roster, while the other is allegedly the starting tight end for the Atlanta Falcons.

Pitts’ target floor has collapsed. Pitts went catchless on one target in the opener despite running a route on roughly 81% of Atlanta’s dropbacks, then followed that with one reception and 15 yards on three targets in Week 2. That is especially concerning because the problem was not simply a lack of playing time—it was a lack of involvement.

Consider Pitts as a decoy or low-volume perimeter player. A high route share doesn't necessarily mean a high target share, and Pitts’ Week 1 usage showed that distinction.

Juwan Johnson - TE, New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders

Tyler Shough has completed 62 passes this season for 662 receiving yards, yet Juwan Johnson has been targeted just seven times, for 120 yards so far. For a tight end, that is great, but given this offense's overall production, it leaves us wanting more; yes, fantasy managers are a selfish breed.

Las Vegas was once a smash start play for opposing tight ends. Still, last season they rectified that, limiting opposing tight ends to 8.1 fantasy points per game, the fourth-fewest, and followed that up by adding Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker to the lineup, reducing that fantasy production even further this season (3.8 fppg).

Johnson is also trending in the wrong direction here. The target trend declined from seven to four. While the Week 2 production was efficient, four targets is not a particularly strong tight-end floor.

Noah Fant remains a role concern. Fant received eight targets in Week 1, and the Saints have used him more as the in-line tight end while Johnson operates in the slot. If Fant’s route share expands, Johnson’s floor becomes more volatile.

Hunter Henry - TE, New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars

In two games this season, the Jaguars have held Evan Engram and Harold Fannin Jr. to a combined three receptions for 38 receiving yards, and 6.5 fantasy points per game.

Bottom line: New England is an offense still searching for an identity after A.J. Brown landed on the injured reserve. Most expected Henry’s utilization to increase after Brown's injury, and to a degree it has, but not enough to make it obvious. In Week 1, Henry had three catches on three targets for 26 yards, while Week 2 saw targets increase to five, but receptions stayed at three, for 40 receiving yards.

The target floor is too low. Henry has received only eight targets through two games. His Week 2 increase to five targets is encouraging, but it still is not a secure volume profile. Henry has yet to be a major part of New England’s scoring offense. Without a touchdown, Henry has not exceeded seven PPR points in either game. He needs a score to produce a strong fantasy result.

Colston Loveland - TE, Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles

Last season, no team allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing tight ends than the Philadelphia Eagles (6.2). On the best days, this is a difficult matchup; add low volume and a backup quarterback, and Loveland faces a daunting task. Loveland has only three receiving yards and 1.3 PPR points through two games. He has not caught a touchdown or topped two targets in either contest.

Given the Eagles are once again among the elite at defending opposing tight ends in fantasy (6.9), you can’t recommend sending Loveland out there. Route participation has not translated into opportunity. This is the key distinction. Loveland ran routes at an excellent rate in Week 1— 84% route share—and he was on the field heavily. But he still received only two targets. A high route share without targets gives him a very fragile fantasy floor.

Against a quality opponent, the Bears may have fewer clean, sustained drives. The Bears have multiple competing pass catchers. Cole Kmet, Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and Kalif Raymond can all compete for targets. Loveland’s heavy personnel usage may get him on the field, but it doesn't guarantee he is a primary read in standard passing formations.

With Caleb Williams unlikely to play this week and Loveland not being used much in this Bears offense early on, it’s hard to trust the Bears tight end in your fantasy lineup.

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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Tucker Kraft, Mark Andrews, AJ Barner, Dalton Schultz, Kyle Pitts Sr., Juwan Johnson, Hunter Henry, and Colston Loveland:

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vs
Carnell Tate
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Bryant
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tre Harris
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Blake Corum
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Evan Engram
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cade Otton
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Johnny Mundt
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Theo Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cole Kmet
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Foster Moreau
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Noah Gray
Juwan Johnson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jordan Addison
Juwan Johnson
vs
Luther Burden III
Juwan Johnson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Juwan Johnson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Wilson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Juwan Johnson
vs
DK Metcalf
Juwan Johnson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tony Pollard
Juwan Johnson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Juwan Johnson
vs
Blake Corum
Juwan Johnson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Juwan Johnson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Juwan Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Juwan Johnson
vs
Josh Downs
Juwan Johnson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Juwan Johnson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Juwan Johnson
vs
Denzel Boston
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jadarian Price
Juwan Johnson
vs
Carnell Tate
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jameson Williams
Juwan Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jalen Coker
Juwan Johnson
vs
KC Concepcion
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rome Odunze
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rashee Rice
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Juwan Johnson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Matthew Golden
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Juwan Johnson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Juwan Johnson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Juwan Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Juwan Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dawson Knox
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Juwan Johnson
vs
Johnny Mundt
Juwan Johnson
vs
Theo Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Hunter Henry
vs
Rashod Bateman
Hunter Henry
vs
Blake Corum
Hunter Henry
vs
Khalil Shakir
Hunter Henry
vs
Courtland Sutton
Hunter Henry
vs
Quentin Johnston
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Xavier Worthy
Hunter Henry
vs
Stefon Diggs
Hunter Henry
vs
Denzel Boston
Hunter Henry
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Hunter Henry
vs
Carnell Tate
Hunter Henry
vs
Devaughn Vele
Hunter Henry
vs
Malik Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Tucker
Hunter Henry
vs
Luther Burden III
Hunter Henry
vs
KC Concepcion
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
Rome Odunze
Hunter Henry
vs
Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyjae Spears
Hunter Henry
vs
Romeo Doubs
Hunter Henry
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Jordan Addison
Hunter Henry
vs
Rico Dowdle
Hunter Henry
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Hunter Henry
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Wilson
Hunter Henry
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Tucker Kraft
Hunter Henry
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Hunter Henry
vs
DK Metcalf
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Monangai
Hunter Henry
vs
Tony Pollard
Hunter Henry
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Hunter Henry
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Hunter Henry
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Hunter Henry
vs
Makai Lemon
Hunter Henry
vs
Ladd McConkey
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
Hunter Henry
vs
Jake Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Woody Marks
Hunter Henry
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Hunter Henry
vs
Josh Downs
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Hunter Henry
vs
Travis Kelce
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Darren Waller
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Evan Engram
Hunter Henry
vs
Gunnar Helm
Hunter Henry
vs
Cade Otton
Hunter Henry
vs
Mike Gesicki
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
Colby Parkinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Greg Dulcich
Hunter Henry
vs
Dawson Knox
Hunter Henry
vs
Darnell Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Hunter Henry
vs
Johnny Mundt
Hunter Henry
vs
Theo Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Cole Kmet
Colston Loveland
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Courtland Sutton
Colston Loveland
vs
Stefon Diggs
Colston Loveland
vs
Blake Corum
Colston Loveland
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Colston Loveland
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Colston Loveland
vs
Devaughn Vele
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Colston Loveland
vs
Rashod Bateman
Colston Loveland
vs
Luther Burden III
Colston Loveland
vs
Khalil Shakir
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Warren
Colston Loveland
vs
Quentin Johnston
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Romeo Doubs
Colston Loveland
vs
Xavier Worthy
Colston Loveland
vs
Jordan Addison
Colston Loveland
vs
Denzel Boston
Colston Loveland
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Colston Loveland
vs
Carnell Tate
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Wilson
Colston Loveland
vs
Malik Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Tre Tucker
Colston Loveland
vs
DK Metcalf
Colston Loveland
vs
KC Concepcion
Colston Loveland
vs
Tony Pollard
Colston Loveland
vs
Rome Odunze
Colston Loveland
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyjae Spears
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Colston Loveland
vs
Rico Dowdle
Colston Loveland
vs
Ladd McConkey
Colston Loveland
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Colston Loveland
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Monangai
Colston Loveland
vs
Josh Downs
Colston Loveland
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Colston Loveland
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Schultz
Colston Loveland
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Colston Loveland
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Colston Loveland
vs
Makai Lemon
Colston Loveland
vs
Jadarian Price
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Jake Ferguson
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Darren Waller
Colston Loveland
vs
Brenton Strange
Colston Loveland
vs
Evan Engram
Colston Loveland
vs
Gunnar Helm
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
Mike Gesicki
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Mayer
Colston Loveland
vs
Colby Parkinson
Colston Loveland
vs
Greg Dulcich
Colston Loveland
vs
Dawson Knox
Colston Loveland
vs
Darnell Washington
Colston Loveland
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Colston Loveland
vs
Johnny Mundt

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