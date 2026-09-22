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Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 3 (2026)

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Jalen Coker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Matt's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 3 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 3 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 3 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

We’re starting to see which wide receivers are earning consistent targets and which ones are still searching for their role. Early-season production can be misleading, but target share, route participation, air yards, and red-zone usage give us valuable clues about where the fantasy opportunities are coming from.

Week 3 also brings some very favorable matchups for receivers who could be ready to break out. Garrett Wilson and Ladd McConkey enter the week with strong underlying numbers and the potential for increased volume, while players like Jalen Coker are emerging as legitimate fantasy options in offenses that throw the ball frequently.

On the other side, not every big-name receiver deserves an automatic spot in your lineup. Difficult matchups, quarterback changes, and declining target volume can create major problems, even for talented players. So before you lock in your Week 3 lineup, let’s look at the wide receivers positioned for a fantasy boom—and the ones who could become Week 3 busts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

Week 3 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Garrett Wilson - WR, New York Jets at Detroit Lions

It worked out in Week 2; let’s run it back in Week 3 against a Lions team that is allowing a league-high 55.6 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers.

In Week 1, Detroit surrendered 10 receptions and 182 receiving yards to Chris Olave, while Devaughn Vele contributed 69 receiving yards and a touchdown on his seven receptions. In Week 2, Keon Coleman had 63 receiving yards on six receptions, and Joshua Palmer had a touchdown reception after DK Moore left the game early.

In two contests, Wilson in the WR13 is averaging 15.3 fantasy points per game and has been consistent, producing 13.9 in Week 1 and following that up with 16.7 against the Packers last week. In two games, Wilson has 11 receptions on 14 targets, producing 136 receiving yards and a touchdown.

With a game script that likely involves Geno Smith throwing the ball 40 times and with Wilson's volume and production profile from this season and years past, there is a chance Wilson finishes the week as a top-5 play at the receiver position.

Want to get freaky, Adonai Mitchell is a sneaky play who has also seen 14 targets early on and could easily surpass expectations this week.

Ladd McConkey - WR, Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills

While fantasy managers have been disappointed with Mike McDaniel and his offensive scheme through two contests, the perfect storm awaits the Chargers in Week 3. Not only are the Bills allowing 40 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, but the game script will also almost certainly include the Chargers needing to throw the ball early and often to keep up with Josh Allen and Company.

Through two contests, McConkey’s 3.08 yards per route run is the sixth-highest among pass catchers, offering some optimism amid the early offensive struggles this Chargers unit has shown. If McConkey is active, you start him as a WR2.

Despite dealing with a rib injury last week, McConkey was efficient, hauling in all three targets for 35 yards. Production wasn’t there, but the efficiency was nice to see considering he was a question mark heading into that contest.

Justin Herbert creates weekly upside. If Buffalo forces the Chargers into pass-heavy comeback mode, McConkey could see elevated volume. Going back to Week 1, McConkey’s role was excellent: seven targets, an estimated 26% target share, and 5/82/1 before leaving with the chest/rib issue.

McConkey’s slot role gives him a path to shorter, higher-percentage targets, which helps in PPR even if explosive plays are limited.

Jalen Coker- WR, Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns

While the Cleveland Browns were the third-stingiest unit last season against wide receivers in fantasy (21.2 fantasy points per game), they have been anything but through the first two weeks of the 2026 season.

In Week 1, Parker Washington caught five passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. Jakobi Meyers and Josh Cameron also got in on the action, each hauling in a touchdown pass of their own, while Meyers added 40 receiving yards on a pair of catches and Brian Thomas Jr. caught three balls for 40 yards.

Last week, Cleveland tightened things up defensively, but Emeka Egbuka still caught a touchdown pass, while Chris Godwin Jr. had three receptions for 46 yards and Tez Johnson hit the Browns' secondary with a 49-yard reception of his own.

For Carolina, this is a real test of whether Bryce Young is fantasy fact or fantasy fiction. Coker is currently fifth in the NFL in receiving yards (204), fifth in receptions (16), ninth in targets (18), and fifth in fantasy points per game (24.2). It is also very promising for fantasy managers that Coker’s five targets inside the 10-yard line are only Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Trey McBride, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who have each seen six.

​The quarterback volume is encouraging. Young has thrown 73 passes through two weeks and has reached at least 35 attempts in four straight games dating back to last season. That creates opportunity for both Coker and McMillan.

 

Week 3 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Drake London- WR, Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

It really doesn’t matter who the matchup is against; you’re sitting Drake London. In two games with Cooper Rush under center, London has caught six passes for 80 yards while seeing only 10 targets come his way. I never thought Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. were so important until Rush started throwing the ball.

London ran routes on 92.3% of Atlanta’s dropbacks in Week 1 but saw only three targets in its earlier analysis. Even with strong route participation, the Falcons have not consistently gotten him the ball downfield. London’s current 2026 target share is only 18%, with a Week 2 air-yards share of just 16%. That is not the profile of a dependable WR1.

Green Bay ranks in the middle of the pack in fantasy production allowed at the position, conceding 31.2 fantasy points per game this season. Help may be on the way as Penix nears a return, but with this being a Thursday Night Football game, London managers may need to wait another week.

Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR, Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Think it’s safe to say Marvin Harrison Jr. isn’t his old man. In two games this season, Harrison has been targeted four times, resulting in a single reception for 33 yards. The talent is there; it has flashed, but fantasy managers are stuck between two options: bench or drop when it comes to the Cardinals pass-catcher.

Harrison is the de facto fourth option in the Cardinals' passing game behind McBride, Michael Wilson, and Jeremiyah Love. Those are the facts. If you're expecting a breakout this week, you'll be disappointed. San Francisco allows just 1.8 fantasy points per game, the fifth-lowest against opposing receivers.

Harrison faced the 49ers one time last season, hauling in three receptions on six targets for 44 yards. To be honest, a lot of fantasy managers would be happy to get 7.4 fantasy points from Harrison; oh, how far that has fallen.

Lack of target volume through two games, combined with Arizona’s difficult road environment, makes this a bad Harrison matchup.

Terry McLaurin - WR, Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are another top-6 defense in fantasy when facing opposing receivers through two games, and they've limited production at the position to 21.7 per game. That’s right on par with last season when the Seahawks held opposing receivers to 21.1 fantasy points per game, the seventh-fewest.

If the matchup wasn’t bad enough, Washington lost Jayden Daniels last week to a dislocated elbow once again, and once again has turned to Marcus Mariota. On top of that, McLaurin is competing with Stefon Diggs in the passing game. Eight targets over two games is only four per game; trust me, I did the math. That is a thin floor for a player who generally needs volume or a big play to deliver.

​Then we have his production, or lack of it. McLaurin has totaled only 64 receiving yards through two games. His Week 2 improvement to 50 yards is encouraging, but it hasn't yet established a reliable role.

Sit McLaurin against Seattle if you have a healthier receiver with a more reliable 6–8 target projection. He is best viewed as a volatile WR3/flex, not a confident WR2 right now.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Garrett Wilson, Ladd McConkey, Jalen Coker, Drake London, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Terry McLaurin:

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Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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vs
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mack Hollins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Joshua Palmer
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Brooks
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jack Bech
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Roman Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Bell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
George Holani
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Darnell Mooney
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Raheim Sanders
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dawson Knox
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Darnell Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Isaiah Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Xavier Legette
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jahan Dotson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tory Horton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
LaJohntay Wester
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Troy Franklin
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kyle Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Darius Cooper
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Josh Cameron
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordan Watkins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Zachariah Branch
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Skyy Moore
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dyami Brown

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