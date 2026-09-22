Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 3 (2026)

Matt's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 3 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 3 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
We’re starting to see which wide receivers are earning consistent targets and which ones are still searching for their role. Early-season production can be misleading, but target share, route participation, air yards, and red-zone usage give us valuable clues about where the fantasy opportunities are coming from.
Week 3 also brings some very favorable matchups for receivers who could be ready to break out. Garrett Wilson and Ladd McConkey enter the week with strong underlying numbers and the potential for increased volume, while players like Jalen Coker are emerging as legitimate fantasy options in offenses that throw the ball frequently.
On the other side, not every big-name receiver deserves an automatic spot in your lineup. Difficult matchups, quarterback changes, and declining target volume can create major problems, even for talented players. So before you lock in your Week 3 lineup, let’s look at the wide receivers positioned for a fantasy boom—and the ones who could become Week 3 busts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 3 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Garrett Wilson - WR, New York Jets at Detroit Lions
It worked out in Week 2; let’s run it back in Week 3 against a Lions team that is allowing a league-high 55.6 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers.
In Week 1, Detroit surrendered 10 receptions and 182 receiving yards to Chris Olave, while Devaughn Vele contributed 69 receiving yards and a touchdown on his seven receptions. In Week 2, Keon Coleman had 63 receiving yards on six receptions, and Joshua Palmer had a touchdown reception after DK Moore left the game early.
In two contests, Wilson in the WR13 is averaging 15.3 fantasy points per game and has been consistent, producing 13.9 in Week 1 and following that up with 16.7 against the Packers last week. In two games, Wilson has 11 receptions on 14 targets, producing 136 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Geno Smith ➡️ Garrett Wilson for the TD
GBvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/9EsUYlmkpo
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
With a game script that likely involves Geno Smith throwing the ball 40 times and with Wilson's volume and production profile from this season and years past, there is a chance Wilson finishes the week as a top-5 play at the receiver position.
Want to get freaky, Adonai Mitchell is a sneaky play who has also seen 14 targets early on and could easily surpass expectations this week.
Ladd McConkey - WR, Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills
While fantasy managers have been disappointed with Mike McDaniel and his offensive scheme through two contests, the perfect storm awaits the Chargers in Week 3. Not only are the Bills allowing 40 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, but the game script will also almost certainly include the Chargers needing to throw the ball early and often to keep up with Josh Allen and Company.
Through two contests, McConkey’s 3.08 yards per route run is the sixth-highest among pass catchers, offering some optimism amid the early offensive struggles this Chargers unit has shown. If McConkey is active, you start him as a WR2.
Despite dealing with a rib injury last week, McConkey was efficient, hauling in all three targets for 35 yards. Production wasn’t there, but the efficiency was nice to see considering he was a question mark heading into that contest.
Justin Herbert creates weekly upside. If Buffalo forces the Chargers into pass-heavy comeback mode, McConkey could see elevated volume. Going back to Week 1, McConkey’s role was excellent: seven targets, an estimated 26% target share, and 5/82/1 before leaving with the chest/rib issue.
McConkey’s slot role gives him a path to shorter, higher-percentage targets, which helps in PPR even if explosive plays are limited.
Jalen Coker- WR, Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns
While the Cleveland Browns were the third-stingiest unit last season against wide receivers in fantasy (21.2 fantasy points per game), they have been anything but through the first two weeks of the 2026 season.
In Week 1, Parker Washington caught five passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. Jakobi Meyers and Josh Cameron also got in on the action, each hauling in a touchdown pass of their own, while Meyers added 40 receiving yards on a pair of catches and Brian Thomas Jr. caught three balls for 40 yards.
Last week, Cleveland tightened things up defensively, but Emeka Egbuka still caught a touchdown pass, while Chris Godwin Jr. had three receptions for 46 yards and Tez Johnson hit the Browns' secondary with a 49-yard reception of his own.
Jalen Coker gets one back for Carolina
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Hr6ddNLVeP
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
For Carolina, this is a real test of whether Bryce Young is fantasy fact or fantasy fiction. Coker is currently fifth in the NFL in receiving yards (204), fifth in receptions (16), ninth in targets (18), and fifth in fantasy points per game (24.2). It is also very promising for fantasy managers that Coker’s five targets inside the 10-yard line are only Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Trey McBride, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, who have each seen six.
The quarterback volume is encouraging. Young has thrown 73 passes through two weeks and has reached at least 35 attempts in four straight games dating back to last season. That creates opportunity for both Coker and McMillan.
Week 3 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Drake London- WR, Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers
It really doesn’t matter who the matchup is against; you’re sitting Drake London. In two games with Cooper Rush under center, London has caught six passes for 80 yards while seeing only 10 targets come his way. I never thought Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. were so important until Rush started throwing the ball.
London ran routes on 92.3% of Atlanta’s dropbacks in Week 1 but saw only three targets in its earlier analysis. Even with strong route participation, the Falcons have not consistently gotten him the ball downfield. London’s current 2026 target share is only 18%, with a Week 2 air-yards share of just 16%. That is not the profile of a dependable WR1.
Green Bay ranks in the middle of the pack in fantasy production allowed at the position, conceding 31.2 fantasy points per game this season. Help may be on the way as Penix nears a return, but with this being a Thursday Night Football game, London managers may need to wait another week.
Marvin Harrison Jr. - WR, Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Think it’s safe to say Marvin Harrison Jr. isn’t his old man. In two games this season, Harrison has been targeted four times, resulting in a single reception for 33 yards. The talent is there; it has flashed, but fantasy managers are stuck between two options: bench or drop when it comes to the Cardinals pass-catcher.
Harrison is the de facto fourth option in the Cardinals' passing game behind McBride, Michael Wilson, and Jeremiyah Love. Those are the facts. If you're expecting a breakout this week, you'll be disappointed. San Francisco allows just 1.8 fantasy points per game, the fifth-lowest against opposing receivers.
Harrison faced the 49ers one time last season, hauling in three receptions on six targets for 44 yards. To be honest, a lot of fantasy managers would be happy to get 7.4 fantasy points from Harrison; oh, how far that has fallen.
Lack of target volume through two games, combined with Arizona’s difficult road environment, makes this a bad Harrison matchup.
Terry McLaurin - WR, Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are another top-6 defense in fantasy when facing opposing receivers through two games, and they've limited production at the position to 21.7 per game. That’s right on par with last season when the Seahawks held opposing receivers to 21.1 fantasy points per game, the seventh-fewest.
Jayden Daniels with a dart to Terry McLaurin 🎯
WASvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/0itR9QpuXj
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
If the matchup wasn’t bad enough, Washington lost Jayden Daniels last week to a dislocated elbow once again, and once again has turned to Marcus Mariota. On top of that, McLaurin is competing with Stefon Diggs in the passing game. Eight targets over two games is only four per game; trust me, I did the math. That is a thin floor for a player who generally needs volume or a big play to deliver.
Then we have his production, or lack of it. McLaurin has totaled only 64 receiving yards through two games. His Week 2 improvement to 50 yards is encouraging, but it hasn't yet established a reliable role.
Sit McLaurin against Seattle if you have a healthier receiver with a more reliable 6–8 target projection. He is best viewed as a volatile WR3/flex, not a confident WR2 right now.
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