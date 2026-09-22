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Running Back (RB) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 3 (2026)

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Breece Hall - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Matt's running back (RB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 3 of 2026. His RB lineups advice for Week 3 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
Week 3 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 3 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Two weeks into the fantasy football season, we’re getting a much clearer picture of running back workloads. We’ve seen which players are dominating touches, which backfields are becoming committees, and which backs are earning valuable work in the passing game and red zone. Now it’s about using that information without overreacting to a small sample size.

At the top of the position, players like Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson remain automatic starts. But beyond those elite options, the decisions get much tougher. Matchup, workload, goal-line opportunities, and receiving work can turn a borderline RB2 into a weekly difference-maker—or make a seemingly obvious start a potential trap.

Week 3 gives us another chance to see where volume and matchups align. From Quinshon Judkins and Breece Hall in favorable situations to backs facing difficult matchups or uncertain workloads, these are the running backs positioned for a fantasy boom—and the ones who could disappoint in Week 3.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

Week 3 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Quinshon Judkins - RB, Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers

It’s hard to trust the Cleveland Browns offense, and probably harder to trust Judkins, especially since he's been held to 2.3 yards per carry over 24 rushing attempts and has produced 98 total yards, with 44 of those yards coming on seven receptions.

Carolina’s offense has come a long way since last season, but their run defense has not. Last season the Panthers allowed 22.4 fantasy points per game to opposing backs, the seventh-most. This season, after surrendering 258 total yards to D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangail on 31 touches, Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. followed that up with 148 total yards on 32 touches. That has equated to 52.8 fantasy points.

While Judkins' efficiency has been off, the role has been secure. Week 2 was the more encouraging data point: Judkins handled 17 touches for 48 rushing yards. That is not explosive production, but it confirms that Cleveland is willing to give him a meaningful workload.

Dylan Sampson is on injured reserve, removing the primary complementary role that threatened Judkins’ workload. Raheim Sanders is more likely to handle passing-down work than challenge Judkins for the lead-runner role, while Judkins sees an uptick in the passing game going from two targets in Week 1 to five in Week 2.

Breece Hall - RB, New York Jets at Detroit Lions

One of the safest running back bets this season has been Breece Hall, whose ability to catch the ball out of the backfield raises his ceiling in PPR formats even if the run game stalls.

In two games so far, Hall has 131 rushing yards on 38 carries and 79 receiving yards on seven receptions. Against the Packers, Hall averaged just 1.8 yards per carry, but New York got him involved in the passing game, where he caught five passes for 63 yards and produced 11.3 fantasy points.

This week, the game script will likely call for Hall to be heavily involved in the passing game as an extension of the run game. Hall’s receiving role matters against Detroit. Since the Jets are sizable underdogs, Hall may see more checkdowns and designed passes if New York falls behind.

Hall's Week 2 receiving production shows he can stay useful even when the Jets aren't controlling the game. Hall ranks third among running backs this season in yards per route run (2.93), trailing only Bijan Robinson and Emmett Johnson. Hall also saw a double-digit target share (12.2%), which happened only three times in all of 2025.

Hall received all three Jets running-back snaps inside the 10-yard line in Week 1; analysis credited him with a 77.9% backfield expected-fantasy-points share in Week 2. That is meaningful touchdown and workload equity even with Braelon Allen breathing down his neck.

David Montgomery - RB, Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Okay, let’s try this again. Full disclosure, David Montgomery was a start for me last week; however, his production didn't match my expectations. That’s okay; there will be some misses throughout the season, and this week's contest against the Colts looks like a prime opportunity to bounce back.

In Week 1, Derrick Henry churned out 144 yards on the ground and three touchdowns on 24 carries, for a league-best 35.3 fantasy points. Then on Sunday night, Kenneth Walker III posted 29 fantasy points against this Colts defense after rushing for 117 yards on 24 carries and adding 61 receiving yards on six receptions.

Montgomery may not be Henry or Walker, but the Colts are a matchup the Colts can exploit. In 2025, Indianapolis allowed 18.3 fantasy points per game to opposing backs, and from what we’ve seen, they’ve gotten worse.

Which version of Montgomery are we getting in Week 3? The one with multiple touchdowns like we saw on opening weekend or the one from last week who saw a 14-carry drop from that Week 1 featured role.

In a great matchup this week, I bet his production will be closer to Week 1 than Week 2, as the matchup and game script are favorable. Houston is favored on the road, so Montgomery has a reasonable path to 15-plus touches if the Texans play from ahead.

Week 3 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Bucky Irving - RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings

One thing working for Irving is his “unexpected” PPR floor. In two games, Irving has caught all 11 of his targets and been the first option in the passing game out of the backfield, as Kenny Gainwell has just four receptions on five targets. With receiving upside, the bust potential for Irving is lower than most backs, but fantasy managers need to proceed with caution this week.

Now this week’s opponent specializes in stopping opposing backs, particularly in fantasy. Last season, the Vikings allowed just 18.3 fantasy points per game to the position, and early on in 2026 they’ve reduced that number to 6.6 fantasy points. Sure, last week's weather played a role, but bad weather games usually result in more runs, don’t they?

In two games, the Vikings have held their opposition to 100 yards per game on the ground and an average of 12.5 points, neither of which is promising for fantasy managers. Minnesota is a top-5 run defense in 2025 and allowed Green Bay backs only 3.3 yards per carry in the opener. That raises concern about Irving’s rushing efficiency.

The case to bench Irving is primarily matchup and workload volatility—not poor recent production. Based on Weeks 1–2, I would treat him as a startable RB2, but a reasonable fade if you have a safer back with a larger projected workload.

Travis Etienne Jr.- RB, New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders

Don’t look now, but the Las Vegas Raiders have been pretty solid against the run. Last season, the Raiders allowed 21.6 fantasy points per game to the position, the ninth-most. In 2026, they have significantly reduced that number early on, thanks to Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker; the Raiders have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position at 10.5 per game.

Travis Etienne is a reasonable sit in Week 3 if you have a back with a more secure workload. The Raiders matchup is a concern, but Etienne’s role in New Orleans’ backfield is declining rapidly, which should be raising red flags.

In Week 2, Alvin Kamara returned, and Etienne's receiving floor disappeared. Etienne’s Week 1 value came largely from nine targets and seven receptions. In Week 2, he had only two targets. Against a potentially negative game script, that loss of passing-game work is a major problem.

Kamara out-touched Etienne in Week 2, while Kendre Miller had also been involved early in the season. That makes Etienne’s path to 15-plus touches uncertain. 17 carries through two games is not enough volume to trust, especially with zero rushing touchdowns and only 71 rushing yards.

Jadarian Price - RB, Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Speaking of split backfields. In Seattle, it is playing out just like the Seahawks told us, just not what fantasy managers wanted to hear. Jadarian Price leads the team in rushing yards with 104, but Emanuel Wilson saw just 21 carries last week for 92 yards, and George Holani also ripped off 42 yards on his 12 attempts.

​In Week 2, Price suffered a bit of an injury and did not play in the fourth quarter; however, through three quarters of play, Price had accumulated a 50% snap share, 59% rush share, and 33% route share. In Week 1, those numbers were 50%, 47%, and 41%. The biggest concern is that Price has just a 12.5% snap share at the goal line so far.

Factoring in a modest fantasy output early on in his career, along with the fact that he may not be 100% for this game against the Commanders and that Washington has allowed 11.5 fantasy points per game through two contests, that should be ample reason to fade the rookie this week.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Quinshon Judkins, Breece Hall, David Montgomery, Bucky Irving, Travis Etienne Jr., and Jadarian Price:

Quinshon Judkins
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Bucky Irving
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Bucky Irving
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Bucky Irving
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James Cook III
Bucky Irving
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Bucky Irving
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Bucky Irving
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Emanuel Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bucky Irving
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Bucky Irving
vs
George Kittle
Bucky Irving
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bucky Irving
vs
Mark Andrews
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
DK Metcalf
Bucky Irving
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bucky Irving
vs
Michael Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Blake Corum
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bucky Irving
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bucky Irving
vs
Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
vs
Kaelon Black
Bucky Irving
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bucky Irving
vs
Braelon Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bucky Irving
vs
Tank Bigsby
Bucky Irving
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bucky Irving
vs
Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Brooks
Bucky Irving
vs
Justice Hill
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
George Holani
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Raheim Sanders
Bucky Irving
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bucky Irving
vs
Devin Singletary
Bucky Irving
vs
Samaje Perine
Bucky Irving
vs
Will Shipley
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Drake London
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Travis Etienne Jr.
vs
Chris Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Bowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Coker
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Kelce
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Downs
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
George Kittle
Jadarian Price
vs
Matthew Golden
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Mark Andrews
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake London
Jadarian Price
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jadarian Price
vs
George Pickens
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Hunter Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jadarian Price
vs
Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Kaelon Black
Jadarian Price
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jadarian Price
vs
Braelon Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jadarian Price
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Justice Hill
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.

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SMU's Defense Has Streamer Appeal In Week 4
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Pittsburgh Defense Has High Upside In Week 4
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Duke's Defense Has Safe Week 4 Matchup
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Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
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Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
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Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Isaiah Likely

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Jadarian Price

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Mark Bowman's Role Makes Him Worth Rostering
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Kari Ashley Has Become a Priority Tight End Add
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Justin Bowick's Breakout Looks Built to Last
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Chris Durr Jr. Is Too Involved to Leave on Waivers
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CJ Baxter Climbs the Waiver Priority List
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Keyjuan Brown's Role Is Getting Harder to Ignore
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Jamal Rule Is a Must-Add Where Available
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Terrance Carter Jr. a Game-Time Decision Against Sam Houston
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