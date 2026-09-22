Running Back (RB) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 3 (2026)

Matt's running back (RB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 3 of 2026. His RB lineups advice for Week 3 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
Two weeks into the fantasy football season, we’re getting a much clearer picture of running back workloads. We’ve seen which players are dominating touches, which backfields are becoming committees, and which backs are earning valuable work in the passing game and red zone. Now it’s about using that information without overreacting to a small sample size.
At the top of the position, players like Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson remain automatic starts. But beyond those elite options, the decisions get much tougher. Matchup, workload, goal-line opportunities, and receiving work can turn a borderline RB2 into a weekly difference-maker—or make a seemingly obvious start a potential trap.
Week 3 gives us another chance to see where volume and matchups align. From Quinshon Judkins and Breece Hall in favorable situations to backs facing difficult matchups or uncertain workloads, these are the running backs positioned for a fantasy boom—and the ones who could disappoint in Week 3.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 3 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Quinshon Judkins - RB, Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers
It’s hard to trust the Cleveland Browns offense, and probably harder to trust Judkins, especially since he's been held to 2.3 yards per carry over 24 rushing attempts and has produced 98 total yards, with 44 of those yards coming on seven receptions.
Carolina’s offense has come a long way since last season, but their run defense has not. Last season the Panthers allowed 22.4 fantasy points per game to opposing backs, the seventh-most. This season, after surrendering 258 total yards to D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangail on 31 touches, Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. followed that up with 148 total yards on 32 touches. That has equated to 52.8 fantasy points.
While Judkins' efficiency has been off, the role has been secure. Week 2 was the more encouraging data point: Judkins handled 17 touches for 48 rushing yards. That is not explosive production, but it confirms that Cleveland is willing to give him a meaningful workload.
Dylan Sampson is on injured reserve, removing the primary complementary role that threatened Judkins’ workload. Raheim Sanders is more likely to handle passing-down work than challenge Judkins for the lead-runner role, while Judkins sees an uptick in the passing game going from two targets in Week 1 to five in Week 2.
Breece Hall - RB, New York Jets at Detroit Lions
One of the safest running back bets this season has been Breece Hall, whose ability to catch the ball out of the backfield raises his ceiling in PPR formats even if the run game stalls.
In two games so far, Hall has 131 rushing yards on 38 carries and 79 receiving yards on seven receptions. Against the Packers, Hall averaged just 1.8 yards per carry, but New York got him involved in the passing game, where he caught five passes for 63 yards and produced 11.3 fantasy points.
3rd and BREECE HALL 🔥
GBvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/GUEByypkfM
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
This week, the game script will likely call for Hall to be heavily involved in the passing game as an extension of the run game. Hall’s receiving role matters against Detroit. Since the Jets are sizable underdogs, Hall may see more checkdowns and designed passes if New York falls behind.
Hall's Week 2 receiving production shows he can stay useful even when the Jets aren't controlling the game. Hall ranks third among running backs this season in yards per route run (2.93), trailing only Bijan Robinson and Emmett Johnson. Hall also saw a double-digit target share (12.2%), which happened only three times in all of 2025.
Hall received all three Jets running-back snaps inside the 10-yard line in Week 1; analysis credited him with a 77.9% backfield expected-fantasy-points share in Week 2. That is meaningful touchdown and workload equity even with Braelon Allen breathing down his neck.
David Montgomery - RB, Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
Okay, let’s try this again. Full disclosure, David Montgomery was a start for me last week; however, his production didn't match my expectations. That’s okay; there will be some misses throughout the season, and this week's contest against the Colts looks like a prime opportunity to bounce back.
In Week 1, Derrick Henry churned out 144 yards on the ground and three touchdowns on 24 carries, for a league-best 35.3 fantasy points. Then on Sunday night, Kenneth Walker III posted 29 fantasy points against this Colts defense after rushing for 117 yards on 24 carries and adding 61 receiving yards on six receptions.
Montgomery may not be Henry or Walker, but the Colts are a matchup the Colts can exploit. In 2025, Indianapolis allowed 18.3 fantasy points per game to opposing backs, and from what we’ve seen, they’ve gotten worse.
Make that 2️⃣ rushing TDs for David Montgomery!
BUFvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/LbxzaX23rH
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Which version of Montgomery are we getting in Week 3? The one with multiple touchdowns like we saw on opening weekend or the one from last week who saw a 14-carry drop from that Week 1 featured role.
In a great matchup this week, I bet his production will be closer to Week 1 than Week 2, as the matchup and game script are favorable. Houston is favored on the road, so Montgomery has a reasonable path to 15-plus touches if the Texans play from ahead.
Week 3 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Bucky Irving - RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings
One thing working for Irving is his “unexpected” PPR floor. In two games, Irving has caught all 11 of his targets and been the first option in the passing game out of the backfield, as Kenny Gainwell has just four receptions on five targets. With receiving upside, the bust potential for Irving is lower than most backs, but fantasy managers need to proceed with caution this week.
Now this week’s opponent specializes in stopping opposing backs, particularly in fantasy. Last season, the Vikings allowed just 18.3 fantasy points per game to the position, and early on in 2026 they’ve reduced that number to 6.6 fantasy points. Sure, last week's weather played a role, but bad weather games usually result in more runs, don’t they?
In two games, the Vikings have held their opposition to 100 yards per game on the ground and an average of 12.5 points, neither of which is promising for fantasy managers. Minnesota is a top-5 run defense in 2025 and allowed Green Bay backs only 3.3 yards per carry in the opener. That raises concern about Irving’s rushing efficiency.
The case to bench Irving is primarily matchup and workload volatility—not poor recent production. Based on Weeks 1–2, I would treat him as a startable RB2, but a reasonable fade if you have a safer back with a larger projected workload.
Travis Etienne Jr.- RB, New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders
Don’t look now, but the Las Vegas Raiders have been pretty solid against the run. Last season, the Raiders allowed 21.6 fantasy points per game to the position, the ninth-most. In 2026, they have significantly reduced that number early on, thanks to Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker; the Raiders have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position at 10.5 per game.
Travis Etienne is a reasonable sit in Week 3 if you have a back with a more secure workload. The Raiders matchup is a concern, but Etienne’s role in New Orleans’ backfield is declining rapidly, which should be raising red flags.
In Week 2, Alvin Kamara returned, and Etienne's receiving floor disappeared. Etienne’s Week 1 value came largely from nine targets and seven receptions. In Week 2, he had only two targets. Against a potentially negative game script, that loss of passing-game work is a major problem.
Kamara out-touched Etienne in Week 2, while Kendre Miller had also been involved early in the season. That makes Etienne’s path to 15-plus touches uncertain. 17 carries through two games is not enough volume to trust, especially with zero rushing touchdowns and only 71 rushing yards.
Jadarian Price - RB, Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Speaking of split backfields. In Seattle, it is playing out just like the Seahawks told us, just not what fantasy managers wanted to hear. Jadarian Price leads the team in rushing yards with 104, but Emanuel Wilson saw just 21 carries last week for 92 yards, and George Holani also ripped off 42 yards on his 12 attempts.
O rookie Jadarian Price TÁ BEM DEMAIS! 😎
📺: #SEAvsARI ao vivo e em português no NFL Game Pass pic.twitter.com/lBiGWWH7N4
— NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) September 20, 2026
In Week 2, Price suffered a bit of an injury and did not play in the fourth quarter; however, through three quarters of play, Price had accumulated a 50% snap share, 59% rush share, and 33% route share. In Week 1, those numbers were 50%, 47%, and 41%. The biggest concern is that Price has just a 12.5% snap share at the goal line so far.
Factoring in a modest fantasy output early on in his career, along with the fact that he may not be 100% for this game against the Commanders and that Washington has allowed 11.5 fantasy points per game through two contests, that should be ample reason to fade the rookie this week.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Quinshon Judkins, Breece Hall, David Montgomery, Bucky Irving, Travis Etienne Jr., and Jadarian Price:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!