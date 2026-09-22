IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers for Week 3 (2026)

Chris G's top IDP waiver wire adds and defensive streamers for Week 3 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Target these individual defensive players on waivers.
Sometimes smart people can do dumb things. This is particularly true of “genius” coaches who occasionally buy too much into their own hype. Sometimes they find themselves believing they or their schemes mean more than the talent on the field, or that they can craft something that never works into victory.
This past Sunday we saw a fine example of that, as Dallas Turner blew through Colston Loveland and ended Chicago’s day with a quarterback takedown. This scenario was eerily similar to when Haason Reddick was “blocked” by a backup tight end, injuring Brock Purdy in the process and costing the 49ers any hope of winning that NFC Championship.
We mention this because even the best coaches can misuse talented players, leading many of us to question whether those players are any good. Sometimes players like Turner develop slowly, while other times we see studs like Loveland or Abdul Carter and Arvell Reese play outside of their strengths. In other words, talent isn’t always the reason for fantasy struggles.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Defensive Linemen to Add
Deone Walker, Buffalo Bills
Rostered in 2.1% of IDP leagues
Walker was a towering talent coming out of college, but he fell down draft boards because his film was often stiff and inconsistent. However, Walker flashed as a pass rusher during his rookie campaign, and he’s come on even stronger as a sophomore. Through two weeks, Walker leads all interior pass rushers in pass rush win rate and pressure rate.
To make matters even better, Walker is just the 64th most rostered DL in fantasy, and his next matchup is with a Chargers offense that sports the worst interior pass-blocking grades in the league. Los Angeles has surrendered 11 pressures and four quarterback hits from their interior in two games, so far.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%
Lukas Van Ness, Green Bay Packers
Rostered in 2.3% of IDP leagues
After three disappointing seasons in which Van Ness averaged just .24 sacks per game, he is showing signs of a contract-year breakout. Don't overvalue the Iowa product’s early production, as the sample size is still small. However, he ranks third at his position in Standard IDP points and he is a strong streamer in deep IDP leagues this week.
Remember, Van Ness will face an Atlanta offense allowing the sixth-most sacks in the NFL this week. Even better, Michael Penix Jr. is making his first start since tearing his ACL and could be less elusive as a result.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%
David Bailey, New York Jets
Rostered in 2.0% of IDP leagues
The book on Bailey coming out of Texas Tech, including in our own NFL Draft content, was that he is a polished speed rusher built to thrive early in his pro career. He is delivering on those expectations so far, notching a sack in each of his first two games while sitting ninth at his position in fantasy scoring.
David Bailey’s first snap at home for the @nyjets is a sack 💥
📺 #GBvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/7AJLMscySC
— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) September 20, 2026
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 5%
Linebackers to Add
Devin Lloyd, Carolina Panthers
Rostered in 11.1% of IDP leagues
While he is already rostered in a number of leagues, Lloyd is just the 32nd most rostered LB in fantasy despite being the high scorer at his position. While a lot of his fantasy total comes from a big Week 2 performance that won’t be repeated, Lloyd is getting the fantasy-friendly usage in Carolina that he never did in Jacksonville.
Devin Lloyd picks it!
The @Panthers defense gets it done again
📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/g52wHUkQWZ
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2026
This is an LB1 rostered like an LB3.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 5%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 25%
Jihaad Campbell
Rostered in 5.6% of IDP leagues
Campbell has at least nine tackles in each of his first two games this year but is just the 42nd most rostered LB in fantasy. Better yet, he is playing a majority of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps while being used as a pass rusher, in coverage, and as a run defender. Philly trusts him, and his physical potential is much higher than his roster rate.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 2%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 4%
Akeem Davis-Gaither, Indianapolis Colts
Rostered in 3.2% of IDP leagues
We pumped up the value of Indianapolis’ rookie linebackers this offseason because the team had a massive void at the position and the scheme historically supports fantasy production. This team has made IDP stars out of Shaquille Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, and E.J. Speed despite none of those tacklers carrying elite draft capital.
Unfortunately, the rookies have yet to break out in this scheme… but a veteran has. Davis-Gaither is a journeyman who has produced for other teams in spot duty, but he’s been handed a starting role and over 90% of the Colts’ defensive snaps this season. That usage has translated into the fantasy production we expected others to have, including a double-digit tackle average.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%
Defensive Backs to Add
Jevon Holland, New York Giants
Rostered in 1.0% of IDP leagues
The 102nd most rostered DB in fantasy, Holland posted a strong Monday night performance with 8.5 Standard IDP points against the Rams. This served as a reminder that the Oregon alum was once a fantasy stalwart in Miami, and he can still contribute in deeper leagues. Over two weeks, he is the second-highest-scoring DB in fantasy and is widely available in even deep leagues.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%
Kevin Winston Jr., Tennessee Titans
Rostered in 3.1% of IDP leagues
Winston remains an underrated fantasy option who has put together solid but unspectacular fantasy numbers so far.
The Penn State alum is the 65th most rostered DB right now, but the 37th highest-scoring one. That discrepancy suggests easy value already, even before you factor in his strength and consistency as a run defender and Tennessee’s tantalizing game script. Winston could be incredibly reliable, given the fact he is a strong run defender who will always see run volume.
The NFL fined Titans DB Kevin Winston Jr. $23,186 for this hip-drop tackle against 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall from last Sunday, per @MaioccoNBCS pic.twitter.com/Yyl0VKYjQC
— OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 20, 2025
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 2%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%
Riley Moss, Denver Broncos
Rostered in 2.1% of IDP leagues
Moss is the 12th highest-scoring DB in fantasy but the 78th most rostered. The Iowa product’s early season production is sustainable too, considering he was the 24th highest-scoring DB in points per game in 2025.
To make matters even better, Moss faces the Rams in Week 3. Los Angeles projects as a friendly opponent for opposing DBs, considering four different opposing DBs have already totaled 8.5 fantasy points or more against them in just two games this season.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 1%
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