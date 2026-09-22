👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers for Week 3 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
New York Giants Defense - Abdul Carter, Fantasy Football DST, Defense Streamers, Waiver Wire IDP

Chris G's top IDP waiver wire adds and defensive streamers for Week 3 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Target these individual defensive players on waivers.

In This Article hide
Defensive Linemen to Add
Linebackers to Add
Defensive Backs to Add
More Weekly Lineup Prep

Sometimes smart people can do dumb things. This is particularly true of “genius” coaches who occasionally buy too much into their own hype. Sometimes they find themselves believing they or their schemes mean more than the talent on the field, or that they can craft something that never works into victory.

This past Sunday we saw a fine example of that, as Dallas Turner blew through Colston Loveland and ended Chicago’s day with a quarterback takedown. This scenario was eerily similar to when Haason Reddick was “blocked” by a backup tight end, injuring Brock Purdy in the process and costing the 49ers any hope of winning that NFC Championship.

We mention this because even the best coaches can misuse talented players, leading many of us to question whether those players are any good. Sometimes players like Turner develop slowly, while other times we see studs like Loveland or Abdul Carter and Arvell Reese play outside of their strengths. In other words, talent isn’t always the reason for fantasy struggles.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Defensive Linemen to Add

 

Deone Walker, Buffalo Bills

Rostered in 2.1% of IDP leagues

Walker was a towering talent coming out of college, but he fell down draft boards because his film was often stiff and inconsistent. However, Walker flashed as a pass rusher during his rookie campaign, and he’s come on even stronger as a sophomore. Through two weeks, Walker leads all interior pass rushers in pass rush win rate and pressure rate.

To make matters even better, Walker is just the 64th most rostered DL in fantasy, and his next matchup is with a Chargers offense that sports the worst interior pass-blocking grades in the league. Los Angeles has surrendered 11 pressures and four quarterback hits from their interior in two games, so far.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%

 

Lukas Van Ness, Green Bay Packers

Rostered in 2.3% of IDP leagues

After three disappointing seasons in which Van Ness averaged just .24 sacks per game, he is showing signs of a contract-year breakout. Don't overvalue the Iowa product’s early production, as the sample size is still small. However, he ranks third at his position in Standard IDP points and he is a strong streamer in deep IDP leagues this week.

Remember, Van Ness will face an Atlanta offense allowing the sixth-most sacks in the NFL this week. Even better, Michael Penix Jr. is making his first start since tearing his ACL and could be less elusive as a result.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%

 

David Bailey, New York Jets

Rostered in 2.0% of IDP leagues

The book on Bailey coming out of Texas Tech, including in our own NFL Draft content, was that he is a polished speed rusher built to thrive early in his pro career. He is delivering on those expectations so far, notching a sack in each of his first two games while sitting ninth at his position in fantasy scoring.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 5%

 

Linebackers to Add

 

Devin Lloyd, Carolina Panthers

Rostered in 11.1% of IDP leagues

While he is already rostered in a number of leagues, Lloyd is just the 32nd most rostered LB in fantasy despite being the high scorer at his position. While a lot of his fantasy total comes from a big Week 2 performance that won’t be repeated, Lloyd is getting the fantasy-friendly usage in Carolina that he never did in Jacksonville.

This is an LB1 rostered like an LB3.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 5%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 25%

 

Jihaad Campbell

Rostered in 5.6% of IDP leagues

Campbell has at least nine tackles in each of his first two games this year but is just the 42nd most rostered LB in fantasy. Better yet, he is playing a majority of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps while being used as a pass rusher, in coverage, and as a run defender. Philly trusts him, and his physical potential is much higher than his roster rate.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 2%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 4%

 

Akeem Davis-Gaither, Indianapolis Colts

Rostered in 3.2% of IDP leagues

We pumped up the value of Indianapolis’ rookie linebackers this offseason because the team had a massive void at the position and the scheme historically supports fantasy production. This team has made IDP stars out of Shaquille Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, and E.J. Speed despite none of those tacklers carrying elite draft capital.

Unfortunately, the rookies have yet to break out in this scheme… but a veteran has. Davis-Gaither is a journeyman who has produced for other teams in spot duty, but he’s been handed a starting role and over 90% of the Colts’ defensive snaps this season. That usage has translated into the fantasy production we expected others to have, including a double-digit tackle average.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%

 

Defensive Backs to Add

 

Jevon Holland, New York Giants

Rostered in 1.0% of IDP leagues

The 102nd most rostered DB in fantasy, Holland posted a strong Monday night performance with 8.5 Standard IDP points against the Rams. This served as a reminder that the Oregon alum was once a fantasy stalwart in Miami, and he can still contribute in deeper leagues. Over two weeks, he is the second-highest-scoring DB in fantasy and is widely available in even deep leagues.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%

 

Kevin Winston Jr., Tennessee Titans

Rostered in 3.1% of IDP leagues

Winston remains an underrated fantasy option who has put together solid but unspectacular fantasy numbers so far.

The Penn State alum is the 65th most rostered DB right now, but the 37th highest-scoring one. That discrepancy suggests easy value already, even before you factor in his strength and consistency as a run defender and Tennessee’s tantalizing game script. Winston could be incredibly reliable, given the fact he is a strong run defender who will always see run volume.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 2%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%

 

Riley Moss, Denver Broncos

Rostered in 2.1% of IDP leagues

Moss is the 12th highest-scoring DB in fantasy but the 78th most rostered. The Iowa product’s early season production is sustainable too, considering he was the 24th highest-scoring DB in points per game in 2025.

To make matters even better, Moss faces the Rams in Week 3. Los Angeles projects as a friendly opponent for opposing DBs, considering four different opposing DBs have already totaled 8.5 fantasy points or more against them in just two games this season.

FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%

FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 1%

 

 

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Weekly Lineup Prep



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
CFB

SMU's Defense Has Streamer Appeal In Week 4
CFB

Florida State Defense a Top Streamer For Week 4?
CFB

Pittsburgh Defense Has High Upside In Week 4
CFB

Duke's Defense Has Safe Week 4 Matchup
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Drake Allen

Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
CFB

Oklahoma DL David Stone Suffers Knee Injury In Practice
CFB

Oregon WR Jeremiah McClellan Out With Broken Foot
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Isaiah Likely

Leads Team in Targets Against Rams
Malik Nabers

Popped His Shoulder in Place on the Sideline
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Will "Have to be Managed This Week"
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
David Njoku

Headed to Injured Reserve With Fibula Injury
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Dallas Goedert

to Miss a Few Weeks With Sprained MCL
Michael Penix Jr.

Set to Start for Falcons in Week 3
Caleb Williams

Bears Don't Think Caleb Williams Will Practice This Week
Brock Bowers

to Practice This Week
Zay Flowers

has "Good Shot" to Play in Week 3
Marcus Mariota

Expected to Start in Week 3
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
CFB

Noah Bennee Still Carries Stash Appeal
Sam Darnold

on Track to Practice on Wednesday
CFB

Terry Bussey Out for the Season
Jadarian Price

Dealing With Shoulder Injury That Isn't Serious
CFB

Mark Bowman's Role Makes Him Worth Rostering
CFB

Jaleel Skinner Keeps Strengthening His Fantasy Case
Kyler Murray

Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Return in Week 3
CFB

Kari Ashley Has Become a Priority Tight End Add
CFB

Justin Bowick's Breakout Looks Built to Last
CFB

Chris Durr Jr. Is Too Involved to Leave on Waivers
CFB

Keenan Jackson's Breakout Demands Waiver Attention
CFB

Aiden Flora Looks Like a Long-Term Waiver Find
CFB

Kewan Lacy a Game-Time Decision Against Florida
CFB

Nolan James Jr. Takes Control of Notre Dame Backfield
CFB

CJ Baxter Climbs the Waiver Priority List
CFB

Keyjuan Brown's Role Is Getting Harder to Ignore
CFB

Jamal Rule Is a Must-Add Where Available
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Game-Time Decision Against Sam Houston
J.K. Dobbins

Optimism That J.K. Dobbins Will Play in Week 3
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Mike Conley

Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Graham Ike

Lands Two-Way Deal with Warriors
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Zach LaVine

Eyes Bounce-Back Season with Kings
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Joan Beringer

Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci in the Mix for Portland's Backup Wing Spot
Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell Expected to Join Mavericks Camp
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Dorian Finney-Smith

Could be Headed to Atlanta
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Buddy Hield

Surfaces in Hawks-Hornets Trade Talks
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers Promote Jose Calderon to Assistant General Manager
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Xavier Edwards

Leaves Early on Saturday With Thumb Discomfort
Aaron Judge

Hopes to be Back for Postseason, No Timetable Given
Shohei Ohtani

Takes Simulated At-Bats
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Aroldis Chapman

Won't Pitch This Weekend
Logan Webb

Lands on Injured List with Finger Injury
Pete Fairbanks

to Undergo Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

to Return During Homestand
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Wide Receivers Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers
Deeper League Waiver Wire Pickups, Stashes