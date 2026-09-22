Joey's best fantasy football defense streamers and D/ST rankings for Weeks 3, 4, 5, 6 in 2026. NFL team defense streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our fantasy football D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the 2026 season. This article will identify the best D/ST to pick up for this week and in the weeks ahead.
This week, we will focus on the best defenses to stream for the next few weeks. We will identify the top D/ST pickups for this week and several defenses to pick up with favorable upcoming schedules. If you are someone who likes to stream defenses each week, this article will be your go-to stop all season to find the best low-rostered D/ST.
We will dive into multiple defense targets for the next four weeks of the fantasy season (Weeks 3, 4, 5, 6). If you want our Week 3 D/ST fantasy football D/ST rankings, be sure to check out that link.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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D/ST Strength of Schedule: Weeks 3-6
This article covers five of the top streaming defenses for the next few weeks, one defense that is a trap to play in Week 3, and my ideal plan for mapping out your D/ST for the next four weeks. At this point in the season, it might be a smart idea to roster multiple D/ST if you're in a league with a deep bench. That could give you a clear advantage at the position each week.
We will break down the best defensive streamers into four categories (Temporary, Part-Time, Recruit, and Fool's Gold). You can find descriptions of each streamer type below. We will also only look at defenses that are rostered in under 50% of ESPN leagues.
- “Temporary” Streamer: D/ST with a good matchup in Week 3
- “Part-Time” Streamer: D/ST with multiple nice matchups in a row
- “Recruit” Streamer: D/ST with an easy upcoming schedule that you pick up earlier to stash on your bench
- “Fool’s Gold” Streamer: D/ST that on paper looks like a good option, but should be avoided
Week 3 D/ST Streamers
Cleveland Browns D/ST (Recruit Streamer)
- Week 3 Opponent: Carolina Panthers
- ESPN Rostership: 36.8%
- Over-Under: 40.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 21.5
The Cleveland Browns might have traded away Myles Garrett in the offseason, but this defense still has some fantasy appeal for the next few weeks. This Browns defense played well last week against the Buccaneers offense. This group totaled three sacks, forced one fumble, and had an interception while allowing just 19 points in Week 2.
THAT'S OURS BABY!#CLEvsTB on CBS pic.twitter.com/YZ2Ep6LcmW
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 20, 2026
While Cleveland does have a tougher matchup against a Panthers offense that ranks top-5 in yards and points per game through the first two weeks, this D/ST is a nice stash pickup for the weeks ahead. The Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, the New York Jets in Week 5, and the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Those are three plus matchups for a Browns defense that scored the sixth-most fantasy points in 2025.
The Browns could be used in each of these upcoming matchups. The Steelers scored just three points last week, and Aaron Rodgers has been sacked six times through two weeks. The Jets offensive line just allowed four sacks to the Packers last week, and the Titans have yet to score 20 points so far this season. Pick up this Cleveland D/ST for the next few weeks.
Minnesota Vikings D/ST (Part-Time Streamer/Must-Pickup)
- Week 3 Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- ESPN Rostership: 10.8%
- Over-Under: 43.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 20.5
The Minnesota Vikings not only have multiple strong defensive matchups in a row, but their performance through the first two weeks makes them a must-pick-up option. The Vikings totaled four sacks, forced two fumbles (recovered one), and had an interception against the Packers in Week 1, and then totaled four sacks, forced one fumble, and had an interception against the Bears in Week 2.
Now this unit will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 3) and the Miami Dolphins (Week 4) over the next two weeks. Baker Mayfield has been sacked seven times across the first two games, and Malik Willis has been sacked nine times to begin the season. The sacks should continue to keep coming for this Minnesota defense over the next few weeks.
While the Vikings' schedule does toughen up a bit after their Week 6 bye, this D/ST should be rostered in more than 10.8% of leagues. Minnesota currently ranks first in pass rush win rate and second in pressure rate so far this year. Add them in all formats.
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 3 Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
- ESPN Rostership: 8.3%
- Over-Under: 42.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 19.5
The No. 1 fantasy D/ST after two weeks is the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals totaled four sacks, forced four fumbles, and had a touchdown in their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and then totaled four more sacks while allowing only six points to the Houston Texans in Week 2. With 33 total fantasy points in those two games, this Cincinnati D/ST has scored the most fantasy points at the position.
Bengals defense having a day 🔥
CINvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/DdOeqapnxi
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
The good news is that this defense has a prime opportunity to remain a top fantasy option over the next couple of weeks. The Bengals will face a Steelers offense this week that scored just three points in Week 2, and then face arguably the worst offense in football in the Dolphins in Week 5. Those two upcoming matchups make this D/ST a top pickup of the week.
Rodgers and Willis are two of the quarterbacks that have been pressured the most through the first two weeks. Rodgers has been sacked six times, while Willis has been sacked nine times. Given that Cincinnati has totaled four sacks in each of its first two games, this D/ST should be started in two of the next three weeks.
New York Giants D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 3 Opponent: Tennessee Titans
- ESPN Rostership: 3.1%
- Over-Under: 42.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 18
It could be a bit risky to roll with this New York Giants D/ST over the next few weeks. They only have one sack through two weeks, and Brian Burns is currently dealing with an ankle injury. However, the matchups are there for this D/ST to emerge as a solid streamer for the next few weeks. The first plus matchup comes in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans offense hasn't improved much in Year 2 with Cam Ward. Ward has thrown for just 323 yards and one touchdown to start the season, and Tennessee has failed to score above 20 points in back-to-back games. The Titans offensive line has also allowed five sacks and ranks 27th in pass-block win rate on ESPN. The Giants have the pass rushers to be a top fantasy option of the week.
Depending on how the Giants defense performs against the Titans on Sunday, fantasy managers could use them again in both Week 4 and Week 5. The Cardinals rank 31st in pass-block win rate, and the Commanders will likely be starting Marcus Mariota again. This New York defense has faced two elite offenses to start the season (Cowboys and Rams); now things lighten up for them.
New Orleans Saints D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)
- Week 3 Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
- ESPN Rostership: 2.6%
- Over-Under: 43.5 points
- Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 20
The New Orleans Saints are coming off a solid defensive performance against an elite Ravens offense last week. The Saints totaled three sacks, had an interception, and held the Ravens to only 17 offensive points. Chase Young was a big part of that defensive performance, with 1 1/2 sacks and seven pressures in the upset win.
This Saints D/ST now has the potential to be a set-it-and-forget-it defense for the next few weeks. New Orleans plays the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4, the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, the New York Giants in Week 6, the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, and the Cleveland Browns in Week 9.
JULIAN BLACKMON CALLS GAME WITH THE INT 😱 pic.twitter.com/cmhTtgYBrm
— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026
Outside of that matchup against the Vikings in Week 5, the Saints could be in your lineup every week. Kirk Cousins has three interceptions in two weeks, Michael Penix Jr. is coming off a torn ACL, the Giants will likely be starting turnover machine Jameis Winston, Rodgers has been sacked six times in two weeks, and the Browns could still be starting Deshaun Watson. Pick up this Saints D/ST with a favorable upcoming schedule.
Recruit D/ST Streamers for Week 4
If you have Week 3 already figured out, let's look ahead at some defensive options that you could start in Week 4:
- Chicago Bears (13.1% rostership) - Week 4 opponent: New York Jets
- Indianapolis Colts (1.5% rostership) - Week 4 opponent: Washington Commanders
- Arizona Cardinals (0.9% rostership) - Week 4 opponent: New York Giants
Fool’s Gold D/ST Streamers to Avoid
Detroit Lions D/ST vs. New York Jets
- Week 3 Opponent: New York Jets
- ESPN Rostership: 50.4%
There might be some fantasy managers who are looking at potentially starting this Lions D/ST in Week 3. Geno Smith is the starting quarterback of this Jets team, and Detroit is clear favorites in this game. However, it's risky to trust this defense in this matchup, even against a Jets offense that was held to only 17 points last week.
The Lions gave up 30 points in Week 1 and another 41 points in Week 2. This defense is struggling to stop opposing offenses, and Smith has been turnover-free through the first two weeks. This Lions D/ST will come in outside the top-10 this week in a game that could see the Jets score some points.
D/ST Streaming Action Plan
Planning out your fantasy D/ST might require some work, but it might be necessary to target the best matchups every single week. Here is how I would line up my defensive streams across the next four weeks
- Week 3: Stream the Bengals versus the Steelers
- Week 4: Stream the Vikings versus the Dolphins
- Week 5: Stream the Browns versus the Jets
- Week 6: Stream the Colts versus the Titans
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