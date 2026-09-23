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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 3 (2026): Fantasy Football Pickups for Jonah Coleman, Emanuel Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Oronde Gadsden, more

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Darren Waller - Fantasy Football Rankings, Tight End Adds

Mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 3?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends- Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 3 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers, welcome back to more fantasy football waiver wire advice. We have updated our waiver wire rankings after the first run of waivers and will update them throughout the week to reflect the latest injury news and notes. Below, you will find our updated waiver wire rankings for fantasy football Week 3 of the 2026 season. We rank the top 85 players to help bolster your fantasy teams ahead of Week 3. 

Several rookies may be emerging, such as Broncos running back Jonah Coleman, who stepped up for the injured J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey by racking up 58 total yards and a score in last Sunday's win over the Jaguars. Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson could be in for an extended role. Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said on Monday that "Johnson could carve out a bigger role on offense as the season goes along." A few veterans have also turned back the clock, as Panthers tight end Darren Waller caught two touchdowns in Carolina's win over the Falcons. Find out where Coleman, Johnson, and Waller are listed below.

These Week 3 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 3 on the waiver wire!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 3?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Jonah Coleman RB 28 Add in All Leagues
2 Dalton Schultz TE 57 Add in All Leagues
3 Denzel Boston WR 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
4 Emmett Johnson RB 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
5 Tank Bigsby RB 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Devaughn Vele WR 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
7 Romeo Doubs WR 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Emanuel Wilson RB 2 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Kaelon Black RB 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Tre Tucker WR 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
11 Terrance Ferguson TE 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
12 Tyjae Spears RB 33 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Khalil Shakir WR 46 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Dontayvion Wicks WR 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
15 Tyler Allgeier RB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
16 Adonai Mitchell WR 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Xavier Worthy WR 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Kaleb Johnson RB 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Rashod Bateman WR 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Brenton Strange TE 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Keon Coleman WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Oronde Gadsden TE 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Braelon Allen RB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Keenan Allen WR 24 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
25 Darren Waller TE 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Mike Washington Jr. RB 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Keaton Mitchell RB 34 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 Kayshon Boutte WR 28 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
29 Malik Washington WR 14 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
30 Rashid Shaheed WR 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Kalif Raymond WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
32 Brian Robinson RB 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Xavier Hutchinson WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Mack Hollins WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Pat Bryant WR 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
36 Kenyon Sadiq TE 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
37 Michael Mayer TE 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Ryan Flournoy WR 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
39 Chris Bell WR 5 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
40 Malachi Fields WR 17 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Alvin Kamara RB 29 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
42 Antonio Williams WR 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
43 Kendrick Bourne WR 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
44 Pat Freiermuth TE 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
45 T.J. Hockenson TE 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Joshua Palmer WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 Tyler Badie RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
48 Germie Bernard WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
49 Kyle Juszczyk RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
50 Devin Singletary RB 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
51 Zach Ertz TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Jaylin Noel WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
54 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Demond Claiborne RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
56 Chris Brooks RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
57 Will Shipley RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
58 Cody White WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Emari Demercado RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Konata Mumpfield WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
61 Skyy Moore WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
62 Tyler Shough QB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Kyler Murray QB 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Bryce Young QB 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Marcus Mariota QB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Malik Willis QB 36 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 C.J. Stroud QB 39 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Daniel Jones QB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Jacoby Brissett QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
70 Kirk Cousins QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Drew Lock QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Cam Ward QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Deshaun Watson QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Michael Penix Jr. QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Jameis Winston QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Case Keenum QB 0 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Kansas City Chiefs DST 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Minnesota Vikings DST 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Green Bay Packers DST 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Carolina Panthers DST 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Cincinnati Bengals DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 New York Giants DST 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Las Vegas Raiders DST 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 New Orleans Saints DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Darren Waller, Jonah Coleman, Emmett Johnson, Zach Ertz, and Emanuel Wilson. We recap why these players should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 3.

Darren Waller, TE, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller made the most of limited work Sunday, catching all three of his targets for 33 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-3 win over Atlanta. The touchdowns will get the attention, but the role still needs some context. Waller played 29 offensive snaps, or 44%, while Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans both played more. That was still a step up from Week 1, when Waller logged 24 snaps and had a touchdown wiped out by a penalty.

Carolina clearly has a use for him near the goal line, and this is not new territory. Waller scored six times on only 24 catches for Miami last season. The volume may stay frustrating, but tight end is thin enough that those scoring chances matter. RotoBaller's Week 3 waiver coverage has him as an add in 12-team leagues, with one column calling him a must-add at that depth. He is worth picking up now, but managers should expect some low-target weeks along the way.

 

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos rookie fourth-round running back Jonah Coleman had a big role in the team's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and that could continue, even when the team's backfield is at full strength, according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. Second-year back RJ Harvey (hamstring) was inactive, and J.K. Dobbins left the game with a hamstring issue late in the third quarter and did not return. Head coach Sean Payton intimated on Monday that both Harvey and Dobbins could be available this week as the Broncos prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams at home on Sunday night in Week 3.

"I think all three of those players we're discussing can be bell cows, handle a majority of the carries," Payton said. "Yes, I think there's a lot ahead of us this week relative to who our runners are going to be." Coleman really endeared himself to the coaching staff and teammates during his first big moment in the NFL against the Jags, carrying the ball 10 times for 39 yards and his first NFL touchdown. He added three catches (on three targets) for 19 yards as a receiver. Even with Harvey and Dobbins potentially being active in Week 3, Coleman has become one of the best long-term upside waiver-wire stashes in fantasy leagues this week. He is now rostered in 28% of Yahoo leagues.

 

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that rookie running back Emmett Johnson will continue to be more involved in the team's offense as the season progresses, per Soren Petro of Sports Radio 810 WHB. Johnson has been extremely efficient on a limited workload through the first two games of his NFL career, recording 103 scrimmage yards on 14 touches. The Chiefs have leaned heavily on RB1 Kenneth Walker so far, and Walker has recorded 369 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 56 touches.

As long as Walker remains healthy, it may be difficult for Johnson to provide consistent production for fantasy managers. Still, it appears as though the Chiefs are happy with Johnson's progress and could find ways to get him more involved going forward. Heading into Week 3, Johnson profiles as a high-upside handcuff running back option with some season-long standalone upside.

 

Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad on Monday to return to the team that he played for from 2013 to 2021, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Eagles lost starting tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) to an MCL sprain in their win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and he is expected to miss multiple weeks, so Ertz, who helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl, will give the team some depth at the position going forward.

The 35-year-old veteran spent the last two years with the Washington Commanders, catching 116 of his 163 targets for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns in 30 starts. The 13-year veteran tore his ACL in Week 14 and was limited to 13 games a year ago. Depending on how quickly Ertz can get his legs back under him this week, he could be elevated to the 53-man roster for the team's Week 3 contest on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. Grant Calcaterra (back) and rookie Eli Stowers (hamstring) are on Injured Reserve, so in addition to Ertz, the Eagles only have Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins at the position outside of Goedert.

 

Emanuel Wilson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson took on an enormous workload in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals, making him a high-priority waiver wire target for Week 3 and beyond. The Seahawks cruised to victory over the Cardinals, prompting them to run the ball 40 times as they looked to drain the clock. Wilson was a big part of that effort, rushing for 92 yards on 21 attempts. It's worth noting that Wilson's role did grow after Jadarian Price (chest) exited in the second half, but he was still well on his way to a substantial workload even before the rookie left the game.

Price's status is something to consider when placing a claim for Wilson this week. It's evident the Seahawks want to get Wilson involved no matter what, but he'd likely only get 20+ touches again if Price were to miss a game. The 27-year-old doesn't have much receiving upside, but he's a high-volume running back with decent efficiency numbers and touchdown upside. He should be a priority waiver wire target in Week 3 with the potential to earn a spot in fantasy lineups right away.

 

Running Backs - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jonah Coleman RB 28 Add in All Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tank Bigsby RB 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emanuel Wilson RB 2 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyjae Spears RB 33 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kaleb Johnson RB 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braelon Allen RB 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 34 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alvin Kamara RB 29 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyler Badie RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Kyle Juszczyk RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Devin Singletary RB 11 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Demond Claiborne RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chris Brooks RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Will Shipley RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Emari Demercado RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Denzel Boston WR 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Romeo Doubs WR 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 46 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Xavier Worthy WR 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rashod Bateman WR 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keon Coleman WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 24 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kayshon Boutte WR 28 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Malik Washington WR 14 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Rashid Shaheed WR 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kalif Raymond WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Xavier Hutchinson WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mack Hollins WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Pat Bryant WR 10 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 7 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Chris Bell WR 5 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 17 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 3 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Joshua Palmer WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Germie Bernard WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jaylin Noel WR 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Cody White WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Konata Mumpfield WR 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Skyy Moore WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues

 

Tight Ends- Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Dalton Schultz TE 57 Add in All Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brenton Strange TE 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Oronde Gadsden TE 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Darren Waller TE 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kenyon Sadiq TE 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Zach Ertz TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 3:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Tyler Shough QB 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyler Murray QB 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Young QB 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Marcus Mariota QB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 36 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 39 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 21 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 6 Add in 2QB Leagues
Drew Lock QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Cam Ward QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jameis Winston QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
Case Keenum QB 0 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 3 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 3:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kansas City Chiefs DST 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Minnesota Vikings DST 64 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Green Bay Packers DST 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Carolina Panthers DST 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cincinnati Bengals DST 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New York Giants DST 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Las Vegas Raiders DST 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New Orleans Saints DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 3 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 3 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Darren Waller, Jonah Coleman, Emmett Johnson, Emanuel Wilson, Zach Ertz, Tre Tucker, Kaleb Johnson, Dontayvion Wicks, Rashod Bateman, Oronde Gadsden, Kayshon Boutte, Rashid Shaheed, Mack Hollins, Kendrick Bourne, Joshua Palmer, Chris Brooks, Kirk Cousins, Bryce Young, Drew Lock, and Geno Smith. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Mack Hollins, Emmett Johnson, Eli Raridon, Kaelon Black, and Demarcus Robinson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Darren Waller, Jonah Coleman, Emmett Johnson, Emanuel Wilson, Zach Ertz, Tre Tucker, Kaleb Johnson, Dontayvion Wicks, Rashod Bateman, Oronde Gadsden, Kayshon Boutte, Rashid Shaheed, Mack Hollins, Kendrick Bourne, Joshua Palmer, Chris Brooks, Kirk Cousins, Bryce Young, Drew Lock, and Geno Smith.:

Darren Waller
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Keenan Allen
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Mike Washington Jr.
Darren Waller
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Braelon Allen
Darren Waller
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Keaton Mitchell
Darren Waller
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Kaleb Johnson
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Malik Washington
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Dalton Schultz
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Terrance Ferguson
Darren Waller
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Brenton Strange
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Michael Mayer
Jonah Coleman
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Dalton Schultz
Jonah Coleman
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Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
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Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
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Devaughn Vele
Jonah Coleman
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Romeo Doubs
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Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
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Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
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Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
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Tyjae Spears
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Tyler Allgeier
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Braelon Allen
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Tank Bigsby
Emmett Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
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Romeo Doubs
Emmett Johnson
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Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
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Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
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Khalil Shakir
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Emanuel Wilson
Emmett Johnson
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Tyjae Spears
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Tyler Allgeier
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Braelon Allen
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
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Denzel Boston
Emanuel Wilson
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Devaughn Vele
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Dalton Schultz
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Romeo Doubs
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Jonah Coleman
Emanuel Wilson
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Tank Bigsby
Emanuel Wilson
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Emmett Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
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Kaelon Black
Emanuel Wilson
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Tyjae Spears
Emanuel Wilson
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Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
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Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Zach Ertz
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Devin Singletary
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Jaylin Noel
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Kyle Juszczyk
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Sione Vaki
Zach Ertz
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Germie Bernard
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Seth McGowan
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Tyler Badie
Zach Ertz
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Demond Claiborne
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Dalton Schultz
Zach Ertz
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Terrance Ferguson
Zach Ertz
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Brenton Strange
Zach Ertz
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Michael Mayer
Tre Tucker
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Kaelon Black
Tre Tucker
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Khalil Shakir
Tre Tucker
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Emmett Johnson
Tre Tucker
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Tyjae Spears
Tre Tucker
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Tank Bigsby
Tre Tucker
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Tre Tucker
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Romeo Doubs
Tre Tucker
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Terrance Ferguson
Tre Tucker
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Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
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Devaughn Vele
Tre Tucker
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Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
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Adonai Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
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Keon Coleman
Kaleb Johnson
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Adonai Mitchell
Kaleb Johnson
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Braelon Allen
Kaleb Johnson
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Brenton Strange
Kaleb Johnson
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Keenan Allen
Kaleb Johnson
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Rashod Bateman
Kaleb Johnson
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Darren Waller
Kaleb Johnson
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Tank Bigsby
Kaleb Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Kaleb Johnson
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Tyjae Spears
Kaleb Johnson
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Tyler Allgeier
Dontayvion Wicks
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Tyjae Spears
Dontayvion Wicks
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Terrance Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
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Khalil Shakir
Dontayvion Wicks
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Tyler Allgeier
Dontayvion Wicks
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Tre Tucker
Dontayvion Wicks
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Xavier Worthy
Dontayvion Wicks
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Kaelon Black
Dontayvion Wicks
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Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
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Denzel Boston
Dontayvion Wicks
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Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
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Romeo Doubs
Dontayvion Wicks
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Adonai Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
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Xavier Worthy
Rashod Bateman
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Brenton Strange
Rashod Bateman
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Tyler Allgeier
Rashod Bateman
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Adonai Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
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Terrance Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
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Keon Coleman
Rashod Bateman
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Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
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Kaleb Johnson
Rashod Bateman
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Denzel Boston
Rashod Bateman
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Devaughn Vele
Rashod Bateman
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Romeo Doubs
Rashod Bateman
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Khalil Shakir
Oronde Gadsden
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Kaleb Johnson
Oronde Gadsden
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Braelon Allen
Oronde Gadsden
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Keon Coleman
Oronde Gadsden
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Keenan Allen
Oronde Gadsden
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Adonai Mitchell
Oronde Gadsden
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Darren Waller
Oronde Gadsden
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Brenton Strange
Oronde Gadsden
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Mike Washington Jr.
Oronde Gadsden
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Dalton Schultz
Oronde Gadsden
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Terrance Ferguson
Oronde Gadsden
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Michael Mayer
Oronde Gadsden
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Kenyon Sadiq
Kayshon Boutte
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Keaton Mitchell
Kayshon Boutte
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Malik Washington
Kayshon Boutte
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Mike Washington Jr.
Kayshon Boutte
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Rashid Shaheed
Kayshon Boutte
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Darren Waller
Kayshon Boutte
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Kalif Raymond
Kayshon Boutte
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Keenan Allen
Kayshon Boutte
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Brian Robinson
Kayshon Boutte
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Denzel Boston
Kayshon Boutte
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Devaughn Vele
Kayshon Boutte
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Romeo Doubs
Kayshon Boutte
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Khalil Shakir
Rashid Shaheed
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Malik Washington
Rashid Shaheed
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Kalif Raymond
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Brian Robinson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Mack Hollins
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Devaughn Vele
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashid Shaheed
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mack Hollins
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Michael Mayer
Mack Hollins
vs
Brian Robinson
Mack Hollins
vs
Chris Bell
Mack Hollins
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mack Hollins
vs
Pat Bryant
Mack Hollins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mack Hollins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mack Hollins
vs
Denzel Boston
Mack Hollins
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mack Hollins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mack Hollins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kendrick Bourne
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Malachi Fields
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Joshua Palmer
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Antonio Williams
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyler Badie
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Denzel Boston
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Khalil Shakir
Joshua Palmer
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Joshua Palmer
vs
Tyler Badie
Joshua Palmer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Joshua Palmer
vs
Germie Bernard
Joshua Palmer
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Joshua Palmer
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Joshua Palmer
vs
Alvin Kamara
Joshua Palmer
vs
Devin Singletary
Joshua Palmer
vs
Denzel Boston
Joshua Palmer
vs
Devaughn Vele
Joshua Palmer
vs
Romeo Doubs
Joshua Palmer
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Brooks
vs
Demond Claiborne
Chris Brooks
vs
Will Shipley
Chris Brooks
vs
Seth McGowan
Chris Brooks
vs
Cody White
Chris Brooks
vs
Sione Vaki
Chris Brooks
vs
Emari Demercado
Chris Brooks
vs
Jaylin Noel
Chris Brooks
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Chris Brooks
vs
Tank Bigsby
Chris Brooks
vs
Kaelon Black
Chris Brooks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chris Brooks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drew Lock
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cam Ward
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Marcus Mariota
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Marcus Mariota
Bryce Young
vs
Kyler Murray
Bryce Young
vs
Malik Willis
Bryce Young
vs
Skyy Moore
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Bryce Young
vs
Daniel Jones
Bryce Young
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bryce Young
vs
Cam Ward
Bryce Young
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bryce Young
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Drew Lock
vs
Kirk Cousins
Drew Lock
vs
Geno Smith
Drew Lock
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Drew Lock
vs
Cam Ward
Drew Lock
vs
Daniel Jones
Drew Lock
vs
Deshaun Watson
Drew Lock
vs
C.J. Stroud
Drew Lock
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Drew Lock
vs
Kyler Murray
Drew Lock
vs
Tyler Shough
Drew Lock
vs
Marcus Mariota
Drew Lock
vs
Malik Willis
Geno Smith
vs
Drew Lock
Geno Smith
vs
Cam Ward
Geno Smith
vs
Kirk Cousins
Geno Smith
vs
Deshaun Watson
Geno Smith
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Geno Smith
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Geno Smith
vs
Daniel Jones
Geno Smith
vs
Jameis Winston
Geno Smith
vs
Kyler Murray
Geno Smith
vs
Tyler Shough
Geno Smith
vs
Marcus Mariota
Geno Smith
vs
Malik Willis

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Miami Heat

Heat Claim Bez Mbeng Off Waivers for Training Camp
Kawhi Leonard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Raptors
Dorian Finney-Smith

Heads to Atlanta
Ryan Nembhard

Traded to Hornets, Expected to be Waived
Buddy Hield

Traded to Hornets
Brock Bowers

Expected to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
Mason Taylor

Likely to Miss Week 3 With Thumb Injury
CFB

Junior Sherrill Could Have Another Big Day
CFB

Kamario Taylor is a QB2 Against Missouri
CFB

LJ Martin Coming Off Breakout Effort
CFB

Tyrell Henry Looks to Repeat Productive Effort
CFB

KJ Duff Projected to Feast
CFB

Collin Dixon Faces Toughest Task Yet in Week 4
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Riding High
CFB

Drew Mestermaker With Another Chance to Explode
Rico Dowdle

Considered Day-to-Day With Toe Injury
CFB

Arch Manning Has Tough Matchup in Week 4
CFB

Kenny Minchey Coming Off Strong Performance
CFB

Darian Mensah Faces Stingy Pass Defense in Week 4
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Hopes to Get Back on Track
CFB

Malachi Toney Looks to Keep it Rolling
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Jaxson Dart

Could Miss the Rest of the Season
CFB

Benji Blackburn's Volume Keeps Him in the Week 4 Mix
Tyson Bagent

in the Concussion Protocol
CFB

Rocky Beers Faces His Toughest Test at Georgia
Caleb Williams

Unlikely to Play Monday, Could Face 2-4 Week Recovery
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Faces Lower Floor Against Wisconsin
Alec Pierce

"No Guarantee" Alec Pierce is Able to Return by Midseason
CFB

Jeremiah Hasley Draws Favorable Week 4 Spot
CFB

Luke Reynolds Carries Must-Start Status Into Boston College
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains a Must-Start Against Ole Miss
CFB

Savion Hiter Is a Risky Play Against Iowa
CFB

Wayne Knight Faces His Toughest Test Yet
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Boston Red Sox

Chad Tracy Becomes Full-Time Manager, Lands Three-Year Contract
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Returning for Second Game of Doubleheader Tuesday
Puka Nacua

Rams "Hopeful" Puka Nacua Can Play in Week 3
Isaac McKneely

Signs Training Camp Deal with Hawks
New Orleans Pelicans

Solomon Washington Joins Pelicans on Training Camp Deal
Drake Allen

Lands Training Camp Deal with Pistons
Denver Nuggets

Keonte Jones Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Denver Nuggets

Reese Dixon-Waters Signs Training Camp Deal with Nuggets
Matthew Stafford

Gets Right in Big Win Over Giants
Davante Adams

Puts Up an Elite Performance on Monday Night Football
Isaiah Likely

Leads Team in Targets Against Rams
Malik Nabers

Popped His Shoulder in Place on the Sideline
Jaxson Dart

Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Sign DJ Armstrong
Malachi Smith

Lands Two-Way Deal with Raptors
Alec Pierce

Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Jaden Bradley

Lands Four-Year Deal with Raptors
Jalen Duren

Weighs Pistons' $200 Million Offer
Henri Veesaar

Expected to Miss 2026-27 Season with Torn ACL
Puka Nacua

Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Will "Have to be Managed This Week"
Dylan Cease

Will Not Need Shoulder Surgery
Alex Bregman

has Multiple Facial Fractures, Hopes to Return in Playoffs
David Njoku

Headed to Injured Reserve With Fibula Injury
Jonathon Brooks

Considered Week-to-Week
Dallas Goedert

to Miss a Few Weeks With Sprained MCL
Michael Penix Jr.

Set to Start for Falcons in Week 3
Caleb Williams

Bears Don't Think Caleb Williams Will Practice This Week
Justin Verlander

Scheduled to Make One More Start on Saturday
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return During Regular Season
Joel Farabee

Set For Larger Role in Calgary
Morgan Frost

Working as Top-Line Center at Camp
Ivan Demidov

Impressing in Preseason
Houston Rockets

Montrezl Harrell Works Out for Rockets' G-League Affiliate
Matvei Michkov

Looking "Lighter and Stronger" at Camp
Mike Conley

Settles Into Veteran Mentor Role
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Bez Mbeng
Evgeni Malkin

Not Ruling Out Returning for 22nd NHL Campaign
Graham Ike

Lands Two-Way Deal with Warriors
Gabriel Landeskog

Expecting to Take "Another Step"
Zach LaVine

Eyes Bounce-Back Season with Kings
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Joan Beringer

Steps Into Bigger Backup Role
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Headed for Imaging on Right Knee
Alex Bregman

Taken to Hospital After Being Hit in the Face by Foul Ball
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Exits Early on Sunday with Lower-Back Tightness
Dylan Cease

to Miss Next Start Due to Shoulder Injury
Kyle Tucker

Leaves Early With Knee Injury on Saturday
Chase Burns

Reds Place Chase Burns on Injured List With Groin Strain
Shohei Ohtani

has "Good Chance" to Play Next Week
Denny Hamlin

is One of the Top Anchor Picks for Bristol DFS Lineups
Christopher Bell

Is One of the Top Favorites to Win at Bristol
Chase Briscoe

is A Top DFS Option for All Formats at Bristol
Joey Logano

May be A Top Contrarian Option for Bristol DFS Lineups
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Bristol?
Chase Elliott

Carries Plenty of Upside for Bristol DFS Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Top-10 Contender for Bristol?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Compete for A Top-10 Finish at Bristol
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Bristol?
Kyle Larson

Could Absolutely Dominate the Bristol Night Race
Ryan Blaney

Starts Deep in the Field at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

is an Elite DFS Option at Bristol
Tyler Reddick

Has a Shaky History at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Can Carson Hocevar Contend at Bristol?
Alexandre Pantoja

Returns At UFC 331
Joshua Van

Set For His Second Title Defense
Mauricio Ruffy

Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Arman Tsarukyan

A Favorite At UFC 311
Dooho Choi

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Patricio Pitbull

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Mats Zuccarello

Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
Kevin Fiala

Unavailable for At Least Three Weeks
Seth Jones

Looking "Great" in Camp
Jake Sanderson

Cleared for Training Camp
Stefan Noesen

Back on Ice After Knee Injury
Nick Bjugstad

to Miss 4-6 Months After Pectoral Muscle Surgery
William Karlsson

Hits the Ice at Camp After Wrist Surgery
Dominic James

Nursing Broken Hand, Out for Start of Season
Yanni Gourde

Out Until December Due to Hip Surgery
Tyler Seguin

Questionable for Start of Season
Kaiden Guhle

Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks
Jason Zucker

Unavailable for Start of Season
Alexander Nikishin

Sits Out Start of Training Camp
Adam Fantilli

Absent From Camp While Awaiting New Deal
Mathew Barzal

Could Miss Season Opener
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