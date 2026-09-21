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Week 3 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes

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Adonai Mitchell - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Rob's Week 3 fantasy football waiver wire pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 3 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.

In This Article hide
Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 3
Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 3
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 3
Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 3
Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 3
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 brought plenty of fireworks. Unfortunately, Week 2 has been the opposite. It's been filled with awful weather, low-scoring contests, and more injuries than fantasy managers would like to count. The injuries will likely create a busy waiver week as teams scramble to find replacements.

There may not be any league winners on the waiver wire this week, but there will be plenty of activity given just how many injuries fantasy managers are already forced to deal with. Regardless of your injury situation, being active on the waiver wire is crucial.

The waiver wire is crucial to making the playoffs, and here at RotoBaller, we want to make sure you walk away as your league's champion. To help you do that, be sure to also check out our free Who Should I Pickup? tool and compare up to four free agent players at once - we'll tell you who to pick up.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 3

Adds for 10-Team Leagues

Woody Marks, Houston Texans - 54.5% Rostered

This backfield continues to operate much closer to a 50/50 split than their fantasy production suggests. A lot of that is because of David Montgomery's role near the end zone, which led to three touchdowns in Week 1. However, in Week 2, Marks played 38 snaps to Monty's 42.

This led to Monty running more routes (30 to 27), but Marks had six targets to Montgomery's two. Marks also finished with more carries than Montgomery, though that was likely due to the game script, with Houston trailing by two scores for most of the game.

Marks has standalone RB4 value even with a healthy Montgomery, but would be an RB2/3 if Montgomery misses time.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints - 37.5% Rostered

Travis Etienne Jr. managers are currently in shambles. Even without Kamara in Week 1, this backfield was a committee, and it stayed that way after Kamara returned. While Etienne led the way with 37 snaps, Kamara finished with more carries and more targets.

While the New Orleans offense hasn't gotten its rushing attack on track, Kamara's heavy workload is encouraging. It gives him RB4 standalone value, especially in full-PPR, and he holds significant contingency value if Etienne misses any time.

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals - 39.7% Rostered

Jeremiyah Love is still working his way back from a high-ankle sprain he suffered during the preseason, which is still likely impacting his playing time, but Allgeier remains an important piece of this backfield.

Despite Arizona trailing on the scoreboard and the game script seemingly favoring Love, Allgeier finished with more snaps (32 to 20) and more routes run (19 to 8). Love still finished with more targets (three to two) and more carries (nine to five), but the coaching staff has maintained that they'll keep using a committee to keep Love healthy.

Adds for 12-Team Leagues 

Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos - 22.1% Rostered

R.J. Harvey missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury, and J.K. Dobbins left the game with a hamstring injury. Dobbins has never played a full season, and that streak may continue. Harvey practiced on a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday, so he'll likely be back in Week 3.

However, Coleman looked good in his Week 2 audition. He finished with 39 rushing yards and a score on 10 carries. He also caught three passes for 19 yards. Coleman may make this an ugly three-headed backfield, but if Dobbins misses next week, Coleman will be on the RB3 radar.

He could be Denver's starting running back, but he'll likely always be in a committee. That doesn't mean you should shy away from him; if Dobbins is out next week, Coleman will be an RB3.

Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers - 2.8% Rostered

While Chris Brooks led the Packers' backfield in snaps and routes, Johnson led the team in carries. MarShawn Lloyd and Brooks have struggled to get anything going on the ground, and Johnson showed power and burst in his limited opportunities. He finished with 32 yards on eight carries, averaging four yards per carry.

Fantasy managers shouldn't be shocked if Johnson is given the opportunity to be the Packers' primary runner in Week 3. They simply can't keep running their offense so one-dimensionally. Johnson may very well be the Packers' best runner.

Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks - 0.4% Rostered

Jadarian Price left Seattle's Week 2 game with a chest injury. He had X-rays, which came back negative, but it's still unknown if he'll miss any time. Regardless, Wilson seems to have fully leapfrogged George Holani. Wilson led the backfield in snaps with 29. Price had 24, and Holani had 18.

However, Wilson easily led the team in carries with 21. Price had 13, and Holani had only four. Wilson looked great too, finishing with 92 yards. Wilson also finished with four goal-line touches. Holani had two and Price had zero.

Wilson could very well be the team's starting running back next week. Until Zach Charbonnet comes back, we might see Holani phased out of the rotation in favor of a two-man backfield before Wilson and Price.

Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles - 15.2% Rostered

Saquon Barkley left early in the game with a sprained ankle, and while he returned in the second half, his playing time was still negatively affected. After Barkley left, Bigsby and Will Shipley operated in a running back committee, but Bigsby is the one fantasy manager should target.

Shipley was the team's primary pass-catching back in Barkley's absence, but with the team rarely targeting this position, Shipley's value is minimal. Bigsby got the carry near the end zone and converted it for a score.

Barkley's injury doesn't seem serious, as he returned in the second half, albeit at a lower rate than usual. However, fantasy managers should still add Bigsby if the injury worsens or proves more serious.

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers - 50.1% Rostered

Black had just seven carries in Week 2 after having 15 in Week 1. His 15 touches in Week 1 were likely an anomaly because of Christian McCaffrey's cramps and the game being played in Australia. However, you could also argue Week 2 was an anomaly because they played the Dolphins, and they're simply not a serious NFL football team.

The truth likely lies somewhere in between. Fantasy managers should expect Black to finish with 8-12 touches on any given week. The problem is, most of those carries will come from the 20-yard line and in. McCaffrey will continue being the man when they get close to the end zone.

However, since fantasy managers can expect Black to flirt with double-digit touches on a weekly basis and he has elite contingency value, they should be more than happy to scoop him up if he's available.

Chris Brooks, Green Bay Packers - 20.1% Rostered

Brooks led the backfield in snaps and routes and tied for the lead in targets. He also handled the majority of the team's third-down plays. Brooks played on the lone goal-line play and the lone two-minute drill. This backfield looks to be an ugly three-headed committee, and despite leading in snaps and routes, Brooks seems to be the least appealing.

Johnson looks likely to earn more carries moving forward, as he looked like the team's best runner and Lloyd finished with the same number of targets as Brooks despite running six fewer routes.

Brooks is a speculative add, but don't be surprised if you drop him next week. I wouldn't be surprised if Johnson becomes the team's primary early-down runner and Lloyd the primary pass-catcher moving forward.

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans - 49.0% Rostered

Nicholas Singleton got run in Week 2, which is not ideal for anyone, but Spears is still worth adding. He finished with two targets and seven carries. As we get closer to the halfway point of the season, Tony Pollard could become a trade candidate for other teams looking to make a playoff push (maybe the Packers).

In that scenario, Pollard would become the biggest beneficiary. Spears typically finishes with 7-10 touches per week, with a few coming via the pass. That gives him RB5 standalone value, a desperate start if necessary. If Pollard gets moved or injured, Spears would become a backend RB3.

Pure Handcuffs

Deep League Adds

IR Stashes

 

Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 3

Adds for 10-Team Leagues

Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns - 26.4% Rostered

Boston is a must-add. Despite being a rookie and having to catch footballs from Deshaun Watson, he has found the end zone in back-to-back games, scoring over 12.5 half-PPR points in both contests. After finishing with four targets, two catches, 59 yards, and a score in Week 1, Boston improved in all three categories this week.

Despite rainy conditions, Boston still put together an impressive performance. Watson also looked sharp, completing 24 of his 30 attempts for 238 yards and two touchdowns. If Watson can be an average starter, Boston could be a potential league-winner.

It's not uncommon for rookie receivers to improve in the second-half of the season. This is especially true for those drafted early, as Boston was. If he's doing this already, by the second half of the season, who knows what Boston might be, and that is incredibly enticing.

Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints - 54.3% Rostered

Vele has now finished with at least seven targets, five receptions, and 60 yards in back-to-back weeks. He's scored 16.4 and 8.9 half-PPR points. The Saints' offense has shown no ability to run the football, which puts significant pressure on their passing attack to move the ball.

Vele is operating as Tyler Shough's No. 2 target behind Chris Olave. Until Jordyn Tyson returns, he should be ranked as a WR3 in the pass-centric, up-tempo Saints' offense.

Tyson is eligible to return in Week 5, but there's no guarantee. Vele can immediately slot into a starting lineup as a WR3 or a starting flex.

Adds for 12-Team Leagues

Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 170.0% Rostered

Mitchell is New York's undisputed No. 2 receiver behind Garrett Wilson. His snap and route share support this. He's a former second-round pick who was stuck behind Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce in Indianapolis, but is getting a chance to be a full-time starter with the Jets.

He caught all three of his targets in Week 1 and finished with 60 yards. This past weekend, he earned 12 targets and caught half of them for 63 yards. He's scored 7.5 and 9.3 half-PPR points in consecutive weeks and should be viewed as a WR4 moving forward.

Right now, the Jets' passing offense flows through Mitchell and Wilson. With Omar Cooper Jr. on IR, fantasy managers shouldn't expect that to change anytime soon. Surprisingly, the Jets have led for most of both games, but if they fall behind on the scoreboard, the team's passing volume could increase, benefiting Mitchell even more.

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 39.4% Rostered

Douglas left the game in a boot, which is generally not a good sign. Fantasy managers will want to continue to check on his injury status as the week continues. There is some concern based on the video that Douglas may have suffered a high-ankle sprain.

Even if Douglas misses time, his Week 1 performance is enticing, and he's worth adding even if he can't suit up in Week 3. He finished with seven targets, five catches, 94 yards, and 11.9 half-PPR points.

He looked the part, and rookie receivers tend to get better as the season progresses. His season-long potential is worth adding even if this injury puts a damper on his short-term value.

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills - 1.7% Rostered

D.J. Moore was diagnosed with an AC joint sprain and is defined as being "day-to-day." After Moore left their Week 2 contest, Coleman was the biggest beneficiary and, to his credit, played very well. He caught all six of his targets for 63 yards and was Josh Allen's No. 2 target behind Dalton Kincaid.

It's unknown whether Moore will be able to play in Week 3, but if he can't, Coleman would be in play as a WR4. Even if Moore can suit up, Coleman is worth a speculative add to see if he can build on this positive performance. He's a former second-round pick the team once had high hopes for.

While he may be no better than Allen's No. 3 target-earner once Moore is healthy, this Buffalo offense is not operating as it has recently. They're passing more and pushing the ball downfield more aggressively, which could keep Coleman in the mix for fantasy managers dealing with injuries and the upcoming bye weeks.

Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles - 26.3% Rostered

Makai Lemon played more snaps and ran more routes than Wicks this past weekend. In Week 1, he played 91% of the snaps, but this week he finished with a 62% snap rate. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on that moving forward.

Luckily, for Wicks and fantasy managers, he continues to produce. He finished second on the team in targets with six and had five receptions, 74 yards, and a touchdown. He's now gone over 70 yards and has found the end zone in both games this season.

Lemon and Darius Cooper, who saw an uptick in snaps and caught the game-winning touchdown, could limit Wicks' playing time and target volume moving forward. Until that happens, fantasy managers should hope the production continues and keeps Wicks highly involved in the passing game plan.

Rashod Bateman, Baltimore - 24.2% Rostered

Ja'Kobi Lane is on IR, and Zay Flowers didn't play this past weekend because of a hamstring injury. Hamstring injuries can be tricky, so while Flowers' injury was reported as minor, it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up in Week 3, even though that seems most likely right now.

With Flowers and Lane out, Bateman became Lamar Jackson's favorite target. Bateman played 54 snaps; the next-closest receiver played 32. He ran 36 routes; the next-closest receiver ran 23.

Bateman finished with nine targets, seven receptions, 88 yards, and a score en route to 18.3 half-PPR points. Bateman is worth adding in case Flowers is out again or not fully 100%.

Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders - 24.5% Rostered

Many fantasy managers cut bait on Tucker after his two-catch, 27-yard performance in Week 1, but he should never have been expected to be a consistent fantasy producer. Tucker is a boom-or-bust player. He's someone you want on your bench to use during bye weeks and in case of injuries. He's not a regular starter.

However, when he hits, he hits big, and that's his appeal. That happened in Week 2 when he had seven targets, five receptions, 119 yards, and a touchdown en route to 20.4 half-PPR PPG. Imagine if you had Nico Collins ruled out and could put Tucker into your lineup.

Sure, he could produce a Week 1 stat line, but his upside is what's appealing. Not many bench players have the kind of upside Tucker has shown this past weekend and last season.

Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks - 36.9% Rostered

Shaheed has really made his mark this season, not with Jaxon Smith-Njigba completely dominating Seattle's passing volume. However, Sam Darnold missed the majority of Week 1 and all of Week 2. This could very well be negatively impacting Shaheed's fantasy value.

He had six targets this past weekend and caught three for 35 yards. It was a step in the right direction after a one-catch and four-yard performance in Week 1. With Darnold reportedly returning in Week 3 or 4, Shaheed is worth adding in hopes that he can become a boom-or-bust WR4 in time for bye weeks.

Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins - 7.4% Rostered

Washington is mainly appealing in PPR scoring leagues. He's not a downfield or red zone threat. As a result, his upside is significantly capped, not to mention the dismal Miami offense.

He had eight targets in Week 1 and five this past weekend. With Douglas leaving in a boot, Washington could take on a bigger role in the short term. Washington is basically Wan'Dale Robinson, except on a worse offense, with a worse quarterback, and less volume. There's not much upside here, but he'll score five to 14 points per game and give you a solid six-target floor.

Keenan Allen, Indianapolis Colts - 26.3% Rostered

Alec Pierce left last night's game with a heel injury to the same foot that he had surgery on this offseason. X-rays came back negative, but because this was a re-aggravation of a significant injury, fantasy managers should expect him to miss time.

Due to Allen's DUI, he could be hit with a three-game suspension. However, if Pierce is out long-term, Allen's value would increase. Josh Downs and Tyler Warren would be the team's clear top-two targets, but Allen would likely slot in as the team's No. 3 most-targeted pass-catcher if Pierce is out for any significant time.

Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers - 4.1% Rostered

Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers - 0.7% Rostered

Both receivers are largely in play because of Michael Pittman Jr.'s injury. He missed Week 2, which gave Bernard additional playing time. He finished with seven targets, four receptions, and 35 yards. He largely shifted into Pittman's role, and Wilson continued to operate as the team's slot receiver.

Wilson has now had back-to-back games with six targets. Unfortunately, he has not had over 30 yards in either contest. The Steelers' passing offense has struggled, but Wilson is getting enough volume to be worth a spot on rosters. Bernard could get another audition in Week if Pittman remains out.

IR Stashes

Deep League Stashes

 

Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 3

Adds for 10-Team Leagues

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints - 52.6% Rostered

New Orleans has little-to-no rushing attack. They're struggling to get anything going on the ground. Kellen Moore's offense operates at breakneck speeds. The passing volume is high, and the defense isn't imposing in the slightest. These combinations will keep all Saints pass-catchers on the menu.

Johnson had seven targets in Week 1 and scored 12.9 half-PPR points. This past weekend, he scored 8.6 half-PPR points, catching all four of his targets for 66 yards. He's a backend TE1 and is close to a must-start.

Adds for 12-Team Leagues

Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers - 2.0% Rostered

David Njoku was carted off with a knee injury. Charlie Kolar's arm was in a sling after their Week 2 loss, and there are concerns he fractured it. Ladd McConkey is dealing with a cracked rib and was clearly not himself this past weekend.

Gadsden had 49 catches, 664 yards, and three touchdowns in a very impressive rookie season. If Njoku and Kolar are out, Gadsden will become the team's starting TE by default. If McConkey continues to play at less than 100%, Gadsden might be the team's best or second-best pass-catcher.

He had two targets this past weekend and caught both for 18 yards and a touchdown. With multiple injuries to Los Angeles pass-catchers and Gadsden's rookie effectiveness, he's worth adding. There's significant upside here.

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans - 21.3% Rostered

With Collins out, Schultz dominated Houston's target share. He finished with 14 targets and caught 12 of them for 140 yards. He scored 20.0 half-PPR points. In Week 1, he had eight targets; that was with Collins playing.

Collins is also expected to miss Week 3, which would put Schultz back on the TE1 radar. With Jayden Higgins out for the year, fantasy managers should expect Schultz to continue operating as the team's No. 2 target once Collins returns.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots - 50.7% Rostered

Henry was the TE12 in half-PPR PPG last year without A.J. Brown on the team. This past weekend, with Brown on IR, Henry tied for the team lead in targets with four. Henry and Romeo Doubs both tied for the team lead in catches with three.

This offense has struggled in back-to-back weeks, and there hasn't been much reason for optimism, but for now, Henry should be viewed as Drake Maye's No. 2 target-earner. That'll keep him ranked in the top 15 for tight ends most weeks until Brown returns.

Adds for Deep Leagues

IR Stashes

 

Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 3

Top-12 Quarterbacks

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints - 49.7% Rostered

Shough is an absolute must-add. He's scored 27.3 and 24.9 in back-to-back weeks to start the season. He did this against two teams widely viewed as top-10: the Lions and Ravens. He's shown he can score in multiple ways.

In Week 1, he had 410 passing yards and three touchdowns. In Week 2, he threw for 252 yards but just one touchdown. He added 23 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Saints' offense has basically been Shough and the passing offense.

He's thrown the ball 56 and 34 times in two games to start the season. Their defense isn't strong, which will keep Shough in the game, and Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense gives Shough top-5 upside on a weekly basis. He should be viewed as a QB1 moving forward.

QB2s with Upside

Deep League Adds

 

Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 3

  • Kansas City Chiefs - 60.7% Rostered (at Miami Dolphins)
  • Green Bay Packers - 20.0% Rostered (vs Atlanta Falcons)
  • Cincinnati Bengals - 8.2% Rostered (at Pittsburgh Steelers)
  • New York Giants - 3.0% Rostered (vs Tennessee Titans)

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Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
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