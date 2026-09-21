Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Giants vs. Rams Monday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Monday, September 21, 2026.
Welcome back, RotoBallers! Talk about terrible luck; Thursday night would have looked great if DJ Moore hadn't gotten injured. I unfortunately had way too much of him and killed my lineups. This should be a great game to rebound on. Hopefully we can hit big on tonight's Monday Night slate!
To finish out Week 2, the New York Giants travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams. The Rams should be reset by now after their trip to Australia. Let's see if they play better than they did in Week 1. I'll be your NFL Showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!
I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football in Week 2, Giants vs. Rams on September 21, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Jaxson Dart - QB, $14.7K (DK), $19.5K (FD)
Jaxson Dart tore up that Cowboys defense last week, and now he's facing a Rams defense that is down Myles Garrett and a limited Aaron Donald. I'm trying to chalk up the Rams' performance last week to them traveling poorly, but they just looked terrible. Dart's ability to use his feet makes him such a big threat. He ran the ball 11 times for 54 yards against the Cowboys, and averaged 35 yards per game.
Dart was accurate and looked like he has really taken a step forward as a QB. This Rams defense let Brock Purdy throw all over them last week; they gave up three receiving touchdowns, and I can see this Giants offense pushing the ball. Dart has plenty of weapons to choose from and has shown to be a weapon himself. He may be the most expensive on the slate, but I wouldn't be surprised if he is one of the top scorers on the slate as well.
Davante Adams - WR, $13.2K (DK), $16.2K (FD)
I can't, in good conscience, recommend Kyren Williams. While he does see most of the red-zone carries, last week showed that Blake Corum is really taking on a bigger role in the offense. He doesn't have the workload to warrant a spot here. That being said, I'm going back to Davante Adams.
Puka Nacua is trending towards being out, and Jordan Whittington is also doubtful for this one. That leaves Adams and the tight end room.
Adams should see a massive workload here; the last time he played without Nacua, he was targeted eight times and caught five of them, three of which were for touchdowns. Adams had a massive red zone target share of 31.7% last season, and I expect he will get a ton of work here as well. He saw six targets last week, the second-most on the team. With a couple of guys down and out, expect Adams to be the lead option here.
Adams should line up against Deonte Banks, who has given up .36 fantasy points per route run; this should give Adams a solid advantage and let him get plenty of separation.
Other Captains/MVPs: Cam Skattebo, Matthew Stafford
Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars recently! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. RotoBaller's Premium Pass comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. Gain access now!
this is my community.. this is my family.. without them this would not happen @WinDailySports @RotoBaller
@BaronZito973 @mb_guruDFS #OTC there are others and you know who you are and I love you all for the help! pic.twitter.com/psRCDbCqqL
— Scott (@scottd923) September 25, 2023
Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Isaiah Likely - WR, $7.4K (DK), $8.2K (FD)
I'm sure most of the world will ride with Isaiah Likely after his performance last week against the Cowboys, but I think it's warranted. He led the team in targets last week, and caught all eight of them. Two of them for touchdowns! If you are going to ride with Dart, then plugging in Likely and at least one other Giant is going to be critical here.
Likely is looking like he should continue being a massive part of this offense. His size allows him to make plays across the whole field. The Rams were solid against tight ends last year, but I don't believe that will be the case this year.
Giants TE Isaiah Likely v. Cowboys
-8 Catches
-78 Yards
-2 TD
-100% Catch Rate
-4 3rd Down Conversions
Everything & more than what we expected in his Giants debut pic.twitter.com/GkPJVXSgLh
— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 14, 2026
Isaiah Likely could have his way against this defense and will have a good shot at being one of the most targeted players on the field once again.
Malachi Fields, $5.6K (DK), $5.8K (FD)
Malachi Fields may not have seen many targets, but he played more snaps than any other offensive target on the team. He played in 72% of snaps. He created chemistry early on with Dart, which is crucial for someone playing that many snaps, and at his price. A lot of people are going to be focused on Malik Nabers, and Likely, making Fields a lower-owned GPP option.
Rookie Malachi Fields gets it and goes for a big gain
DALvsNYG on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/INKSvp8Qmp
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2026
Fields should be lining up against Jaylen Watson, who is giving up .24 fantasy points per route run. This Rams secondary was cooked by the 49ers WR core. Nailing the right weapons alongside Dart is going to be the hardest part, so playing multiple lines is going to be big here. Fields is probably one of my favorite GPP receivers on the slate.
Other Flex Options: Malik Nabers, Blake Corum
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Colby Parkinson - TE, $3.6K (DK), $4.4K (FD)
I'm going back to Colby Parkinson. I've seen a lot of hype on Terrance Ferguson as well, but he only played in 51% of snaps, compared to Parkinson's 77%. The gift by FanDuel, though, is that both guys are cheaper than Tyler Higbee, who only played in 20% of snaps last week. Parkinson was able to reel in one of his two targets, but with a couple WRs down in this one, he should see an uptick.
Parkinson saw a lot of red-zone targets last year; he was second on the team with 20.9%, only behind Adams. At Parkinson's price, that is an easy click. You will need someone cheap to be able to pay up for some of the top guys on the slate, and Parkinson almost makes too much sense. I would make sure to get a little bit of Ferguson as well, but I do think Parkinson will see a larger workload.
Harrison Mevis, $5K (DK), $6.6K (FD)
I have a feeling the Rams could rely a bit on the kicking game in this one. They have too many weapons down, which could mean they stall out more often than normal. Mevis is in his second season, and in nine games he had a 92.3% field goal percentage. He also has a 52-yard long. In college, he had a long of 61! So the leg is there; it's all about getting the opportunity. In normal circumstances, I wouldn't take a Rams kicker, because they really haven't used him very much.
He only had a chance to kick an extra point in their Week 1 loss. Look for Mevis to get more chances here, as the Giants' defense was able to hold the potent Cowboys offense to only 20 points. Mevis should go low-owned too, making him a great GPP option.
Other Value Options: Najee Harris (PUNT), Konata Mumpfield, Terrance Ferguson
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
Here is a lineup option I like for the Monday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!