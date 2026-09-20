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Waiver Wire Express - Week 3 Lightning Round for Jonah Coleman, Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston, Emanuel Wilson, Tank Bigsby, Keon Coleman, Oronde Gadsden, Marcus Mariota, Tyson Bagent

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Jonah Coleman - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Rankings

The Week 2 waiver wire adds lightning round for 2026 fantasy football. Our free agent list includes Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston, Jonah Coleman, Tank Bigsby, Keon Coleman, Oronde Gadsden, Bryce Young, Tyson Bagent, and more.

In This Article hide
Week 3 Running Backs To Add
Week 3 Wide Receivers To Add
Week 3 Tight Ends To Add
Week 3 Quarterbacks To Add
Week 3 Defenses To Add
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Waiver Wire Analysis

Week 2 was a relatively sloppy, low-scoring slate compared to the high expectations set by a bombastic opening week. As tempting as it is to take two games' worth of data as gospel (we do have a "pattern" with a pair), remember that matchups, weather, injuries, and random chance can still wreak havoc with a small sample. Let's put our best foot forward with these fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

This quick reaction is for fantasy-relevant players going into Week 3. Key injuries to monitor are Jayden Daniels (elbow), DJ Moore (shoulder), Caleb Williams (hamstring), Mike Evans (hip, reportedly minor), Jadarian Price (chest), Jayden Reed (neck), J.K. Dobbins (hamstring), Dallas Goedert (knee), Jonathon Brooks (groin), Alec Pierce (leg), Caleb Douglas (ankle), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), David Njoku (knee), a stinger for Saquon Barkley, who did return to play, and more. Bookmark our league-leading news feed and set up app alerts for the best and most accurate information available.

This column will be published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings you in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position, covering those rostered in roughly 70% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues, from shallow standard options to deep PPR options. These opening weeks have shown the value in having ample depth/flexibility, as well as looking for the next big thing.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 3 Running Backs To Add

Pickups are in priority order

Jonah Coleman (monitor Dobbins' and RJ Harvey's statuses)
Emanuel Wilson (monitor Price's status)
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
Tyjae Spears
Mike Washington Jr.
Tank Bigsby
Braelon Allen
Keaton Mitchell
Brian Robinson
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Badie
Kyle Juszczyk
Samaje Perine
Sione Vaki
Devin Singletary
Seth McGowan
Kaleb Johnson
Demond Claiborne
Chris Brooks
Will Shipley
Emari Demercado

 

Week 3 Wide Receivers To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Denzel Boston
Devaughn Vele
Romeo Doubs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen (monitor Pierce's status)
Khalil Shakir (monitor Moore's status)
Xavier Worthy
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman (monitor Zay Flowers' status)
Adonai Mitchell
Keon Coleman (monitor Moore's status)
Kayshon Boutte
Malik Washington
Kalif Raymond
Rashid Shaheed
Xavier Hutchinson
Mack Hollins
Chris Bell
Pat Bryant
Ryan Flournoy
Antonio Williams
Malachi Fields
Kendrick Bourne
Joshua Palmer
Germie Bernard
Jaylin Noel
Cody White
Ryan Miller
Konata Mumpfield
Skyy Moore

 

Week 3 Tight Ends To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Dalton Schultz
Oronde Gadsden
Darren Waller
Michael Mayer
Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
Pat Freiermuth
T.J. Hockenson
Dawson Knox
Johnny Mundt

 

Week 3 Quarterbacks To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 3:

Kyler Murray (expected for Week 3)
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
Marcus Mariota
Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
Tyson Bagent (monitor Caleb Williams' status)
Drew Lock (monitor Sam Darnold's status)
Geno Smith
Cam Ward
Michael Penix Jr. (will he play and invigorate the offense?)
Deshaun Watson
Jack Strand
Carson Wentz (monitor Murray's status)

 

Week 3 Defenses To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 3:

Kansas City Chiefs D/ST
Minnesota Vikings D/ST
Green Bay Packers D/ST
Carolina Panthers D/ST
New York Giants D/ST
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST
Las Vegas Raiders D/ST
New Orleans Saints D/ST

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 3?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jonah Coleman, Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston, Emanuel Wilson, Tank Bigsby, Keon Coleman, Oronde Gadsden, Marcus Mariota, and Tyson Bagent. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jonah Coleman, Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston, Emanuel Wilson, Tank Bigsby, Keon Coleman, Oronde Gadsden, Marcus Mariota, and Tyson Bagent. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jonah Coleman, Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston, Emanuel Wilson, Tank Bigsby, Keon Coleman, Oronde Gadsden, Marcus Mariota, Tyson Bagent:

Jonah Coleman
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Bryant
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malachi Fields
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Washington
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre' Harris
Jonah Coleman
vs
Roman Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kendre Miller
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonah Coleman
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylin Noel
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jonah Coleman
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
David Njoku
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Bell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Holani
Jonah Coleman
vs
Michael Mayer
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devin Singletary
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Brooks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mack Hollins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Seth McGowan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emari Demercado
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan James
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devontez Walker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Woody Marks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonah Coleman
vs
Raheim Sanders
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tre Tucker
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tre Tucker
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tre Tucker
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tre Tucker
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tre Tucker
vs
Woody Marks
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Mack Hollins
Tre Tucker
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tre Tucker
vs
Antonio Williams
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tre Tucker
vs
Michael Mayer
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre Tucker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre Tucker
vs
Braelon Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tre Tucker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Kaelon Black
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tre Tucker
vs
Demond Claiborne
Tre Tucker
vs
Kendre Miller
Tre Tucker
vs
Tre' Harris
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Pat Bryant
Tre Tucker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre Tucker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tre Tucker
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tre Tucker
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tre Tucker
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tre Tucker
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tre Tucker
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tre Tucker
vs
Malachi Fields
Tre Tucker
vs
Roman Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Bell
Tre Tucker
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tre Tucker
vs
Germie Bernard
Tre Tucker
vs
Devontez Walker
Denzel Boston
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
Mack Hollins
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashod Bateman
Denzel Boston
vs
Antonio Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Mayer
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Denzel Boston
vs
Braelon Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyjae Spears
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaylin Noel
Denzel Boston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Demond Claiborne
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Kendre Miller
Denzel Boston
vs
Emmett Johnson
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre' Harris
Denzel Boston
vs
Woody Marks
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Pat Bryant
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Denzel Boston
vs
Jonah Coleman
Denzel Boston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Denzel Boston
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Kaelon Black
Denzel Boston
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Denzel Boston
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Denzel Boston
vs
Malachi Fields
Denzel Boston
vs
Roman Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Bell
Denzel Boston
vs
Kalif Raymond
Denzel Boston
vs
Germie Bernard
Denzel Boston
vs
Devontez Walker
Tank Bigsby
vs
Roman Wilson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Brian Robinson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Samaje Perine
Tank Bigsby
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tank Bigsby
vs
Malachi Fields
Tank Bigsby
vs
David Njoku
Tank Bigsby
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tank Bigsby
vs
Chris Bell
Tank Bigsby
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tank Bigsby
vs
George Holani
Tank Bigsby
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Devin Singletary
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tank Bigsby
vs
Chris Brooks
Tank Bigsby
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Germie Bernard
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tank Bigsby
vs
Seth McGowan
Tank Bigsby
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Emari Demercado
Tank Bigsby
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jordan James
Tank Bigsby
vs
Pat Bryant
Tank Bigsby
vs
Devontez Walker
Tank Bigsby
vs
Malik Washington
Tank Bigsby
vs
Raheim Sanders
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tre' Harris
Tank Bigsby
vs
Eli Raridon
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kendre Miller
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jordan Love
Tank Bigsby
vs
Demond Claiborne
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tyler Shough
Tank Bigsby
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tank Bigsby
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tank Bigsby
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Malik Willis
Tank Bigsby
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tank Bigsby
vs
Bryce Young
Tank Bigsby
vs
Braelon Allen
Tank Bigsby
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tank Bigsby
vs
Brenton Strange
Tank Bigsby
vs
Kaelon Black
Tank Bigsby
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tank Bigsby
vs
Woody Marks
Tank Bigsby
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tank Bigsby
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tank Bigsby
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tank Bigsby
vs
Keaton Mitchell

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Waiver Wire Express - Week 3 Lightning Round
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 2
Top D/ST Matchups: Weeks 2, 3, 4, 5 Streamers
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 2


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