The Week 2 waiver wire adds lightning round for 2026 fantasy football. Our free agent list includes Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston, Jonah Coleman, Tank Bigsby, Keon Coleman, Oronde Gadsden, Bryce Young, Tyson Bagent, and more.
Week 2 was a relatively sloppy, low-scoring slate compared to the high expectations set by a bombastic opening week. As tempting as it is to take two games' worth of data as gospel (we do have a "pattern" with a pair), remember that matchups, weather, injuries, and random chance can still wreak havoc with a small sample. Let's put our best foot forward with these fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.
This quick reaction is for fantasy-relevant players going into Week 3. Key injuries to monitor are Jayden Daniels (elbow), DJ Moore (shoulder), Caleb Williams (hamstring), Mike Evans (hip, reportedly minor), Jadarian Price (chest), Jayden Reed (neck), J.K. Dobbins (hamstring), Dallas Goedert (knee), Jonathon Brooks (groin), Alec Pierce (leg), Caleb Douglas (ankle), Demarcus Robinson (ankle), David Njoku (knee), a stinger for Saquon Barkley, who did return to play, and more. Bookmark our league-leading news feed and set up app alerts for the best and most accurate information available.
This column will be published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings you in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position, covering those rostered in roughly 70% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues, from shallow standard options to deep PPR options. These opening weeks have shown the value in having ample depth/flexibility, as well as looking for the next big thing.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 3 Running Backs To Add
Pickups are in priority order
Jonah Coleman (monitor Dobbins' and RJ Harvey's statuses)
Emanuel Wilson (monitor Price's status)
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
Tyjae Spears
Mike Washington Jr.
Tank Bigsby
Braelon Allen
Keaton Mitchell
Brian Robinson
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Badie
Kyle Juszczyk
Samaje Perine
Sione Vaki
Devin Singletary
Seth McGowan
Kaleb Johnson
Demond Claiborne
Chris Brooks
Will Shipley
Emari Demercado
Week 3 Wide Receivers To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Denzel Boston
Devaughn Vele
Romeo Doubs
Tre Tucker
Keenan Allen (monitor Pierce's status)
Khalil Shakir (monitor Moore's status)
Xavier Worthy
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman (monitor Zay Flowers' status)
Adonai Mitchell
Keon Coleman (monitor Moore's status)
Kayshon Boutte
Malik Washington
Kalif Raymond
Rashid Shaheed
Xavier Hutchinson
Mack Hollins
Chris Bell
Pat Bryant
Ryan Flournoy
Antonio Williams
Malachi Fields
Kendrick Bourne
Joshua Palmer
Germie Bernard
Jaylin Noel
Cody White
Ryan Miller
Konata Mumpfield
Skyy Moore
Week 3 Tight Ends To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Dalton Schultz
Oronde Gadsden
Darren Waller
Michael Mayer
Terrance Ferguson
Kenyon Sadiq
Pat Freiermuth
T.J. Hockenson
Dawson Knox
Johnny Mundt
Week 3 Quarterbacks To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 3:
Kyler Murray (expected for Week 3)
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
Marcus Mariota
Malik Willis
C.J. Stroud
Daniel Jones
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
Tyson Bagent (monitor Caleb Williams' status)
Drew Lock (monitor Sam Darnold's status)
Geno Smith
Cam Ward
Michael Penix Jr. (will he play and invigorate the offense?)
Deshaun Watson
Jack Strand
Carson Wentz (monitor Murray's status)
Week 3 Defenses To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 3:
Kansas City Chiefs D/ST
Minnesota Vikings D/ST
Green Bay Packers D/ST
Carolina Panthers D/ST
New York Giants D/ST
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST
Las Vegas Raiders D/ST
New Orleans Saints D/ST
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jonah Coleman, Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston, Emanuel Wilson, Tank Bigsby, Keon Coleman, Oronde Gadsden, Marcus Mariota, and Tyson Bagent. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jonah Coleman, Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston, Emanuel Wilson, Tank Bigsby, Keon Coleman, Oronde Gadsden, Marcus Mariota, and Tyson Bagent. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jonah Coleman, Tre Tucker, Denzel Boston, Emanuel Wilson, Tank Bigsby, Keon Coleman, Oronde Gadsden, Marcus Mariota, Tyson Bagent:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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