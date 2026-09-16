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Top Fantasy Football D/ST Rankings (Weeks 2, 3, 4, 5) - Defense Streamers and Starts (2026)

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Buccaneers Defense - Fantasy Football DST Streamers, Defense Rankings, IDP Vita Vea

Joey's best fantasy football defense streamers and D/ST rankings for Weeks 2, 3, 4, 5 in 2026. NFL team defense streamers and starts based on strength of schedule.

In This Article hide
D/ST Strength of Schedule: Weeks 2-5
Week 2 D/ST Streamers
Recruit Streamers
Fool’s Gold Streamers
D/ST Streaming Action Plan
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our fantasy football D/ST streamers and starts for Weeks 2, 3, 4, and 5 of the 2026 season. This article will identify the best D/ST to pick up for this week and in the weeks ahead. 

If you are someone who likes to stream defenses in fantasy football every week, this should be your go-to article for the season. Each week of the 2026 fantasy season, we will go through the best defenses to pick up for one week, the top defenses that have a great upcoming schedule, and one defense to avoid streaming for that specific week.

We will dive into multiple defense targets for the next four weeks of the fantasy season (Weeks 2, 3, 4, 5). If you want our Week 2 D/ST fantasy football D/ST rankings, be sure to check out that link. 

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

D/ST Strength of Schedule: Weeks 2-5

The best way to get a leg up on your league mates is to plan out your defenses for the next few weeks. Sometimes, rostering two defenses at this point in the season is a smart strategy. This strategy could help you play the best defenses that week and potentially the week after. For example, if you drafted the Jaguars D/ST and then picked up the Buccaneers before Week 1 started, your first two weeks were then covered.

In this article, we will break down the best defensive streamers into four categories (Temporary, Part-Time, Recruit, and Fool's Gold). You can find descriptions of each streamer type below. We will also only look at defenses that are rostered in under 50% of ESPN leagues.

  • “TemporaryStreamer: D/ST with a good matchup in Week 2
  • “Part-TimeStreamer: D/ST with multiple nice matchups in a row
  • “RecruitStreamer: D/ST with an easy upcoming schedule that you pick up earlier to stash on your bench
  • Fool’s GoldStreamer: D/ST that on paper looks like a good option, but should be avoided 

 

Week 2 D/ST Streamers

Kansas City Chiefs D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)

  • Week 2 Opponent: Indianapolis Colts
  • ESPN Rostership: 35.2%
  • Over-Under: 47.5 points
  • Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 20.5

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a dominant defensive performance on Monday night against the Denver Broncos. This group totaled four sacks, forced one fumble, had an interception, and allowed just 10 points to a Broncos team that just played in the AFC Championship game last season. Kansas City also totaled 25 pressures in that contest in Week 1.

All that sets up this Chiefs D/ST as a strong part-time streamer over the next few weeks. This Kansas City defense could be started in most formats in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts offense struggled a bit in their season opener, and the Chiefs have a prime opportunity to get to Daniel Jones in this game. Indianapolis' offensive line allowed 18 total pressures in Week 1.

After this matchup against the Colts, the Chiefs will have two more plus matchups in Weeks 3 and 4. This D/ST will play the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, and the Raiders in Week 4. That's enough reason to be aggressive for this Kansas City defense on waivers in your league. This unit is a top-10 play in three straight weeks.

 

Green Bay Packers D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)

  • Week 2 Opponent: New York Jets
  • ESPN Rostership: 16.2%
  • Over-Under: 44.5 points 
  • Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 20.5

The Green Bay Packers did not have a great defensive performance in Week 1. This defense allowed 39 points to the Carson Wentz-led Vikings offense last week and was definitely missing Micah Parsons out there. Although Parsons is still out for the next few weeks, this Packers D/ST has some fantasy potential over the next few weeks.

Green Bay will play the New York Jets in Week 2 and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. Both are strong matchups for this D/ST. The Jets have some talent on the offensive side in Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, but Geno Smith is the reason why this Packers defense is a solid start this week. This unit will then face a Falcons offense that might be forced to start Cooper Rush again.

Those two upcoming matchups are more than enough reason to pick up this Packers D/ST this week. Following the back-to-back matchups against the Jets and Falcons, this group could be dropped after that Week 3 game. Green Bay will play the Buccaneers in Week 4, the Bears in Week 5, the Cowboys in Week 6, and the Lions in Week 7.

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST (Temporary/Part-Time Streamer)

  • Week 2 Opponent: Cleveland Browns
  • ESPN Rostership: 13.1%
  • Over-Under: 41.5 points
  • Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 16.5

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the best defenses to roll with in Week 2. Despite allowing 27 points and totaling just one sack in last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, this D/ST should be in for a much better performance this week. That's because the Buccaneers will face arguably the worst offense in football, the Cleveland Browns.

Last week, the Jaguars defense totaled five sacks, forced two fumbles (recovered one), and recorded an interception while allowing only 10 points to the Browns. While Jacksonville does have more firepower on its defense than the Buccaneers do, this is still a prime opportunity for the Tampa Bay D/ST to have a big game. The Browns have scored under 19 points in each of Deshaun Watson's last eight starts.

The Buccaneers could then potentially be used again in Week 3 if Kyler Murray is still out. Tampa Bay could get pressure up front, and Wentz has shown some inconsistency under center over the last few years. If you only want this D/ST for one week, though, this is the matchup to start them in.

 

San Francisco 49ers D/ST (Part-Time Streamer)

  • Week 2 Opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • ESPN Rostership: 7.7%
  • Over-Under: 45.5 points
  • Opponent’s Implied Total Points: 16

The San Francisco 49ers put together an incredible defensive performance against the Los Angeles Rams in their season opener. They allowed just seven points while forcing two turnovers (one interception and one fumble). The good news now for this D/ST is that they have some favorable matchups upcoming in the next few weeks.

The 49ers will play the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. San Francisco's defense is a must-start this week against a poor Dolphins offense. Malik Willis threw an interception and was sacked five times in his first start with the Dolphins last week. This unit is my top-ranked D/ST for this upcoming week.

If this defense has another strong performance in Week 2, this group could be started again in Week 3 against the Cardinals. Arizona has some exciting weapons in the passing game, but this defense just stopped the reigning MVP last week. The 49ers could also be used in Week 5 against the Seahawks if Sam Darnold is still sidelined.

 

Recruit Streamers

If you have Week 2 already figured out, let's look ahead at some defensive options that you could start in Week 3:

  • New Orleans Saints (3.1% rostership) - Week 3 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
  • New York Giants (2.4% rostership) - Week 3 opponent: Tennessee Titans
  • Carolina Panthers (1% rostership) - Week 3 opponent: Cleveland Browns

 

Fool’s Gold Streamers

Chicago Bears D/ST vs. Minnesota Vikings

  • Week 2 Opponent: Minnesota Vikings
  • ESPN Rostership: 9.6%

There are some fantasy managers who might be thinking about starting this Bears D/ST in Week 2. The Vikings will likely start Wentz again, with Murray in the concussion protocol. However, Wentz threw the ball well last week, and this Bears defense really struggled against Bryce Young last week. The Panthers scored 37 points in Week 1.

With the Bears missing several key members in the secondary right now, it's best to pivot away from this D/ST in Week 2. There are far better options to roll with. I have this Chicago defense ranked outside the top-15 in my weekly rankings for this week. So, this unit is really only an option in deeper formats.

 

D/ST Streaming Action Plan

Planning out your fantasy D/ST might require some work, but it might be necessary to target the best matchups every single week. Here is how I would line up my defensive streams across the first four weeks

  • Week 2: Stream the 49ers versus the Dolphins
  • Week 3: Stream the Chiefs versus the Dolphins
  • Week 4: Stream the Vikings versus the Dolphins
  • Week 5: Stream the Browns versus the Jets

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