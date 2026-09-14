👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Football Pickups Include Devaughn Vele, Kaelon Black, Tre' Harris, Kendre Miller, Rashod Bateman, Mike Gesicki, more

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Kendre Miller - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Top free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 2?
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Running Backs - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Wide Receivers - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Tight Ends - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Quarterbacks - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 2 Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

After an exciting weekend of NFL action, it's time to hit the waiver wire to help find that player who can bolster your roster. At RotoBaller HQ, we have freshly updated our waiver wire rankings to account for the latest news and injuries with our fantasy football waiver wire rankings before Week 2 of 2026. Whether your fantasy football team crushed it or struggled, we ranked the top 85 players and who you should be prioritizing on the waiver wire. 

Several players still have low ownership percentages but could make an impact or will have a bigger role now due to injuries. With Zay Flowers and Ja'Kobi Lane both dealing with injuries, does Rashod Bateman become the de facto Ravens WR1 if Flowers or Lane were to miss time? Is Michael Mayer worth adding despite the reports that superstar tight end Brock Bowers could be back by Week 2? Is Devaughn Vele the No. 1 wideout to pick up after catching seven of nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Lions?

Our Week 2 fantasy football waiver wire rankings will help answer these questions and many more -- they've been a staple on RotoBaller for years, bringing readers a quick-hit list of the top 75 fantasy football player names to consider as free agent pickups. For those new to this article series, RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano brings you these waiver wire rankings in priority order. Good luck on waivers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Who To Pick Up Before Fantasy Football Week 2?

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league, depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Jalen Coker WR 61 Add in All Leagues
2 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 66 Add in All Leagues
3 Devaughn Vele WR 7 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
4 Xavier Worthy WR 56 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
5 Jakobi Meyers WR 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
6 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Kaelon Black RB 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Romeo Doubs WR 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Tyjae Spears RB 39 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Tyler Allgeier RB 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 49 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Khalil Shakir WR 43 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
13 Woody Marks RB 50 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
14 Tre' Harris WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
15 Kendre Miller RB 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
16 Mike Washington Jr. RB 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Braelon Allen RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Keaton Mitchell RB 40 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
19 Tre Tucker WR 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Dalton Schultz TE 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Keenan Allen WR 27 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
22 Rashod Bateman WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Rashid Shaheed WR 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Brenton Strange TE 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Denzel Boston WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Caleb Douglas WR 12 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
27 Dontayvion Wicks WR 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Kendrick Bourne WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
30 Michael Mayer TE 26 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
31 Terrance Ferguson TE 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 T.J. Hockenson TE 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
33 Pat Freiermuth TE 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
34 Mike Gesicki TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
35 Adonai Mitchell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
36 Antonio Williams WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
37 Malachi Fields WR 12 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
38 Samaje Perine RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
39 Jonah Coleman RB 33 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
40 Tank Bigsby RB 34 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
41 Kenyon Sadiq TE 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
42 Brian Robinson RB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
43 Emmett Johnson RB 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
44 David Njoku TE 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
45 Ray Davis RB 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
46 Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
47 George Holani RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
48 Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
49 Emari Demercado RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
50 Malik Washington WR 14 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
51 Chris Bell WR 9 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
52 Demarcus Robinson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
53 Jaylin Noel WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Kalif Raymond WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
55 Elijah Sarratt WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Pat Bryant WR 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
58 Raheim Sanders RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Chris Brooks RB 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
60 Devin Singletary RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
61 Jahdae Walker WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Jordan Love QB 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Tyler Shough QB 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Baker Mayfield QB 58 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Malik Willis QB 40 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
67 C.J. Stroud QB 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
68 Bryce Young QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
69 Daniel Jones QB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
70 Jacoby Brissett QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
71 Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
72 Kirk Cousins QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
73 Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 Drew Lock QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Cam Ward QB 12 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Carson Wentz QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Baltimore Ravens DST 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 San Francisco 49ers DST 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Cincinnati Bengals DST 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Green Bay Packers DST 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Chicago Bears DST 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Carolina Panthers DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Atlanta Falcons DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 New York Jets DST 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Top names include Kendre Miller, Bryce Young, Mike Gesicki, George Holani, and Devaughn Vele. We recap why these players rostered under 55% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar before Week 2:

Kendre Miller, RB, Saints

Week 2 Waiver Wire Ranking: 15

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller rushed for 30 yards on nine rushing attempts and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. Miller logged the Saints' first touchdown with an eight-yard score to cut the lead to 21-7. Surprisingly, the 24-year-old was heavily used in the running back rotation and even vultured starter Travis Etienne Jr.'s touchdown. Miller and Etienne both had nine rushing attempts on Sunday.

Etienne was more efficient on the ground, averaging 5.1 yards per carry compared to Miller's 3.3. Still, Miller's usage is puzzling since the Saints signed Etienne to a four-year, $52 million contract this offseason. Miller wasn't targeted, but did log 26 snaps and six routes run. Fantasy managers searching for help at running back can look to add Miller as he's widely available and only rostered in 1% of Fantasy Yahoo leagues. He's a desperation FLEX at best in a road matchup against the Ravens in Week 2.

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers

Week 2 QB Waiver Wire Ranking: 6

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young completed 23 of his 37 pass attempts for 361 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's 59-37 loss against the Chicago Bears. He also logged an additional 10 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, bringing him to a total of four touchdowns on Sunday. Other than the loss, the only real blemish on Young's stat line was the one interception. He did take two sacks, but that's not an alarming number considering he attempted 37 passes, and the Panthers' offense ran 62 plays.

It's fair to assume that Young's counting stats will come back down to earth in a lower-scoring game that doesn't require him to pass as much, but at least he showed that he's capable of going toe-to-toe against one of the best teams in football. He should remain in the low-end QB1 tier for next week's very favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

 

George Holani, RB, Seahawks

Week 2 Waiver Wire Ranking: 47

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani was relatively involved in Seattle's win over the New England Patriots. Rookie running back Jadarian Price drew the start, but Holani entered the game on the first drive, played 46% of the snaps, and recorded eight carries to Price's 10. Holani did not catch his only target of the game. Although Holani received a fair number of touches relative to Price, he was far less explosive. Price averaged 5.2 yards per carry to Holani's 3.6.

However, it is clear that the Seahawks would like to work at least two running backs into the offense. As the offense improves, so too should the effectiveness of both backs. If Holani's yards per carry increase and he catches a couple of targets per game, he may garner flex appeal as long as Zach Charbonnet (knee) is out. Holani was also active when the Seahawks were near the goal line, suggesting that he possesses potential touchdown upside. He is worth rostering to see what happens over the next couple of weeks.

Mike Gesicki, TE, Bengals

Week 2 Waiver Wire Ranking: 34

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki caught five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in the 33-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gesicki stepped up to the plate in a big way in the season opener, finishing with the most receptions, targets, and receiving yards on the team. Despite being entrenched in a deep tight end room in Cincinnati, Gesicki was able to make his mark. Star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for fewer receiving yards than Gesicki in an outstanding performance on Sunday.

Fantasy managers may want to consider adding Gesicki heading into his Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans are a tough matchup, but most of the defensive focus should be on the wide receivers and star running back Chase Brown. Gesicki could establish himself as a sneaky TE option moving forward, but fantasy managers may need to see some consistency out of him before plugging him into lineups.

Devaughn Vele, WR, Saints

Week 2 Waiver Wire Ranking: 3

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele caught seven of nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough found Vele for a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter to cut the lead to 21-14. Vele lined up as the Saints WR2 behind Chris Olave and was second on the team in receptions, receiving yards, and targets. His longest catch of the day was a 31-yard reception, which led to a Saints field goal.

The 28-year-old will see an uptick in snaps and targets in the short term with rookie Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) on injured reserve. Vele logged 82 snaps, had 58 routes run, and had a good rapport with Shough in Sunday's loss. With Tyson injured, Vele carved himself out a role and could become a key part of the Saints' offense along with Olave, Juwan Johnson, and Travis Etienne Jr. Vele is RotoBaller's No. 3-ranked waiver wire pickup and will look to build on Sunday's performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

 

Running Backs - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 26 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyjae Spears RB 39 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Woody Marks RB 50 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendre Miller RB 1 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braelon Allen RB 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keaton Mitchell RB 40 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 4 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Jonah Coleman RB 33 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tank Bigsby RB 34 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Brian Robinson RB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 19 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Ray Davis RB 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
George Holani RB 4 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Sione Vaki RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Emari Demercado RB 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Raheim Sanders RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Chris Brooks RB 2 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Devin Singletary RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jalen Coker WR 61 Add in All Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 66 Add in All Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 7 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Xavier Worthy WR 56 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Jakobi Meyers WR 51 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Romeo Doubs WR 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 49 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Khalil Shakir WR 43 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Tre' Harris WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tre Tucker WR 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 27 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Rashod Bateman WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rashid Shaheed WR 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Denzel Boston WR 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 12 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Flournoy WR 8 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Adonai Mitchell WR 16 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malachi Fields WR 12 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malik Washington WR 14 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Chris Bell WR 9 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Demarcus Robinson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jaylin Noel WR 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kalif Raymond WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Elijah Sarratt WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Bryant WR 7 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jahdae Walker WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Dalton Schultz TE 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brenton Strange TE 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 26 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 22 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 6 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Kenyon Sadiq TE 14 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
David Njoku TE 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 2:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jordan Love QB 68 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Shough QB 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield QB 58 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Malik Willis QB 40 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
C.J. Stroud QB 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Bryce Young QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Daniel Jones QB 25 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 7 Add in 2QB Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 10 Add in 2QB Leagues
Kirk Cousins QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 5 Add in 2QB Leagues
Drew Lock QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues
Cam Ward QB 12 Add in 2QB Leagues
Carson Wentz QB 1 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 2 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 2:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Baltimore Ravens DST 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
San Francisco 49ers DST 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cincinnati Bengals DST 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Green Bay Packers DST 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chicago Bears DST 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Carolina Panthers DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Atlanta Falcons DST 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New York Jets DST 3 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 2 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 5 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

  • Week 2 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
  • Week 2 FAAB waiver wire bids
  • Week 2 running back waiver wire pickups
  • Week 2 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
  • Week 2 tight end waiver wire pickups
  • Week 2 quarterback waiver wire pickups
  • Week 2 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
  • Week 2 kicker streamers and pickups

 

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Devaughn Vele, Kaleon Black, Tre'Harris, Kendre Miller, Braelon Allen, Rashod Bateman, Denzel Boston, Ryan Flournoy, Michael Mayer, Mike Gesicki, George Holani, and Jaylin Noel. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Mike Washington, MarShawn Lloyd, Najee Harris, Tre Tucker, Jalen McMillan, Terrance Ferguson, Najee Harris, Ryan Flournoy, Rashod Bateman, Emmett Johnson, Caleb Douglas, Malachi Fields, Pat Bryant. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Devaughn Vele, Kaleon Black, Tre'Harris, Kendre Miller, Braelon Allen, Rashod Bateman, Denzel Boston, Ryan Flournoy, Michael Mayer, Mike Gesicki, George Holani, and Jaylin Noel:

Devaughn Vele
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jalen Coker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyjae Spears
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Devaughn Vele
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devaughn Vele
vs
Woody Marks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kaelon Black
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Harris
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kendre Miller
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Braelon Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keenan Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Devaughn Vele
vs
Caleb Douglas
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Devaughn Vele
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Antonio Williams
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre Harris
Kendre Miller
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendre Miller
vs
Braelon Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Woody Marks
Kendre Miller
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kendre Miller
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kendre Miller
vs
Tre Tucker
Kendre Miller
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashod Bateman
Kendre Miller
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Kendre Miller
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kendre Miller
vs
Brenton Strange
Kendre Miller
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kendre Miller
vs
Tank Bigsby
Kendre Miller
vs
Brian Robinson
Kendre Miller
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Ray Davis
Kendre Miller
vs
Sione Vaki
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Braelon Allen
vs
Tre Tucker
Braelon Allen
vs
Tre Harris
Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Braelon Allen
vs
Kaelon Black
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Braelon Allen
vs
Khalil Shakir
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Braelon Allen
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears
Braelon Allen
vs
Caleb Douglas
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Samaje Perine
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonah Coleman
Braelon Allen
vs
Tank Bigsby
Braelon Allen
vs
Brian Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Ray Davis
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keenan Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Rashod Bateman
vs
Brenton Strange
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre Tucker
Rashod Bateman
vs
Denzel Boston
Rashod Bateman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rashod Bateman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Rashod Bateman
vs
Braelon Allen
Rashod Bateman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Rashod Bateman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kendre Miller
Rashod Bateman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Tre Harris
Rashod Bateman
vs
Michael Mayer
Rashod Bateman
vs
Kaelon Black
Rashod Bateman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashod Bateman
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashod Bateman
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashod Bateman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashod Bateman
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashod Bateman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rashod Bateman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Denzel Boston
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashod Bateman
Denzel Boston
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Schultz
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Mayer
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Denzel Boston
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Braelon Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Mike Gesicki
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen Coker
Denzel Boston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Denzel Boston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Denzel Boston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Michael Mayer
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ryan Flournoy
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Denzel Boston
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brenton Strange
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mike Gesicki
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Rashod Bateman
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Antonio Williams
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Keenan Allen
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malachi Fields
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dalton Schultz
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Samaje Perine
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jalen Coker
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Khalil Shakir
Michael Mayer
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Michael Mayer
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Michael Mayer
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Mayer
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Caleb Douglas
Michael Mayer
vs
Mike Gesicki
Michael Mayer
vs
Denzel Boston
Michael Mayer
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Michael Mayer
vs
Brenton Strange
Michael Mayer
vs
Antonio Williams
Michael Mayer
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Michael Mayer
vs
Malachi Fields
Michael Mayer
vs
Rashod Bateman
Michael Mayer
vs
Samaje Perine
Michael Mayer
vs
Keenan Allen
Michael Mayer
vs
Jonah Coleman
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Mayer
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Michael Mayer
vs
David Njoku
Michael Mayer
vs
Eli Raridon
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Antonio Williams
Mike Gesicki
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Malachi Fields
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
vs
Samaje Perine
Mike Gesicki
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jonah Coleman
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Gesicki
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brian Robinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Gesicki
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
vs
David Njoku
Mike Gesicki
vs
Eli Raridon
George Holani
vs
Ted Hurst
George Holani
vs
Sione Vaki
George Holani
vs
Ray Davis
George Holani
vs
Emari Demercado
George Holani
vs
David Njoku
George Holani
vs
Malik Washington
George Holani
vs
Emmett Johnson
George Holani
vs
Chris Bell
George Holani
vs
Brian Robinson
George Holani
vs
Jaylin Noel
George Holani
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
George Holani
vs
Kalif Raymond
George Holani
vs
Tank Bigsby
George Holani
vs
Demarcus Robinson
George Holani
vs
Jonah Coleman
George Holani
vs
Elijah Sarratt
George Holani
vs
Samaje Perine
George Holani
vs
Pat Bryant
George Holani
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
George Holani
vs
Tyjae Spears
George Holani
vs
Tyler Allgeier
George Holani
vs
Woody Marks
George Holani
vs
Kaelon Black
George Holani
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
George Holani
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jaylin Noel
vs
Chris Bell
Jaylin Noel
vs
Kalif Raymond
Jaylin Noel
vs
Malik Washington
Jaylin Noel
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Jaylin Noel
vs
Emari Demercado
Jaylin Noel
vs
Elijah Sarratt
Jaylin Noel
vs
Sione Vaki
Jaylin Noel
vs
Pat Bryant
Jaylin Noel
vs
George Holani
Jaylin Noel
vs
Seth McGowan
Jaylin Noel
vs
Ted Hurst
Jaylin Noel
vs
Raheim Sanders
Jaylin Noel
vs
Ray Davis
Jaylin Noel
vs
Chris Brooks
Jaylin Noel
vs
David Njoku
Jaylin Noel
vs
Devin Singletary
Jaylin Noel
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jaylin Noel
vs
Jahdae Walker
Jaylin Noel
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylin Noel
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylin Noel
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jaylin Noel
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylin Noel
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jaylin Noel
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaylin Noel
vs
Khalil Shakir

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Biggest Week 1 Fantasy Football Busts
DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown
Waiver Wire Express - Week 2 Lightning Round
Broncos vs. Chiefs: MNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Caleb Williams

Absolutely Spectacular in Shootout Win Over Panthers
David Montgomery

Scores Three Times in First Game with Texans
Jonathan Taylor

Opens the Season with a Two-Touchdown Performance
George Pickens

Flops In Week 1 Loss
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Jalen Coker

Emerges as Top Target in Loss
Lamar Jackson

Looks Impressive During Season Opener
Ja'Kobi Lane

to Miss Several Weeks After Suffering Wrist Fracture
Brock Bowers

Spotted Walking Unassisted with Leg Sleeve
Zay Flowers

Questionable for Week 2 with Hamstring Injury
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Enters Miami with Huge Expectations
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Sam Darnold

Could Miss 4-6 Weeks with Glute Injury
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Koby Brea

Faces Crowded Suns Rotation
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Dean Wade

Slots Into Sixers' Second Unit
Justin Jefferson

Goes Off In Vikings' Comeback Against Packers
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign and Waive Hank Morgan
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Sign Christian Shumate to a Training Camp Contract
D'Andre Swift

Posts Massive Three-Touchdown Game
Ashton Jeanty

Leads Raiders to Week 1 Win vs. Dolphins
Ladd McConkey

Questionable with Chest Injury
Malik Nabers

Active for Week 1 Against Cowboys
Drake London

an Enormous Letdown in Season-Opening Loss
Kyler Murray

Won't Return to Week 1 Contest
Parker Washington

Leads Jaguars in Receiving in Week 1 Blowout
Trevor Lawrence

Stellar in Rout of Browns
Kyler Murray

Being Evaluated for a Concussion on Sunday
Colston Loveland

a Bust in Week 1 vs. Panthers
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Sean Monahan

Fully Healthy Ahead of New Season
Dylan Larkin

Will Join Red Wings for Camp Despite Trade Request
Mark Stone

Signs Two-Year Contract Extension
MON

Chris Kreider Joins Canadiens
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Payton Pritchard

Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Ziaire Williams

Eyes Starting Role with Lakers
Joel Embiid

Usage Could Slip Below a Career Low in 2026-27
Labaron Philon Jr.

Blocked by Sixers' Backcourt Depth
Julius Randle

Confident Nets Can Exceed Low Expectations
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
CFB

Georgia Tech's Jaylen Mbakwe Taken Off On Stretcher
Josh Hart

Says Knicks Are Not Satisfied with One Title
NBA

Nick Smith Jr. Agrees to One-Year Deal with Real Madrid
Stephen Curry

Warriors Give Stephen Curry His Pick on Extension Terms
Jalen Duren

Weighs $9.6 Million Qualifying Offer
New York Knicks

Igor Milicic Jr. Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
CFB

Arch Manning Dealing With Wrist Injury?
CFB

Kingston Lopa Has Three Interceptions
CFB

UCF's Alonza Barnett III Leaves Game Late Against Pitt
CFB

Star Tight End Terrance Carter Jr. Out Against Oregon State
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
CFB

Arizona State Loses Starting Right Guard
CFB

Kip Lewis Exits Again
CFB

Kip Lewis Returns After Leaving With Knee Injury
CFB

Kip Lewis Exits Oklahoma's Critical Matchup With Michigan
CFB

Oklahoma State Will Start New Left Tackle Against Oregon
CFB

Tory Blaylock Expected to Return for Oklahoma vs. Michigan
CFB

SMU's Ahmaad Moses Expected to Be Out for Week 2 vs. UC Davis
CFB

Two Key Indiana Defenders are Out for Week 2 vs. Howard
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
CFB

KJ Duff Delivers Big Again in Week 2 Loss
CFB

Lincoln Kienholz Posts Huge Performance in Week 2
Zach Edey

Eyeing Full Health for Opening Night
CFB

Daymion Sanford a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
New York Knicks

Knicks Show Interest in Tony Bradley
CFB

Keyjuan Brown Injured in Week 2 Win
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Lamont Butler
CFB

AK Dear, Michael Carroll Out in Week 2 with Injuries
Sergio de Larrea

Sergio De Larrea Pushes for Backup Role
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Floated as Knicks' Guard Insurance
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Could Land in Boston
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
CFB

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
CFB

Mike Matthews Holds Upside in Week 2
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
Chris Kreider

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Biggest Week 1 Fantasy Football Busts
DFS Lineup Picks: Monday Night Showdown
Waiver Wire Express - Week 2 Lightning Round
Broncos vs. Chiefs: MNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em