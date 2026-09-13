Ladd McConkey Questionable with Chest Injury
Ladd McConkey (chest) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Arizona Cardinals. McConkey initially exited near the end of the third quarter after failing to haul in a pass from Justin Herbert over the middle of the field. He was down on the field in pain, and medical personnel quickly took him to the locker room for evaluation. At the time of his departure, McConkey had caught five of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown. It was an impressive showing, but not quite enough to give the Chargers a lead. Los Angeles is surely hopeful that McConkey will be able to return to the contest in the fourth quarter as they try to mount a late comeback. In the meantime, Quentin Johnston and Tre' Harris will step up as the Chargers' top wide receivers.
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Source: Los Angeles Chargers