Mike Gesicki Leads Bengals In Week 1 Win
Mike Gesicki caught five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in the 33-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gesicki stepped up to the plate in a big way in the season opener, finishing with the most receptions, targets, and receiving yards on the team. Despite being entrenched in a deep tight end room in Cincinnati, Gesicki was able to make his mark. Star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for fewer receiving yards than Gesicki in an outstanding Week 1 performance. Fantasy managers may want to consider adding Gesicki heading into his Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans. The Texans are a tough matchup, but most of the defensive focus should be on the wide receivers and star running back Chase Brown. Gesicki could establish himself as a sneaky TE option moving forward, but fantasy managers may need to see some consistency out of him before plugging him into lineups.
Source: NFL - Twitter
Source: NFL - Twitter