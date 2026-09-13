Ja'Marr Chase Disappoints In Week 1 Win
Mike Gesicki, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown. It may be relevant to note that despite not entering the game with an injury designation, Chase was listed DNP in Friday's practice. It remains to be seen if the knee issue had anything to do with his abnormal performance in Week 1. If all is well, Chase should be considered a massive bounce-back candidate for Week 2 against the Houston Texans. The Texans were one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, but the Buffalo Bills were able to drop 36 points against them in Week 1, so Cincinnati may be able to do the same. Chase should still be considered a must-start WR1 heading into Week 2, despite the disappointing season debut.
Source: Bengals.com
Source: Bengals.com