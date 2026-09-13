MarShawn Lloyd a Risky Flex Play in Week 1
MarShawn Lloyd gets his first real chance to lead the backfield Sunday against Minnesota. Josh Jacobs is unavailable, and Lloyd sits first on the depth chart ahead of Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson. The opportunity is there. The track record is not. Lloyd has seven regular-season touches since entering the NFL in 2024 after injuries wiped out almost all of his first two seasons. Green Bay could also work Brooks and Johnson into the rotation rather than immediately handing Lloyd a full workload. Minnesota makes the debut tougher, too, after allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs last season. Lloyd should still see enough work to matter, especially if he gets the early-down and goal-line carries. Fantasy managers can use him as a low-end RB2 or flex, but there is enough uncertainty here to avoid treating him like a locked-in starter.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller