Ty Johnson Won't Play in Season Opener Against Texans
Ty Johnson (hamstring) is officially inactive for Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Houston Texans. Johnson didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so he was already trending in the wrong direction in the middle of last week. He did log a limited session on Friday and managed to enter the weekend listed as questionable. However, in the end, he won't play in the season opener. Johnson's biggest contributions last year came on passing downs, as nearly two-thirds of his touches were catches. He had more receiving yards than rushing yards, and he scored five touchdowns throughout the season despite playing behind James Cook. His absence on Sunday will put Ray Davis in the backup role behind Cook.
Source: Buffalo Bills
Source: Buffalo Bills