Payton Pritchard Viewed as a $22 Million Extension Candidate
Payton Pritchard should be worth about $22 million per year on his next contract, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe said on the Big 3 NBA podcast. Washburn called Pritchard one of the league's biggest bargains, and the 2024-25 Sixth Man of the Year has a three-year extension window worth roughly $67 million opening in October. Pritchard is making $7.8 million this season and $8.3 million in 2027-28, so a raise is coming if Boston wants to lock him in early. He earned it with career highs of 17.0 points, 5.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 32.4 minutes last season. The fantasy concern is usage. Jayson Tatum is back, and Paul George arrived in the Jaylen Brown trade, so Pritchard may not match last year's scoring volume. The threes and assists should still travel, but 17.0 points reads more like a ceiling than a baseline.
Source: Celtics on CLNS
Source: Celtics on CLNS