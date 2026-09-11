Walker Kessler Pegged as Worth the Lakers' Price
Walker Kessler (shoulder) cost a steep price, but Yahoo Sports senior NBA analyst Kevin O'Connor said his fit in Los Angeles could make the move worth it. The Lakers sent Utah two unprotected first-round picks and two first-round swaps before signing Kessler to a four-year, $130 million deal. The 7-foot-2 big man is fully cleared after left shoulder surgery limited him to five games in 2025-26, and that short sample drives the fantasy case: 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.8 blocks on 70.3 percent shooting. Playing as Luka Doncic's primary rim-runner should keep the field-goal percentage elite and give Kessler a path to career-best scoring volume. The Lakers have Kevon Looney and other frontcourt depth behind him, but Kessler is the clear starter if the shoulder holds up.
Source: Kevin O'Connor
Source: Kevin O'Connor