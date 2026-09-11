Khaman Maluach in Line for Bigger Role
Khaman Maluach should see his role expand with Mark Williams (shoulder) sidelined, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. Williams underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and is expected to miss at least five months, leaving Maluach and Oso Ighodaro as the main internal center options. The 2025 lottery pick barely cracked the rotation as a rookie, averaging 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds across 46 games, but he raised his profile in Las Vegas by averaging 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks over four Summer League games while shooting 53.2 percent. Ighodaro is the steadier connector and Marks noted Phoenix was plus-5.1 points per 100 possessions with him at center last season, so Maluach will not be handed the job outright. Still, the size, blocks, and rebounding upside make him a clear camp riser.
Source: Bobby Marks
Source: Bobby Marks