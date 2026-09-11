Jeremiyah Love Officially Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 1
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, per Darren Urban of azcardinals.com. The third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Love is battling an ankle injury that he suffered during Arizona's second preseason game and is expected to be a game-time decision in Week 1. The 21-year-old is widely regarded as an elite running back prospect after recording over 3,000 scrimmage yards and 40 touchdowns across his final two collegiate seasons at Notre Dame. Given his high-end talent, Love's season-long upside for fantasy managers is considerable. However, even if he's active in Week 1, it seems likely that Arizona will manage Love's workload by giving plenty of touches to veteran running back Tyler Allgeier. Assuming he's able to play on Sunday, fantasy managers should view Love as a high-end flex option against the Chargers.
Source: azcardinals.com - Darren Urban
Source: azcardinals.com - Darren Urban