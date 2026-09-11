Lamar Jackson to Show Off New Look in Week 1
Lamar Jackson heads to Indianapolis to take on the Colts Sunday afternoon and will debut a revamped Ravens' offense. According to Baltimore Ravens staff writer Clifton Brown, offense coordinator Declan Doyle and the Ravens' coaching staff have changed how Jackson will operate from the pocket, and Jackson will take more snaps under center to use play-action elements. This is a marked departure from Jackson's over 80% drop-back pass rate from pistol or shotgun formations last season, and Jackson will also be taking snaps from a new center, Jovaughn Gwyn, making his first NFL start. Sunday will also be the first time that fantasy managers will see Jackson play for a head coach not named John Harbaugh since the veteran quarterback sat out each of the three preseason games led by new head coach Jesse Minter. Each of these factors adds uncertainty about how Lamar and the broader offense will operate; however, players, coaches, and fans alike remain optimistic the changes will lead to a more dynamic and efficient offense. Despite disappointing fantasy managers last year, Jackson managed to generate +50 rushing yards over expectation (RYOE) across 67 total carries in 2025, including +20 RYOE gained across a career-low 24 designed runs. Last season, the Colts defense faced a season-low three designed QB runs and never faced more than one designed QB run in any game, which should give Lamar managers more confidence in trusting the multiple-time NFL MVP this Sunday to earn points with his legs. Fantasy managers almost certainly invested high draft capital in Lamar, and he is a must-start QB1 option in every fantasy football format in Week 1.
Source: Baltimore Ravens - Clifton Brown
Source: Baltimore Ravens - Clifton Brown