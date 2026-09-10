Jacob deGrom Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Jacob deGrom was dominant on the mound on Thursday in the 4-3 loss on the road against the division-rival Seattle Mariners. deGrom looked like his old Cy Young self by tossing six shutout innings with just one hit allowed, no walks, and 12 strikeouts. Unfortunately, the Rangers' bullpen was unable to hold a 3-0 lead after deGrom left, and he was not able to pick up a win for his fantasy managers. deGrom was nearly unhittable in this one and generated 20 swings and misses on his 92 total pitches on the day. After the strong performance, deGrom will carry a 3.80 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and a 186:38 K:BB in 149 1/3 innings pitched into his next scheduled outing next Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox. In his first meeting with Boston on June 13 of this year, deGrom had a no-decision but had a quality start, allowing two earned runs in six innings with zero walks and five strikeouts in the team's 6-3 loss.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com