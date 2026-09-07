Jesus Luzardo Dominates the Braves in Complete-Game Shutout
Jesus Luzardo was dominant on the mound on Monday in the team's 1-0 shutout victory over the division-rival Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Luzardo was at his best, tossing a complete-game shutout with only two hits allowed, one walk, and 12 strikeouts to win his 14th game of the season. It was the 28-year-old's first career shutout and complete game, so it was a special day as he continues to roll late in the 2026 season. In his last seven starts, Luzardo has gone at least 5 2/3 innings with two runs or fewer to lower his season ERA to 2.87 while also sporting a nice 1.08 WHIP and 221:52 K:BB in his 178 2/3 innings pitched on the season in his first year in Philadelphia. Luzardo has now reached the 200-strikeout mark in back-to-back seasons and three of his last four campaigns. He is a first-time All-Star this year and could be a difference-maker down the stretch as fantasy managers seek championships.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com