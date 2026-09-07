Max Anderson Hitting Well in Minors, Hopes For Promotion
Max Anderson has had a very consistent 2026 season in the minors, hitting .303 between Triple-A Toledo and Single-A Lakeland. Anderson missed some time in April with an undisclosed injury but has combined between the two minor league levels to hit 16 homers with 56 RBI with 64 runs scored in 389 at bats. The 24-year-old is the No. 11 prospect in the Tigers system and has a 50-grade hit tool with 50-grade power. The Tigers recently called up infielder John Peck ahead of Anderson so it is still a question mark whether Detroit will turn to Anderson prior to the end of this season. He has largely proven himself in the minors this year and would be a good addition to fantasy teams in terms of batting average and runs scored plus a little bit of pop in his bat.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball