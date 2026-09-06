Aidan Miller Gets Season Debut Under His Belt
Aidan Miller made his season debut on a rehab assignment with Single-A Clearwater on Saturday. The 22-year-old was 1-for-2 at the plate in his debut with a run scored. Miller returned to action on a rehab assignment for his back injury. The right-handed hitter is the No. 2 prospect in the Phillies system and has a well-rounded game with a 55-grade hit tool, 60-grade power, and 50-grade speed. The Phillies first round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of a Florida high school, Miller has good size at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds and made it all the way to Triple-A during the 2025 season. With a chance to get some games under his belt at the end of this season, Miller looks to be a solid dynasty league target. He promises to be one of the up and coming players at the shortstop position.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball