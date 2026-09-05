Lazaro Montes Starting on Bench on Saturday Against A's
Lazaro Montes (hip) is absent from the starting lineup on Saturday against the division-rival Athletics at T-Mobile Park after crashing into the outfield wall and injuring his hip on Friday night, according to MLB.com. Dominic Canzone is starting in right field and is batting in the two-hole against A's left-hander Jeffrey Springs. Montes is considered day-to-day with soreness in his left hip and appears to have avoided a significant injury, so the young outfielder could be back in action as early as Sunday's series finale against the A's. The Mariners' No. 5 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, put up big numbers in 123 minor-league games between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma this year before his call-up recently, slashing .249/.369/.558 with a .928 OPS, 38 home runs, 96 RBI, 99 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 542 plate appearances. For Montes' raw power alone, he is a worthy fantasy baseball stash in deep-mixed leagues. In his first three MLB games, the 21-year-old Cuban outfielder has gone 3-for-11 with a homer, three RBI, two runs, a walk, and four strikeouts. Montes is rostered in only 6% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com