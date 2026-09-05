Roki Sasaki Progresses Forward with Recovery
Roki Sasaki (blister) threw a side session on Friday with his blistered finger taped up for added protection. The 24-year-old last pitched on August 26, when he suffered from a blister that compromised his production on the mound. Since then, he has thrown multiple times, each time with his blister covered. The next step for him will be to remove the covering and throw to live batters. Once that happens without any setbacks, he will seemingly be ready to return to the Dodgers as either a starter or a long reliever. He is eligible to be activated on September 11, though there has been no talk about whether that is a reasonable target date for his activation.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com