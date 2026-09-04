Aaron Judge Won't Return Before Facing Live Pitching
Aaron Judge (rib) needs to face live pitching before being reinstated from the 60-day injured list, and he will not do that before the Yankees return home for the start of a series on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Hoch is "unofficially circling" Sept. 11 against the crosstown-rival New York Mets as a target date for Judge's return. "If I'm playing or not playing, it's going to be special," Judge said. "It's going to be a big day. That impacted not only a lot of New Yorkers, but the whole world and our whole country. I don't know about playing or not playing, but I'll definitely be there and soaking it all in." Judge is getting close to a return for the first time since late May due to a stress fracture in his rib, and he was able to take on-field batting practice at Petco Park before Friday's series opener in San Diego versus the Padres. It is clear the Yanks are not rushing the three-time MVP back, but fantasy managers should be getting excited about his imminent return. Judge could be a difference-maker in the fantasy postseason after he hit .248 (53-for-214) with 17 homers, 38 RBI, 43 runs, and five stolen bases in 59 games in the early portion of the 2026 campaign.
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch