Max Fried to be Piggybacked on Friday in San Diego
Will Warren piggyback left-hander Max Fried in Friday's series opener in San Diego against the Padres, manager Aaron Boone told Greg Joyce of the New York Post. Warren could slide back into the team's starting rotation after that, but the Yankees are still trying to sort everything out with a few days off upcoming. Fried is still making the start, but this means that he could be in for more of an abbreviated start at Petco Park, making it more difficult for the 32-year-old southpaw to earn a quality start for his fantasy managers. The three-time All-Star has been strong in his 16 starts (90 innings) in 2026 with the Yanks, going 4-4 with a 2.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 83 strikeouts in his second year in the Bronx. Fried has been on the injured list twice with left-elbow issues, though, and he went only 3 2/3 innings in his first start off the IL on Aug. 29 against the division-rival Boston Red Sox. The good news is that Fried has not allowed more than an earned run in any of his last four outings, but fantasy managers should not be banking on him going five or six innings on Friday night in SD against his former team.
Source: New York Post - Greg Joyce
Source: New York Post - Greg Joyce