Blue Jays Hope Shane Bieber Can Return This Year
Shane Bieber (shoulder) is scheduled to play catch on Friday, according to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic. No return timeline has been given for Bieber yet. The Blue Jays are hoping that he can return this year, but it is unclear if it will be a September thing or a "maybe in the playoffs" thing. Fantasy managers definitely should not be holding out hope that the veteran hurler will be able to help them down the stretch. If Bieber pitches at all again this year, it will most likely be if the Blue Jays make it into the postseason. The 31-year-old former two-time All-Star and Cy Young winner has gone 5-2 in his second year with the team with a 4.37 ERA (5.14 FIP) and 1.42 WHIP with 44 strikeouts and 24 walks in 55 2/3 innings across his 11 starts. Arm issues have hampered Bieber in recent seasons, and he has not reached the 20-start mark since 2023 with the Cleveland Guardians. Bieber was actually better in seven second-half starts for the Blue Jays before being shut down with a shoulder injury, posting a 2.84 ERA with 14 walks and 31 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched. He is rostered in only 38% of Yahoo leagues at the moment.
Source: The Athletic - Mitch Bannon
Source: The Athletic - Mitch Bannon