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Kemp Alderman's Stash Status Takes a Hit at the Wrong Time

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Sep 3, 2026, 3:37 PM ET

Miami Marlins outfield prospect Kemp Alderman is slumping at the wrong time, going 6-for-35 (.171) over his last 10 games at Triple-A Jacksonville with just one extra-base hit (a double). Perhaps most concerning is the strikeout rate, though, which stands at a high 32.5 percent for the year but came in at a whopping 41.0 percent during the recent 10-game slump. The Marlins' eighth-ranked prospect has big-time raw power and has tallied 18 home runs in 94 games for the Jumbo Shrimp this season, but the 6-foot-3 slugger doesn't look like he's going to force his way to the majors this season unless he turns things around in a hurry. The home run potential makes him intriguing for fantasy, but he'd be a drain on batting average, and with a low likelihood of getting called up at this point, the 24-year-old is more of a desperation stash for managers looking for power production.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
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