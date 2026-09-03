Zack Gelof Emerging as a Must-Add Waiver-Wire Target
Zack Gelof is hitting .256/.324/.453 with 15 home runs, 39 RBI, 57 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. The 26-year-old has had his season disrupted by two separate stints on the injured list due to hand and knee injuries. However, when healthy, Gelof has been highly productive. After posting a 45.5% strikeout rate across 101 plate appearances in 2025, Gelof has lowered his strikeout rate to a much more manageable 25.4% in 2026. He's also shown the ability to play second base, third base, and all three outfield spots, which helps keep him in the A's lineup every day and provides valuable multi-positional eligibility for fantasy managers. Gelof's barrel and hard-hit rates have come down a bit this year as he focuses on making more contact, but his hitter-friendly home environment in Sacramento helps prop up his power numbers. In any league where he's not already rostered, Gelof should be a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller