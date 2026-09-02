Nico Hoerner Re-Emerging as a High-End Middle Infielder Amidst Current Hot Streak
Nico Hoerner was hitting .263/.319/.361 with eight home runs, 62 RBI, 56 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases. With his minuscule 1.4% barrel rate and 28.2% hard-hit rate, Hoerner's power upside for fantasy managers is extremely limited. However, the 29-year-old's production has been trending upward in the second half. Across 176 plate appearances since the All-Star break, Hoerner has slashed .331/.352/.440 with four home runs, 24 RBI, 19 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. Hoerner's high-end defense at both second base and shortstop keeps him in the Cubs lineup every day, and his elite 8.7% strikeout rate should keep his batting average floor high even if his recent power surge cools off. With his sub-standard first half now behind him, Hoerner profiles as an extremely useful source of batting average, run production, and speed for fantasy managers down the stretch.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller