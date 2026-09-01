Deni Avdija Misses FIBA Qualifiers at Blazers' Request
Deni Avdija said in a social media post that the team did not clear him for Israel's August FIBA World Cup qualifying window. According to Aris Barkas of Eurohoops, Avdija called it a complex back injury, and earlier reporting traced it to a January rebound attempt. The first-time All-Star still finished 2025-26 with 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game, but the lingering back concern is worth tracking before camp. Ja Morant and Damian Lillard add more on-ball competition in Portland, so Avdija's fantasy ceiling may hinge on health and how much creation he keeps under Micah Nori.
Source: Aris Barkas
Source: Aris Barkas