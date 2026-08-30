Puka Nacua Expected to Avoid Commissioner's Exempt List
Puka Nacua is expected to avoid the Commissioner's Exempt List, according to Tom Pelissero. The NFL is not expected to place any additional players on paid leave Sunday, though Nacua's situation remains under league review. He is facing a civil lawsuit stemming from an alleged New Year's Eve incident, with his attorney disputing parts of the allegations. For now, Nacua remains available to the Rams. That's significant after he caught an NFL-high 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games last season. He also added 105 rushing yards and another score. Nacua avoiding the exempt list removes an immediate concern for fantasy managers heading toward Week 1, especially after Josh Jacobs was placed on it Sunday. The NFL review is still open, though, so Sunday's news should not be treated as a final ruling on whether Nacua could face discipline later.
Source: Tom Pelissero
Source: Tom Pelissero