Dolphins Acquire Quarterback Kyle McCord From the Packers
Kyle McCord from the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The move comes after the Dolphins sent QB Quinn Ewers to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday and waived Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski. The 23-year-old McCord, a sixth-round selection by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025 from Syracuse, will become the primary backup to another former Packers QB, Malik Willis. McCord has yet to take a snap in the NFL in a regular-season game, but he did look good in the preseason with Green Bay, throwing for 446 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions in three games played. With the move to South Beach, McCord is now one step away from becoming a starter in the NFL if Willis misses time with an injury.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter