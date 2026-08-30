Jake Browning Gets Released by Buccaneers
Jake Browning was released by the team on Sunday. Browning signed with the Bucs in March with the expectation that he'll be the backup to Baker Mayfield. The 30-year-old had a quiet preseason, completing 10-of-15 passing attempts for 86 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. He was outperformed by rookie Jalon Daniels, who snags the No. 2 job behind Mayfield. Browning made a handful of appearances during his time in Cincinnati whenever Joe Burrow was injured. It wouldn't be shocking to see Browning land elsewhere as a backup, but Daniels is the biggest winner here. There's some stash value for Daniels in deeper dynasty leagues.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter