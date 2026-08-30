Harold Fannin Jr. Has Position All to Himself, Comes with a Steep Price Tag
Harold Fannin Jr. faces minimal competition within his position group, setting him up for another big year in fantasy football. Fannin excelled as a rookie last year, despite dealing with inconsistent quarterback play and losing some volume to David Njoku. He finished his first pro season with 72 catches, 731 yards, and six touchdowns, ranking as the overall TE6 in PPR leagues. While subpar quarterback play likely awaits Fannin again in Year 2, he now has the tight end room all to himself after Njoku left in free agency. As a result, we can expect the Bowling Green product to rank as a mid-range TE1 once again this year. The only bad news is that his price tag has already adjusted to these 2026 expectations; he currently has an ADP of 80.6, which corresponds to the seventh round and makes him the eighth tight end off the board. You're not getting him at a discount, but you're not necessarily overpaying either. Fannin is being drafted ahead of George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Dallas Goedert, so managers will have some difficult decisions to make at the tight end position in the middle rounds of drafts this year.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller