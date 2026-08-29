Christian McCaffrey a Top Target in Drafts Despite Steep Price Tag

Aug 29, 2026, 9:54 PM ET
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McMaffrey has an average draft position of 6.4, making him a mid-first-round pick in most fantasy leagues this year. That's a hefty price tag, but McCaffrey's track record suggests that he's absolutely worth it. Last year, the star running back tallied 1,202 rushing yards, 102 catches, 924 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns, which allowed him to rank as the clear-cut overall RB1 in fantasy football. He has now been the RB1 in two of his last three seasons, as well as a top-two fantasy running back in three of his last four. There has been plenty of dialogue this draft season about McCaffrey's injury risk impacting his draft stock, but that seems a bit excessive. First of all, McCaffrey has only been truly plagued by injuries in one of his last four seasons (2024). He missed zero games in 2022, one game in 2023, and zero games in 2025. Additionally, passing on a player just because they might get injured is bold. In the NFL, nobody is safe from injuries, so passing on McCaffrey certainly doesn't guarantee that the other player you choose to draft will stay healthy. All in all, the 30-year-old running back continues to prove that he's a star in this league with league-winning upside in fantasy football. He should be drafted as such in the early or middle portion of the first round in 2026 drafts.--Andersen PickardSource: RotoBaller