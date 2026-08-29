James Cook III Remains a Top-Tier Running Back to Target in Fantasy Drafts
James Cook III has been a top-eight fantasy option each of the last two seasons, and he shows no signs of slowing down ahead of the 2026 campaign. Cook rushed for a career-high 1,621 yards last year, added another 33 catches and 291 receiving yards, and scored 14 total touchdowns. His touchdown total dipped slightly from 2025 to 2026, but he improved in every other category. In addition to the overall counting stats, we're very impressed by the fact that he rushed for 5.25 yards per carry, which is the highest mark since his rookie campaign in 2022. Last year, fantasy managers said they were concerned about drafting Cook because he was due for touchdown regression and was going to lose volume to Josh Allen in the rushing game. Neither of those things happened, and even though Allen remains a presence in the rushing attack for 2026, this backfield belongs to Cook. He's an every-down back who should command a ton of volume (including around the goal line) in a very powerful offense. That's a recipe for success in fantasy football, and it's why Cook is a consensus first-round pick in drafts once again. Specifically, he ranks as the RB5 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller