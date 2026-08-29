Stefon Diggs Ready to Outplay His ADP in 2026?
Stefon Diggs enters his first season with the Washington Commanders as WR2 behind Terry McLaurin and the potential to be a sleeper in 2026. The four-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal with the Commanders on Aug. 5 and played a few series alongside starting quarterback Jayden Daniels in a 17-13 loss to the Detroit Lions on Aug. 22, although he didn't record any stats in that game. Diggs caught 85 of 102 targets for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns for the New England Patriots in 2025, marking his seventh 1,000-plus-yard season. Daniels dealt with an injury-hampered 2025 season and is anticipating a bounce-back campaign in 2026, which could further benefit Diggs as he joins first-year offensive coordinator David Blough's system. Diggs' ADP hasn't caught up to his potential yet, and he is listed at WR44 in RotoBaller's position rankings. He is a WR3 with a lot of projected upside if he stays healthy.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN