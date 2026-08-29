Phil Mafah Busy in Preseason Finale But Could be Odd-Man Out
Phil Mafah was busy in the team's preseason finale on Friday night versus the visiting New Orleans Saints, which typically means a player is on the roster bubble. That is exactly the case with Mafah, who saw a team-high 12 carries for 46 yards (3.8 yards per carry) in the 27-24 loss, with Javonte Williams, Jaydon Blue, and Malik Davis all watching on the sidelines in street clothes. He was not targeted as a receiver. While the 23-year-old has not had a bad training camp, he looks to be the RB4 and on the outside looking in for a spot on the 53-man roster spot heading into Week 1 against the division-rival New York Giants on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 13. The former seventh-rounder in last year's draft from Clemson only appeared in one game for Dalals, carrying the ball five times for 18 yards and a touchdown and catching both of his targets for 11 yards in the passing game. Mafah is probably going to need an injury to one of the RBs above him on the depth chart to get a shot on game days in 2026.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com