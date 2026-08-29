Hassan Haskins Could Power His Way into Patriots' RB3 Role
Hassan Haskins was a late training camp addition of the New England Patriots, but he has made an impression in his limited time with the team. In Thursday's preseason loss to the Browns, Haskins converted two short-yardage situations through hard running, and Patriots staff writer Evan Lazar believes the team's decision on the third running back spot behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) will come down to style of play. At 6'2" and 228 pounds, Haskins stands out as a physical complement to the two roster locks, but Lazar notes that if the Patriots value versatility and upside, the edge could still go to second-year player Lan Larison. The NFL's roster cutdown deadline is Sunday, and although Henderson's recent ankle injury has been downplayed, there's a chance that whoever earns the team's third running back spot could see more involvement early in the year.
Source: Evan Lazar
Source: Evan Lazar