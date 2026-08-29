Makai Lemon Struggles to Shake Off the Rust in Preseason Debut
Makai Lemon missed the team's first two preseason games while dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for much of training camp, and in Friday night's loss to the Bengals, he struggled to shake off the rust despite a concerted effort to get him involved early. Lemon was targeted five times in his first professional game, ending his night with three yards on three receptions, but he also muffed a punt and had a drop that led to an interception. "I'm glad it happened in the preseason, so come around September, those things won't happen," he said after the game. Expectations were high after the team traded up to select Lemon with the 20th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but his prolonged absence allowed Dontayvion Wicks to emerge as the team's second receiver alongside DeVonta Smith, and the rookie will need to spend the early weeks of the season playing catch-up as he looks to carve out a primary slot role. At RotoBaller's WR46, he is still a player to take a swing on in 2026 drafts with the understanding that his best production is likely to come later in the year.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN