Fantasy Managers Might Have to be Patient with Denzel Boston
Denzel Boston is an intriguing dynasty fantasy football option with his early-second-round draft capital, but managers shouldn't expect him to contribute right away in redraft formats. First of all, the Browns gave Boston some snaps in Week 3 of the preseason while resting Jerry Jeudy and KC Concepcion, which suggests that he's no higher than third on the depth chart. There's a decent chance that Boston won't be on the field for the first snap of Week 1, which could hinder both his floor and ceiling. Additionally, the Browns have a pretty dismal quarterback situation right now after naming Deshaun Watson the starter over Shedeur Sanders. On some teams, the No. 3 receiver might be able to carve out low-end WR3/flex appeal, but that won't be the case for Boston, regardless of whether he's catching passes from Watson or Sanders. The rookie has an ADP of 151.8, which puts him in the 13th round and makes him the 58th receiver off the board. Given his position on the depth chart and the state of the Browns' depth chart, we'd rather have someone like Jalen Nailor, Keenan Allen, or Tre' Harris at that price tag.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller