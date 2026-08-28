J. Michael Sturdivant Posts 112 Yards, Score in Packers' Win
J. Michael Sturdivant posted a quality receiving line for the Packers in their final preseason tune-up at Lambeau Field on Friday night, a 42-38 win over the Arizona Cardinals. While the Packers didn't play any player who is locked into the 53-man roster on offense besides maybe Bo Melton, J. Michael Sturdivant has been excellent when he's gotten on the field this preseason. An undrafted free agent from Florida, Sturdivant caught 6-of-7 passes from Kyle McCord and turned those six catches into 112 receiving yards and a 29-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. If the Packers keep seven wide receivers on their 53-man roster, Sturdivant will be the one kept as he's been excellent throughout the offseason and is learning some special teams roles on the team as well. Sturdivant is worth an end-of-bench flier in dynasty leagues in case he makes the Packers' 53-man roster or latches on elsewhere, as his play has earned him that over the last month.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN