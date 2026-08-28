Chase Brown Could See More Under-Center Rushing Opportunities
Chase Brown in 2026. Brown at one point called the Bengals a "top-five, top-10" defense during training camp. "They've been causing us problems all camp," Brown said. "Offensively, we started to find a groove there even though they presented us some pretty big challenges at the start." The 26-year-old former fifth-rounder from Illinois had his first 1,000-yard rushing season on 232 carries in 2025 and added six rushing scores and a career-best 69 receptions for 437 yards and five more TDs to finish as a top-10 fantasy RB. Based on everything we have heard this summer, the Bengals have designed their offense even more around Brown out of the backfield in 2026, making him a strong midrange RB1 target as he heads into his fourth year in the NFL. Not only has Brown become one of the best all-around players at his position in the league, but he really should not be threatened at all by Samaje Perine. In a prolific offense like Cincy's, if quarterback Joe Burrow stays healthy, Brown could even improve on his strong 2025 showing.
Source: The Athletic - Paul Dehner Jr.
Source: The Athletic - Paul Dehner Jr.