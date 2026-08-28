Dalton Schultz Back in the Late-Round Conversation
Dalton Schultz has a clearer path to useful volume after injuries reshaped the team's receiving corps late in camp. Schultz already handled a major role last season, setting career highs with 82 catches on 106 targets for 777 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games. His 106 targets ranked second on Houston behind Nico Collins. Jayden Higgins is now out for the season with a torn ACL, while Tank Dell's return from a major knee injury remains uncertain entering Week 1. Houston has added Kayshon Boutte and signed veteran receivers Sterling Shepard and Zay Jones, so those vacated targets will not simply funnel to Schultz. The tight end room is deeper, too, after the Texans signed Foster Moreau and used the 59th overall pick on Marlin Klein. Schultz remains the established TE1, though, and Houston gave him a contract extension in March. RotoBaller currently ranks him TE24 in half-PPR. Another 106-target season is far from guaranteed, but the late changes around him have improved his chances of remaining a useful late-round option in redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller