Tony Pollard Finishing Camp on a High Note
Tony Pollard is finishing August with some momentum behind his redraft outlook. Pollard has produced whenever Tennessee has used its starters this preseason, totaling 34 yards and a touchdown on six carries while also catching a 33-yard pass from Cam Ward against Seattle. He followed that with another strong showing during Thursday's joint practice with Chicago, making a difficult catch on a 50-yard throw and powering through several would-be tacklers for a touchdown despite feeling under the weather. Pollard is coming off his fourth straight 1,000-yard rushing season after carrying 242 times for a career-high 1,082 yards and five scores in 2025. He also topped 100 rushing yards in three consecutive games late last year. Tyjae Spears will keep this from becoming a one-man backfield, particularly in the passing game, where he has been much more active throughout camp. Still, Pollard remains first on Tennessee's depth chart and has continued to produce with the starting offense. RotoBaller currently ranks him RB29 in half-PPR, giving him solid RB3/flex appeal with enough rushing volume and touchdown upside to deliver RB2 weeks.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller